CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 13, 2024 11:45 AM ETCV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.57K Followers

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Hawkins - Investor Relations
Joseph Dowling - Chief Executive Officer
Joerg Grasser - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to CV Sciences' Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brendan Hawkins with Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Brendan Hawkins

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. With us today with prepared remarks are CV Sciences' Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Dowling; and Joerg Grasser, Chief Financial Officer. After the prepared remarks, we will take questions from the analyst community.

I'd like to remind you that during this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by CV Sciences at this time. When used in this call, the words anticipate, should, could, estimate, intend, expect, believe, potential, will, project, and similar expressions as they relate to CV Sciences are as such forward-looking statements.

Finally, please note that on today's call, management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures in which CV Sciences excludes certain GAAP expenses from its GAAP financial results. Please refer to the CV Sciences' press release from earlier today for a full reconciliation of its non-GAAP performance measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. This morning, the company issued a press release announcing its financial results. Participants on this call, who may not have already done so, may wish to look at the press release as the company provides a summary of the results on this call. The press release may be found at cvsciences.com.

Recommended For You

About CVSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVSI

Trending Analysis

Trending News