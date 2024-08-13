April Non-OPEC And World Oil Production Drops

J Studios

A guest post by Ovi

The focus of this post is an overview of World oil production, along with a more detailed review of the top 11 Non-OPEC oil-producing countries. OPEC production is covered in a separate post.

Below are a number of Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production charts, usually shortened to “oil”, for oil-producing countries. The charts are created from data provided by the EIA’s International Energy Statistics and are updated to April 2024. This is the latest and most detailed/complete World Oil production information available. Information from other sources such as OPEC, the STEO and country-specific sites such as Brazil, Norway and China is used to provide a short-term outlook.

World oil production decreased by 765 kb/d in April to 81,764 kb/d, green graph. The largest decreases came from Brazil's 162 kb/d and Russia's 130 kb/d. May’s World oil production is projected to drop by 461 kb/d to 81,301 kb/d largely due to a drop in Non-OPEC production.

This chart also projects World C + C production out to December 2025. It uses the August 2024 STEO report along with the International Energy Statistics to make the projection. The red graph forecasts World oil (C + C) production out to December 2025 using the STEO’s crude oil report.

For December 2025, production is expected to be 84,782 kb/d. It is preceded by an October 2025 peak of 84,885 kb/d. The December 2025 production is 216 kb/d lower than estimated in the previous post.

From May 2024 to December 2025, World oil production is estimated to increase by 3,584 kb/d.

A note of caution. The August STEO is now reporting/forecasting only Crude production, which is also shown in the chart. As a result, the red C+C graph is a projection based on the crude production graph.

There is a significant change in the ratio (C + C)/C over the last six months of reported crude production relative to the previous six months. The average (C + C)/C ratio for the latest 6 months is 0.7% higher than the previous six months. While this is a small difference percentage-wise, it makes a significant change to the December 2025 production projection of close to 600 kb/d. The red graph uses the average for last six months of data to make this forecast. This report will now use a fixed latest six-month average going forward to try to detect any seasonal variation in the ratio.

World without US April oil output decreased by 837 kb/d to 68,517 kb/d. May production is expected to drop by 394 kb/d to 68,123 kb/d and stay essentially flat for June before beginning to recover in July.

Note that December 2025 output of 70,862 kb/d is 1,820 kb/d lower than the November 2018 peak of 72,682 kb/d. The December 2025 production of 70,862 is also 127 kb/d lower than reported in the previous post.

World oil production W/O the U.S. from May 2024 to December 2025 is forecast to increase by a total of 2,739 kb/d.

A Different Perspective on World Oil Production

Peak production in the Big 3 occurred in April 2020 at a rate of 34,739 kb/d. The peak was associated with a large production increase from Saudi Arabia. Post covid, production peaked at 33,896 kb/d in September 2022. The production drop since then is primarily due to cutbacks/decline in Russia and Saudi Arabia.

April’s Big 3 oil production decreased by 59 kb/d to 32,588 kb/d. April’s production is 1,308 kb/d lower than the September 2022 post-pandemic high of 33,896 kb/d. Adding in the current Saudi Arabia 1,000 kb/d cut would raise production to 33,588 kb/d, just 308 kb/d lower than September 2022 production. Saudi Arabia along with other OPEC + countries will begin to reverse their cuts in October 2024.

Production in the Rest had been slowly increasing since the September 2020 low of 42,930 kb/d. Output in December 2023 reached 50,494 kb/d, a new post-covid high. However, January and February production reversed the increasing trend and production dropped by 849 kb/d over those two months before rebounding to 49,883 kb/d in March. April production decreased by an additional 707 kb/d to 49,176 kb/d. The overall drop from December 2023 is 1,295 kb/d.

Countries Ranked by Oil Production

Above are listed the World’s 12th largest oil-producing countries. In April 2024, these 12 countries produced 76.7% of the World’s oil. On a MoM basis, production decreased by 539 kb/d in these 12 countries, while on a YOY basis, production dropped by 88 kb/d.

Note the large and very similar YoY increase in Iranian and US oil production, 580 kb/d vs 598 kb/d.

April Non-OPEC Oil Production

April Non-OPEC oil production decreased by 639 kb/d to 52,833 kb/d. The largest decreases came from Brazil and Russia. Note that Non-OPEC production now includes Angola.

Using data from the August 2023 STEO, a projection for Non-OPEC oil output was made for the period May 2024 to December 2025. (Red graph). Output is expected to reach 55,461 kb/d in December 2025, which is 1,493 kb/d higher than the December 2019 peak of 53,968 kb/d. The projected December 2025 production is 214 kb/d lower than projected in the previous post.

The same caution as noted in the comments for the World chart above apply to this chart.

From December 2023 to December 2025, oil production in Non-OPEC countries is expected to increase by 1,336 kb/d.

April Non-OPEC W/O US production decreased by 711 kb/d to 39,586 kb/d. May’s production is projected to drop a further 318 kb/d to 39,268 kb/d.

From May 2024 to December 2025, production in Non-OPEC countries W/O the US is expected to increase by 2,273 kb/d. December 2025 production is projected to be 375 kb/d higher than December 2019.

Non-OPEC Oil Countries Ranked by Production

Listed above are the World’s 11 largest Non-OPEC producers. The criteria for inclusion in the table is that all of the countries produce more than 1,000 kb/d. Note that Angola has been added to this table.

May production decreased by 531 kb/d to 44,242 kb/d for these eleven Non-OPEC countries, while as a whole the Non-OPEC countries saw a monthly production decrease of 639 kb/d.

In May 2024, these 11 countries produced 83.7% of all Non-OPEC oil production.

Angola has been added to the Non-OPEC producing countries since they withdrew from OPEC.

Angola’s April production decreased by 50 kb/d to 1,105 kb/d. Angola’s production since early 2022 appears to have settled into a plateau phase.

The EIA reported that Brazil’s April production decreased by 162 kb/d to 3,194 kb/d.

Brazil’s National Petroleum Association (BNPA) reported that output recovered in May and June to 3,409 kb/d. The BNPA has stopped updating the pre-salt production. The last report is for April.

The drop in production up to April was primarily due to extensive maintenance and production is expected to recover to previous levels going forward. According to OPEC: “The Brazilian state-controlled Petrobras FPSO unit, Maria Quiteria, is expected to start production in 4Q24 – earlier than previously expected – following its deployment at the Parque das Baleias integrated project.

Canada’s production decreased by 82 kb/d in April to 4,734 kb/d.

The TMX pipeline received final approval to operate on May 1, 2024. The line is currently operational and no problems have been encountered. The heavy oil discount that Canadian producers were expecting has materialized in the $13/b to $14/b range according to this article.

The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy crude versus the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) narrowed on Wednesday:

* WCS for September delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $13.35 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, having settled at $13.60 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark on Tuesday.

* Exxon Mobil (XOM) restarted select units at its 251,800 barrel-per-day refinery in Joliet, Illinois, three weeks after it lost power following a storm. Joliet is a major consumer of Canadian heavy crude.

Fires in Northern Alberta continue to affect some oil production facilities.

The EIA reported China’s oil output in April decreased by 76 kb/d to 4,249 kb/d.

The China National Bureau of Statistics reported production for May and June. May added 24 kb/d to 4,273 kb/d and June added 94 to 4,367 kb/d. June production is just 41 kb/d short of the previous June 2015 high of 4,408 kb/d.

According to OPEC, for 2024 “Natural decline rates are anticipated to be offset by additional growth through more infill wells and EOR projects. Chinese majors are set to maintain high upstream Capex in 2024 to meet the growth requirements stated in the 2019 Seven-Year Exploration and Production Increase Action Plan.”

According to the EIA, Kazakhstan’s oil output decreased by 61 kb/d in April to 1,832 kb/d. Kazakhstan’s recent crude oil production, as reported by Argus, has been added to the chart. In July crude production dropped by 80 kb/d to 1,460 kb/d.

Kazakhstan and Iraq have been under pressure to reduce their production to comply with the OPEC + targets since oil inventories have not been falling as fast as expected. According to this source, both countries will reduce their output. However, according to this source, the OPEC+ oil production cheats show little sign of making compensation cuts.

Since January, Kazakhstan crude production has dropped by 150 kb/d to 1,460 kb/d. Their target is 1,470 kb/d.

According to the EIA, Mexico’s output decreased by 32 kb/d in April to 1,836 kb/d.

For June, Pemex issued a new and modified oil production report for Heavy, Light and Extra Light oil. It is shown in blue in the chart, and it appears that Mexico is not reporting condensate production when compared to the EIA report.

In earlier reports, the EIA would add close to 55 kb/d to the Pemex report. The gap between the EIA report and Pemex on average has been close to 55 kb/d over the last 6 months. Condensate of 55 kb/d has been added to the Pemex report to estimate Mexico’s June production of C + C 1,837 kb/d, red markers.

The EIA reported Norway’s April’s production decreased by 8 kb/d to 1,859 kb/d.

Separately, the Norway Petroleum Directorate (NPD) reported that May’s production decreased by 138 kb/d to 1,721 kb/d, red markers. June’s production rebounded by 37 kb/d to 1,758 kb/d.

The Norway Petroleum Directorship stated that June’s production was more than 0.5% above forecast.

Oman’s production has risen very consistently since the low of May 2020. However, production began to drop in November 2022. According to the EIA, April’s output dropped by 2 kb/d to 992 kb/d.

Oman produces a lot of condensate. The OPEC MOMR reports that crude production in June was 768 kb/d, 224 kb/d lower than the EIA’s C + C.

Qatar’s April output was unchanged at 1,322 kb/d, possibly due to lack of updated information.

The EIA reported Russia’s April’s C + C production dropped by 130 kb/d to 9,871 kb/d.

Using data from Argus Media reports, Russian crude production is shown from May 2023 to July 2024. For July 2024, Argus reported Russian crude production was 9,050 kb/d, a decrease of 30 kb/d from June, blue markers. Adding 8% to Argus’ May crude production provides a C + C production estimate of 9,774 kb/d for Russia, which is a proxy for the Pre-War Russian Ministry estimate, red markers. Argus revised its previous June production estimate down by 60 kb/d from 9,140 kb/d to 9,080 kb/d.

In pre-war times, the Russia Energy Ministry production estimate used to be 400 kb/d higher than the EIA estimate. For April, the Argus proxy estimate is 192 kb/d higher.

“S&P Platts reports that Russian July crude production was 9,100 kb/d, unchanged from June. This is 50 kb/d higher than reported by the Argus report. For June, Platts is reporting Russian production as being 20 kb/d higher than Argus.

This chart is almost the same as posted in the US May update, except that the light and dark blue graphs have been updated using the August STEO. After a small production increase of 10 kb/d in June to 13,186 kb/d, US production is expected to rise slowly till the end of 2025.

It seems that each STEO update increases US production for December 2025, especially the Onshore L48. However, for this report, US production for December 2025 was reduced by 81 kb/d to 13,920 kb/d

For the August update, the STEO decreased Onshore L48 December 2025 production by 108 kb/d to 11,618.

