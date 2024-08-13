Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, Inc. (BREUF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.57K Followers

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, Inc. (OTCPK:BREUF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Spencer Enright - Chief Executive Officer
Glen McMillan - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sylvie, and I would like to welcome everyone to the Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, Inc. 2024 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. Note that this call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remark, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to introduce Mr. Spencer Enright, Chief Executive Officer of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Please go ahead, sir.

Spencer Enright

Well, thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call today. With me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Glen McMillan. I will begin with a brief overview of our company's second quarter results and provide an update on our newly expanded business operations. Glen will then discuss our financial results in more detail and I'll conclude by providing some remarks on operational highlights, company update and market developments. Following our remarks, Glen and I would be happy to take your questions.

I want to remind you that some of the remarks expressed during this call may contain forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and performance of the company to differ materially from the anticipated future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. I encourage everyone to review the cautionary language found in our news release and on all our regulatory filings. These can be found on our website and on SEDAR+.

Starting with the market. In the second quarter, Canada's residential resale housing

Recommended For You

About BREUF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BREUF

Trending Analysis

Trending News