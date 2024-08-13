Hans-Peter Merten

The Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) is a closed-end fund, or CEF. It may be employed by investors who are seeking to obtain some exposure to utilities and midstream energy companies while still earning a moderately high level of current income. The fund certainly does pretty well in terms of providing investors with an attractive yield, as its 7.33% current yield is a bit higher than many of its peers possess:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 7.33% Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 7.17% Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 7.22% John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 7.83% Tri-Continental Corp. (TY) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 3.78% Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (DPG) Equity-Sector Equity 7.98% Click to enlarge

As we can see, the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund boasts a yield that is very competitive with its peers. The fund, admittedly, does not boast the highest yield out of its peer group, but we would not really want it to since outsized yields typically mean that the market perceives a risk of a near-term cut. This fund’s yield is above the median level, though, so that should be attractive to income-focused investors.

The Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund is a bit different from some other members of the Tortoise family of funds. In particular, this one claims to focus on utilities rather than pipeline companies. The fund specifically states that it will invest in renewable energy companies, but it is not a renewable energy fund, strictly speaking. It also invests in more than just equities, as fixed-income securities comprise a not-insignificant proportion of its portfolio. This will have a noticeable impact on the fund’s performance in the market and, unfortunately, could reduce its ability to protect investors against the inflationary pressures that could easily remain sticky going forward. I explained the reasoning behind this claim in a recent article:

One of the nice things about this fund is that it invests in equity securities, so it provides a certain amount of protection against inflation, which may be a bigger problem going forward than it has been in the past. After all, the projections for large fiscal deficits going forward are well-known, and it is difficult to see any way for these deficits to be funded apart from the creation of new currency. Historically, equities, real estate, and gold have been the best ways to preserve the purchasing power of your money against inflation.

Yesterday, economist Daniel Lacalle published an article on his website that also claimed that investors are worried about the inflation that will inevitably be caused by large fiscal deficits going forward. Thus, I am not alone in this belief. We will therefore want to pay special attention to the asset allocation of the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund over the remainder of this article. This is to determine how well the fund should be able to protect against the ravages of inflation.

As regular readers might remember, I previously discussed the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the middle of May of this year. The equity markets since that time have generally been pretty strong, although they have been weakening since late July. However, the previous strength was such that we can probably assume that the fund has delivered a fairly attractive return.

This is indeed the case, as shares of the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund have appreciated by 8.45% since my previous article was published:

As we can immediately see, this fund outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500) by a considerable margin. This alone is surprising for a few reasons. First, utilities and midstream companies have mostly lagged the broader S&P 500 Index for most of the past fifteen years. Secondly, Tortoise funds in particular are not very popular with investors, so it seems rather unlikely that large numbers of people would suddenly flee to it in a flight to safety. Nevertheless, that appears to be what happened as shares of the fund spiked on August 6 and then proceeded to rise over the next two days despite the broader market weakness.

The fact that this fund has outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past three months has undoubtedly been a source of joy for most investors. However, investors in this fund have actually done quite a bit better than the above chart suggests. As I stated in my previous article on this fund:

A simple look at a closed-end fund’s price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include the distributions paid out by the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund over the past three months, we get this alternative chart:

This makes the fund look even better than the previous chart did. As we can clearly see, investors in this fund have benefited from a 10.62% total return over the period. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index has been almost flat (up a meager 0.70%). This alone might make the fund particularly appealing to any potential investor, not only those who are seeking to earn a high level of income from their assets.

Naturally, though, a fund’s past performance is no guarantee of its future results. This fund underperformed the index by a significant degree over the past ten years, after all:

Seeking Alpha

As such, we should take a look at its current positioning and its assets to make an intelligent determination of where it might be in the future. After all, its future performance is much more relevant than its past performance for anyone who is considering purchasing the fund today.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. This seems a bit strange for an equity fund, due to the simple fact that most equities do not deliver much in the way of dividend or distribution yields. Master limited partnerships and pipelines are an exception, though, as most of these companies boast yields exceeding 5%. That is actually a better yield than some long-dated bonds possess right now.

The website, strangely, seems to suggest that the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund invests primarily in fixed-income securities. Please look at the first bullet point (screenshotted from the website):

Tortoise EcoFin

The first bullet point reads:

[The fund] provides exposure to power and energy infrastructure fixed income securities as well as dividend-paying equity securities.

The way in which that is phrased suggests that fixed-income securities take priority in the fund’s portfolio, and dividend-paying common equities are an afterthought. The fund’s semi-annual report disagrees with this assessment, as it provides the following asset allocation:

Asset Type % of Net Assets Corporate Bonds 56.2% Common Stocks 41.0% Master Limited Partnerships 24.7% Money Market Funds 0.4% Click to enlarge

There are five master limited partnerships whose securities are listed in the fund’s Schedule of Investments: Western Midstream Partners (WES), Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), MPLX (MPLX), and Sunoco (SUN). In all of these cases, the fund is holding the common equity units. Thus, both the common stock allocation and the master limited partnership allocation consist of common equities. This gives the fund a higher weighting to common equity than to fixed-income securities:

Fund Semi-Annual Report

Thus, while the description on the website seems to propose that the fund’s management is more interested in investing in fixed-income securities than in equity securities, this does not actually appear to be the case right now. The statement that I made in the introduction about the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund offering some protection against inflation therefore appears to be correct. However, it is important to note that most of the other Tortoise funds do better than this one in this respect, as most of the others are almost entirely invested in equity securities. Thus, this fund probably will not be as good at providing inflation protection as the other funds from this fund house, but at the same time the bonds should reduce its volatility compared to other options.

The fund’s semi-annual report is dated May 31, 2024, so it is a reasonable assumption that the fund’s portfolio still looks pretty similar to what the report shows. The fund’s semi-annual report also shows a 10.24% annualized portfolio turnover rate for the first six months of the current fiscal year. This adds further confidence that the fund’s portfolio looks very similar in composition today as it did at the closing date of the report. After all, that is a very low turnover, so it seems unlikely that the fund could have changed much.

Here are the largest positions in the fund’s portfolio as of the time of writing:

Tortoise EcoFin

All of these are midstream companies, which is perhaps a bit surprising. After all, the fund’s prospectus explicitly states that the fund invests in both utilities and renewable energy companies. From the prospectus (emphasis mine):

We seek to provide stockholders with a vehicle to invest in a portfolio consisting primarily of securities issued by power and energy infrastructure companies. The securities in which we will invest include income-producing fixed income and equity securities. Under normal circumstances, we plan to invest at least 80% of our total assets in securities of companies that derive more than 50% of their revenue from power or energy infrastructure operations. Power infrastructure operations use asset systems to provide electric power generation (including renewable energy), transmission, and distribution. Energy infrastructure operations use a network of pipeline assets to transport, store, gather and/or process crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas or natural gas liquids.

The prospectus’s definition of a power infrastructure operation is basically an electric utility. However, we do not see any of these companies in the fund’s largest positions right now. That is quite surprising since it currently appears that the fund is neglecting half of its investment mandate.

This is perhaps even more surprising given that utilities have outperformed midstream companies year-to-date. This chart provides the year-to-date total returns of the S&P 500 Index, the U.S. Utilities Index (IDU), and the Alerian MLP Index (AMLP), the latter of which primarily tracks midstream partnerships:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, utilities have been the top performers of the group so far this year. Thus, the fund would probably have been better off buying electric utilities rather than loading up on midstream. While it is true that midstream companies have significantly higher yields than most utilities, the chart above actually takes the distributions into account. The fact that the fund is heavily weighted to midstream companies might give it a higher level of income than it would have had if it had overweighted utilities, though. It had to sacrifice total return to get that higher level of income.

There has only been one significant change to the fund’s largest positions list since the last time that we discussed this fund. This is that New Fortress Energy (NFE) was removed from its former position among the largest positions in the fund. In its place, we have EnLink Midstream (ENLC). As readers might expect, I rather like this change, as I was fairly harsh on New Fortress Energy in my last article on this fund.

New Fortress Energy has only continued to deteriorate since that previous article was published. As we can see here, the company’s common stock has declined by 50.78% since the previous article was published:

Seeking Alpha

That is obviously nothing that we want to see with a company held by a fund that we are invested in. Admittedly, the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund was holding New Fortress Energy’s bonds and not its common stock. However, one cannot help but wonder about the safety of the bonds when the common stock gets cut in half over a three-month period. This sort of decline only happens when there is some real trouble at the company.

EnLink Midstream, on the other hand, was something of a capital markets darling last year due to high expectations surrounding its carbon capture technology. I discussed this in a previous article on that company. While that thesis does still hold true, the company’s unit price did get moderately ahead of itself during the mania last year and the company’s membership units are down slightly year-to-date. However, over the three-month period since we last discussed this fund, it did outperform New Fortress Energy:

Seeking Alpha

Overall, I suspect that EnLink Midstream will be a better investment than New Fortress Energy going forward, even if its price is under pressure now that some hype over its carbon capture technology has worn off. The fund certainly made the right choice, swapping the New Fortress Energy bonds for EnLink’s common equity.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield and total return of its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund is borrowing money and using that borrowed money to purchase common equities and fixed-income securities issued by companies that are engaged in the energy infrastructure space. As long as the total return that the fund earns from the purchased assets is higher than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will normally be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I generally prefer that a fund’s leverage be less than a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has leveraged assets comprising 18.90% of its overall portfolio. This is a very slight increase over the 18.80% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it, which is rather confusing. The fund has delivered a strong share price performance over the period, so we would logically assume that its leverage has gone down.

However, the fund’s portfolio has not come anywhere close to matching its share price performance over the period. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value from May 22, 2024 (the publication date of my previous article on this fund) until today:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund’s portfolio only increased in size by 1.96% over the period, which is substantially less than the fund’s share price increase. That has a pretty significant impact on the fund’s valuation, which we will discuss later in this article.

It is still somewhat surprising that the fund’s leverage increased along with its net asset value. In fact, the only possible way for this to occur is if the fund borrowed some more money, effectively trying to take advantage of the strength that existed in the market during parts of this period. This is something that might worry some potential investors, given the history of some of this fund manager’s other leveraged energy infrastructure funds.

However, the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund still has a substantially lower level of leverage than the one-third maximum that we typically deem to be acceptable for a closed-end fund. That does not necessarily mean that the fund’s leverage is appropriate for the fund’s strategy, though, so let us compare it to its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund 18.90% Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund 23.10% Franklin Universal Trust 23.63% John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 34.90% Tri-Continental Corp. 2.00% Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund 27.95% Click to enlarge

As we can see, the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund employs a lower level of leverage than most of its peers. This is a good sign as it suggests that the fund is not excessively leveraged given its particular strategy. We should not need to worry too much about this fund right now, at least as far as the risk-reward trade-off regarding its leverage is concerned.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. In accordance with this objective, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1050 per share ($1.26 per share annually). This gives the fund’s shares a 7.33% yield at the current price, which generally compares pretty well with its peers.

Unfortunately, this fund has not been especially consistent regarding its distribution over the years, but it has certainly done better than most energy infrastructure funds:

CEF Connect

As I stated in my previous article on this fund:

We can see a large distribution cut back in 2020. Most funds that had investments in energy infrastructure did as well, though. The fund has since been able to mostly restore its distribution, although it is still well below the $0.1250 monthly that it had before the pandemic.

As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report that is available for the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund is the semi-annual report for the six-month period that ended on May 31, 2024. A link to this document was provided earlier in this article. As this is a newer document than the one we had when we last discussed this fund, it should work pretty well to provide an update on the fund’s performance and ability to sustain its distribution.

For the six-month period that ended on May 31, 2024, the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund received $2,070,770 in dividends and distributions along with $1,699,217 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. As is usually the case with funds like this, some of this money came from master limited partnerships and so is not considered to be investment income for tax purposes. Therefore, the fund only reported a total investment income of $2,555,628 for the six-month period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $954,388 available for shareholders. This was not sufficient to cover the $3,710,805 that the fund paid out in distributions during the period.

Fortunately, this fund was able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the six-month period that ended on May 31, 2024, the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund reported net realized losses of $192,759 but was able to more than offset this with $11,756,303 in net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund’s net assets increased by $8,807,127 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period.

Thus, we can see that the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund did technically manage to cover its distributions during the period, although it had to rely on unrealized capital gains to do it. This is not necessarily a problem as long as the market does not correct and erases these gains before the fund manages to realize them. However, the fact that this fund has a significant allocation to corporate bonds does give it an advantage in the event of a correction. The biggest driver of a market decline would be if the United States falls into a recession that forces down corporate profits. In such a scenario, the Federal Reserve will almost certainly reduce interest rates in an attempt to restart economic growth. That would increase the price of the bonds in the fund’s portfolio. Thus, this fund has what amounts to a built-in hedge against a recession-driven market correction. As such, we probably have no real reason to worry about a distribution cut right now. This fund looks to be in good financial shape.

Valuation

Shares of the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund are currently trading at a 5.21% discount to net asset value. This is substantially pricier than the 10.55% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month. Thus, the current price appears to be a bit expensive, and it could be possible to obtain a better price by waiting for a little while for the discount to improve.

However, this fund is still trading discounted, so anyone buying today will basically be getting the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund is a fairly unique energy infrastructure fund in that it maintains a balance between fixed-income and equity securities. This should reduce the fund’s volatility somewhat compared to an equity fund, and it could even give it an advantage over its peers if the United States falls into a recession in the near future. The fund’s portfolio appears to be neglecting utilities, though, so that might reduce its appeal to some potential investors. Overall, though, this does look like a decent way to get a 7.33% yield today.