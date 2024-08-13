Aerial of downtown San Francisco, USA Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

On our last coverage of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), we took the unusual stance that the preferred shares, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. 4.750% CUM PFD C (NYSE:HPP.PR.C), were actually more dangerous than the common. Underlying that thesis was that investors were flying straight into the last Venus flytrap and likely to feel extreme pain before they collected a lot of income.

We now rate this a "Strong Sell" as the pricing is based fully on the yield and does not take into account the credit risk. Investors might be getting an extra dose of happiness from the restoration of the common dividend, but we think that the next time it disappears it will take the preferred dividend with it.

We cannot recall many occasions where the preferred got a worse rating than the common, but this one definitely worked out. Since our last released article on May 29, 2024, HPP has treaded water, while the HPP.PR.C shares have dropped 20%.

We reassess our position post the Q2-2024 results and tell you why there is still time to run.

Q2-2024

The glaring problem for HPP continues to be its occupancy rate. You can see the year over year drop below from 85.2% to 78.7%. Not shown there is the small drop quarter over quarter from 79.0%. That latest drop may be marginal but HPP is so far into the danger zone, that at this point it needs to brisk reversal back up over 85% to salvage this game.

Some other key numbers we need to see in that same picture include the funds from operations (FFO) which was at 16 cents a share, the debt to EBITDA at 10.3X and the declining same store net operating income trend.

Outlook

HPP updated its guidance for 2024 as shown below. Same store NOI will now be down about 13% for the full year.

That's even lower than what they expected last quarter (midpoint negative 12.25%). These are bug changes in the context of where the market is today. The driver is simply from the inability to maintain leases and to sign leases at the rate they expected. Cash rents were heavily negative on new leases this quarter.

HPP's challenges are fairly daunting for the next 16 months (18 months from June 30, 2024). You have 8% of base rates expiring before year end and then comes their biggest expiration year by far. 2025 has almost 19% of the rents coming for renewal and we are going to bet dollars to donuts that HPP's occupancy levels will be lower between now and December 2025.

The exact amount lower is immaterial to the bear case. As we said before, unless there is a radical turnaround upwards in the occupancy, HPP will not be able to get through the refinancing required in 2025 and 2026. One additional nugget from the picture below is that HPP has the market essentially closed off for some time. Hence its weighted average debt maturity continues to trek lower.

Getting through that $1.5 billion of debt maturities is going to be difficult, especially as it will most likely have a debt to EBITDA greater than 12X as it is trying to do so.

So far none of the hard compliance numbers have been triggered on its debt. But there is one that is fairly close and another one that will be close within 2 quarters.

In addition to the sheer challenges of maintaining the portfolio stability, HPP has some commitments which continue to bleed cash. The one shown below itself will be another $200 million in total expense.

Verdict

There is always the hope that the asset sales will save the day and that was explored in the conference call.

Blaine Heck Victor, I was hoping you could comment maybe a little bit more on the asset sales that you had talked about last quarter and again a little bit this quarter. Maybe just how the reception has been, where you guys might be in that process? And maybe any color on potential pricing? Victor Coleman So the asset sales, we are still in active discussions and in beyond just conversations, on at least a few assets. I don't want to get into details on numbers, and I don't want to get into details on the amounts, but we're confident that we're going to execute on our asset sales like we did last year. Blaine Heck Just to quickly follow up on that. Are these the same assets that you were targeting last quarter or has there been any change to kind of the composition of those potential sales? Victor Coleman Let me think about it. They are predominantly the same assets with the exception of one.

But it does not appear that they will be game changers. In the interim the deterioration is front and center.

Ronald Kamdem Just two quick ones for me. Just one, is there a quick way to sort of bridge going from $0.17 to $0.10 quarter-to-quarter. Just what are the components of that? Just trying to figure out what pieces are driving that? Victor Coleman Sure. So the main drivers are lower same-store NOI at Quixote in our same-store studios. And that's related to a drop in activity at Gower and lower show counts in general. And then also lower office NOI related to the second and third quarter expirations, which results in lower average occupancy in the quarter. We still expect, however, that by the end of the third quarter, we could be in line with what we reported in the second quarter in occupancy.

Let's not forget that we have gone to a quarterly run-rate of 10 cents in FFO from a quarterly run-rate of 52 cents, in two years. Any kind of realistic interest rate you put on that 2025 and 2026 set of debt maturities will push both highlighted covenants in default. We are here at this point with credit spreads still rather well behaved. What happens when they are not well behaved? We continue to rate the common shares as a Sell. As the preferreds have fallen sharply, we are moving them to a Sell from the earlier Strong Sell rating. We expect the longer term outlook to result in a complete wipeout or near for both set of securities, but there is a small probability the preferreds could make it.

