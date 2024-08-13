lavin photography

I have long been a bull on Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and a have made a substantial return on the stock since first buying it below $10 per share. My buy thesis is well documented here on Seeking Alpha and I continue to hold a significant 5% position in this stock, which I consider one of two best positioned alternative asset managers out there, along with Apollo Global Management (APO).

Last time I wrote about OWL was back in May in an article called A Leading Asset Manage, Still At A Good Price. In that article I outlined the two key characteristics that make OWL extremely appealing - high quality earnings and its allocation to growing sectors. I also dove into Q1 2024 results and argued that at a 3.9% dividend yield and 23x forward earnings, the stock was priced to deliver double-digit annual returns over the next several years.

Admittedly, my BUY rating hasn't done particularly well since then, with an RoR of -5%. But that's OK. Let's be honest, I can't predict short-term market swings, but I know value when I see it and OWL has proven time and time again that it should be taken seriously, despite its young age.

The company (1) continues to report substantial 20%+ annual growth in all metrics, including a 24% increase to its 2024 dividend, (2) has recently reported very good Q2 2024 results, and (3) remains on track to hit its $1 per share dividend by 2025, which supports a price target well above today's price.

In short, I see OWL as one of the surest ways to lock in an already high dividend yield of 4.2%, growing by 15-20%+ per year. Here are my reasons why, following recent results.

Growth likely to pick up massively in Q3

We know by now that OWL's FRE (fee-related earnings) centric business model with lack of performance fees allows for predictable earnings and higher management fees. But that doesn't necessarily mean that growth is linear. In fact, we've seen in the past that growth can be quite volatile on a QoQ basis.

During the second quarter of the year, fee-related earnings have growth by just 2.4% to $296 Million or $0.21 per share. That's a level of growth that is down from 3.9% last quarter and well below the 5% quarterly average seen in the past.

At first glance, it may seem that growth is slowing down, but the chart above doesn't tell the full story. While earnings growth in Q2 has been undeniably low, I believe that this is temporary, and Q3 is likely to see a massive acceleration in growth. Here's why.

During Q2, fee-paying AUM have increased by an impressive 15.2% over the quarter to $121 Billion mainly as a result of the Prima acquisition. The deal has only closed recently (in June) and therefore has not quite translated into Q2 earnings. But having added over $10 Billion to asset under management, it is bound to drive future earnings growth much above the 2.4% reported this past quarter.

Moreover, shortly after the end of Q2, in July, OWL acquired yet another company, an insurance asset manager Kuvare Asset Management. This acquisition added a further $20 Billion to OWL's AUM. Combined with Prima, these two accretive acquisitions should form the basis for very strong QoQ earnings growth in Q3 and beyond.

Finally, in mid-July, OWL finalized a third major recent acquisition of an alternative credit manager Atalya. With about $10 Billion in AUM, this transaction will get OWL's AUM over the $220 Billion threshold. Binding contracts have already been executed and the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

With these three accretive acquisitions on the books, OWL has completed one the four steps it previously stated would be needed to achieve their $1 per share dividend target and has secured significant future earnings growth, which I believe will start to materialize as soon as Q3.

Looking further into the future, we should not forget that the company also has further highly visible growth catalysts in a form of (1) deployment of already committed funds, and (2) listing its private BDCs.

As of the end of the second quarter, OWL had $15.9 Billion in AUM not yet earning fees. This is money that has been committed by investors, but has not been deployed yet and has the potential of adding $200 Million in incremental annual management fees. This alone has the potential of increasing FRE by 17%.

On top of that, there is an incremental $135 Million likely coming from planned listing of OWL's private BDCs over time. Blue Owl (previously Owl Rock) Capital Corporation III (OBDE) was listed earlier this year and for the remaining three private BDCs OWL is continuing with the strategy outlined at last year's BDC investor day.

Combined, these steps are likely to deliver earnings growth in excess of 20% annually, which is consistent with the current consensus and should be supportive of stunning dividend growth in the low to mid-30% range in 2025.

Double-digit return potential remains intact

With such high levels of highly visible growth the stock should trade at a high multiple, but that simply isn't the case. OWL currently trades at 21x forward earnings which is at the bottom-end of the 20-25x FRE multiple that I consider as fair for alternative asset managers.

It is also well below its more established peers such as Blackstone (BX) or Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) which trade at 26-28x FRE, despite significantly lower growth prospects and higher exposure to poorly performing sectors.

OWL is by no means expensive here.

I like to be conservative in my assumptions. So, let's assume that management fails to deliver on their target and the dividend only reaches $0.90 next year, in line with a 90% payout ratio from 2025e consensus earnings. Assuming a 4% dividend yield, which is analogous to valuing the company at mid-range 22.5x FRE, would put the 2025 price target at $22.5 per share. That's 32% above today's levels and could be achieved just 12-18 months from now!

Risks

As you can tell, I'm very bullish on OWL from these levels and frankly see few things that could go wrong. As we've seen, a high portion of growth is locked in and highly visible. Still, OWL will not be immune to an economic slowdown.

If the U.S. falls into a recession, fundraising will likely slow and lead to lower than expected earnings growth. And while I do think that we would likely see at least some positive growth even in a tough environment, the multiple would most definitely adjust downward in a recession scenario, leading to lower prices.

Bottom line

Whether we get a recession or not, OWL is a leading player that seems to be doing everything right and is positioned to grow significantly. Yet, the stock trades at a very reasonable valuation today, leaving plenty of space for 30%+ appreciation in a relatively short period of time. I rate the stock a BUY.