Introduction

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) has outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, delivering an almost 12% total return against the ~4% gain in the benchmark ETF:

MDV vs VNQ in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

I think that this outperformance is likely to continue as the company has locked in attractive cap rates and rent escalators which are not fully reflected in its cash flow multiples. However, the valuation is by no means distressed, and I see the REIT as more of a diversification option for conservative investors emphasizing earnings predictability.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Modiv Industrial is a net lease industrial REIT focused on manufacturing properties. From a sector perspective, the portfolio is primarily leased by companies operating in the Infrastructure industry (26% of annualized base rent, or ABR), followed by Automotive at 15% and Aerospace/Defense at 12%:

Portfolio breakdown by sector (Modiv Industrial Q2 2024 Supplemental Data)

From a geographic perspective, 30% of ABR comes from California, followed by Ohio at 12% and Arizona at 10%.

Portfolio breakdown by state (Modiv Industrial Q2 2024 Supplemental Data)

Operational Overview

Modiv Industrial reported an FFO of $0.41/share in Q2 2024, down 45% Y/Y, impacted primarily by higher interest expenses (the prior-year quarter included a large gain on interest rate swaps). AFFO which makes adjustments for interest rate swap gains/losses was $0.34/share in the quarter, up 10% Y/Y, boosted by a smaller adjustment for amortization of deferred rents relative to the prior year, as well as lower operating expenses due to property disposals.

FFO and AFFO bridge (Modiv Industrial Q2 2024 Supplemental Data)

Occupancy stood at 98%, flat Y/Y, reinforcing the strong operational performance of the company.

Post quarter-end, the REIT purchased an additional property for $5.2 million (aerospace & defense tenant) at an initial 8% cap rate and a 2.85% annual rent escalator. The company also conducted share repurchases for a total of $11.5 million, resulting in a pro forma Adjusted FFO of $0.37 had the repurchases been conducted at the beginning of the quarter.

Capital Structure

Modiv Industrial ended Q2 2024 with a net debt of $262 million, which has since increased to about $279 million following the above-mentioned transactions post-quarter end. The company also has $50 million in preferred stock outstanding, carrying an interest rate of 7.375% on the par value of $25 (MDV.PR.A), or a current yield of about 7.78%. Combined with the approximate $157 million market capitalization post share repurchases, the enterprise value stands at about $486 million, as shown in the table below:

Component of enterprise value Proportion Common stock ($157 million) 32% Preferred stock ($50 million) 10% Net debt ($279 million) 58% Total: $486 million 100% Click to enlarge

The average interest rate on the debt stood at 4.52% as of the end of Q2, 2024. The debt is split between mortgages (11% of total debt) maturing in 2029 and 2030, and a term loan (89%) due in 2027. The interest rate swap fixing the cost of the term loan at 4.53% is likely to be canceled by Modiv Industrial's counterparty in December 2024 given the current still elevated interest rates. As such, some near-term impacts from higher interest rates on cash flows early in 2025 cannot be ruled out.

The company may be able to raise some liquidity from its legacy portfolio, with the most likely near-term cash infusion due from a $25.3 million sale of a Costco property to KB Home for multifamily redevelopment.

Valuation and prospects

In Q2 2024 the company generated AFFO of $3.9 million, paid $0.9 million in preferred stock dividends, and paid $3.3 million in cash interest expenses. As a result, we can reasonably estimate cash flows to enterprise value total about $8.1 million per quarter, or about $32.4 million annualized. This amount already includes management overhead.

Against an enterprise value of $486 million, the amount represents a market-implied cap rate of 6.67% which is decent considering rent escalators of between 2% and 3%.

Rent escalators on properties purchased in 2022 and 2023 (Modiv Industrial Form 10-K for 2023)

Transactions concluded in 2024 have shown a similar rent escalator of 2.85%, which, I think, is quite good since inflation should average 2% over the long term. As a result, I think investors are looking at a high-single-digit yield on enterprise value, with returns to common shareholders boosted by the highly leveraged capital structure.

General and administrative expenses should land at about $6 million in 2024, representing a ~1.2% drag on enterprise value, which is a decent performance for a small REIT but certainly showing room for portfolio growth. The market-implied cap rate excluding general and administrative expenses thus stands at about 7.87%, which is excellent.

Annualizing the pro forma $0.37/share in AFFO (after Q3 2024 share repurchases) translated into an AFFO multiple of about 10 times against the current share price, which is also attractive, although we may see some pressure on AFFO in Q1 2025 as the swap locking rates at 4.53% for the term loan is canceled by the counterparty.

Risks

The main risk I would highlight is that currently there are no operational issues affecting the portfolio, with occupancy at 98% and long-term leases with good escalators locked in place. As such, arguably operational performance is as good as it gets; hence there is no turnaround potential in the shares. So if you are looking for a REIT affected by (temporary) operational issues that have led to a distressed valuation, Modiv Industrial is not the company for you. But you should always be mindful that if a vacancy arises due to tenant bankruptcies, the valuation is likely to take a hit. Currently, the two single largest tenant exposures are to Lindsay (LNN) and KIA of Carson:

Top 20 tenants (Modiv Industrial Q2 2024 Supplemental Data)

The other risk worth mentioning is that stock-based compensation was unusually low in Q2 2024, which likely boosted FFO and AFFO above trend. In the previous two quarters, however, stock compensation totaled some 30-40% of AFFO, which is arguably too high, even if it is added back to AFFO as is the practice with most REITs.

FFO and AFFO adjustments (Modiv Industrial Q2 2024 Supplemental Data)

Conclusion

Modiv Industrial reported stable occupancy and growing AFFO in Q2 2024, in line with its robust historical performance. While a hit on AFFO early in 2025 from higher interest rates may depress cash flows, I expect the Fed to cut rates in the medium term, which will mitigate the effect. With no current operational issues, the REIT remains more of a diversification play rather than a deep-value turnaround investment. The capital structure is well-positioned to benefit from cap rate compression, which I expect as central banks cut interest rates. As such, I determined the shares are worth a buy rating.

