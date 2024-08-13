Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.56K Followers

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roger Pondel - IR
Sam Choi - Chairman and CEO
Eric Tang - Executive Director
Gilbert Lee - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Argento - Lake Street

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Jerash Holdings Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A Question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to your host, Roger Pondel, Investor Relations for Jerash Holdings. You may begin.

Roger Pondel

Thank you Holly, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Jerash Holdings fiscal 2025 first quarter and full year conference call. I'm Roger Pondel with PondelWilkinson, Jerash Holdings’ Investor Relations firm. It will be my pleasure momentarily to introduce the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sam Choi; his Chief Financial Officer, Gilbert Lee; and Eric Tang, who leads the company's operations in Jordan.

Before I turn the call over to Sam, I want to remind our listeners that today's call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the company's control, including those set forth in the risk factor section of the company's most recent Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, along with other company filings made with the SEC from time to time. Actual results could differ materially from those forward-looking statements, and Jerash Holdings undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, of course, except as required by law.

And with that, it

Recommended For You

About JRSH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JRSH

Trending Analysis

Trending News