How To Invest In AI For The Next Decade

KraneShares profile picture
KraneShares
137 Followers

Summary

  • AGIX goes beyond Nvidia and the rest of the "Magnificent 7" to capture value across AI hardware, infrastructure, and applications.
  • We are beginning to see some early signs of revenue impact for applications that represent the last stage.
  • Looking at previous technological revolutions, it appears likely that the widespread adoption of AI technology may also bring changes to business models and cost structures as it drives down the cost of scanning through data and content creation.

artificial intellegence helping human access technology , technology concept

Aphithana Chitmongkolthong

Investors are beginning to recognize the potential of leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies but are unsure how to invest in the current environment after a meteoric rise in valuations of hardware suppliers and big tech companies such as the “Magnificent

This article was written by

KraneShares profile picture
KraneShares
137 Followers
Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China’s importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to provide innovative, first-to-market strategies that have been developed based on our strong partnerships and our deep knowledge of investing. We help investors stay up to date on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification.

Recommended For You

About AGIX ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AGIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News