Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.56K Followers

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Cohen - Chief Executive Officer
Saul Rosenthal - President
Bruce Rubin - Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Yonon - Managing Director and Portfolio Manager

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's call will be recorded, and I'll be standing by if you should need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Jonathan Cohen, CEO. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Cohen

Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Kevin Yonon, our Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Bruce, could you open the call with a discussion regarding forward-looking statements.

Bruce Rubin

Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release that was issued this morning. Please note that this call is the property of Oxford Square Capital Corp., and the unauthorized rebroadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. At this point, please direct your attention to the customary disclosure in this morning's press release regarding forward-looking information.

Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements and projections that reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. We ask that you refer to the most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause

