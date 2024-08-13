Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Several years ago, we wrote articles on bond funds discussing the risk posed by rising interest rates. The topics varied, covering funds of different maturity ranges, credit ratings, and asset classes. However, the recurring theme was interest rate risk. In November 2021, we covered the Vanguard Total Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BND) providing an introduction to the fund, index, and management team. The article covered the portfolio’s construction, credit ratings, and the allocation between treasuries and highly rated corporate bonds. In fact, the article was titled "Exposure To The Entire Bond Universe” since the fund invests across most government securities and investment grade rated corporate bonds.

We lauded the benefits of the fund, mainly an expense ratio under four basis points and high-quality holdings. BND has over 10,000 positions, making it one of the most diverse fixed income funds on the planet, as the name implies. In fact, today, the fund looks similar, following the same index and holding a similarly allocated portfolio.

BND Fact Sheet

However, in the discussion, we also cued in on a key risk to BND and similar investments, which was the restrictive index creating unavoidable risk from rising interest rates. Today, we are going to explore the past ten years in greater detail, specifically analyzing the impacts of changes to interest rates on BND. We will explore the outlook for bonds and explain why BND deserves an upgrade. Before we discuss the future, let’s dive into the past and understand why it’s an important piece of BND’s story.

Three Years Ago…

We last covered BND in November 2021, almost three years ago. Today, the world is a remarkably different place. Nearly everything from the pandemic recovery to geopolitics has been reshaped during the timeframe. November 2021 was roughly 18 months following the onset of the pandemic. At that point, the Federal Government combined forces with the Federal Reserve to rejuvenate the economy following the recession caused by the ripple effects of the pandemic. The primary weapon employed in the Federal Reserve was monetary policy. However, the lead up to this point is also important. Let’s go back to 2016.

In 2016, the Federal Reserve embarked on a short-lived tightening cycle, raising the federal funds rate from zero where it had remained since the financial crisis to over 2% in 2019. For bond investors, this period gave the first taste of interest rate risk. At the time, I believed this period marked the fundamental reversal of the ten-year treasury yield’s multi-decade decline. For reference, the ten-year treasury yield peaked in the 1980s at around 15%.

Data by YCharts

Since, the ten-year yield has declined steadily, with several bumps along the way. In the early months of 2016, the ten-year treasury briefly dipped beneath 1.50%, a sound barrier for fixed income investors. At that point, all signs pointed towards a bottom for yields, namely the first significant interest rate hike in around ten years. Over the next two years, the ten-year yield more than doubled, topping 3% for the first time in nearly 10 years. At the time, earning 3% risk-free seemed sensational following a prolonged period of low yields and a zero federal funds rate.

Data by YCharts

Over the next several years, the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds rate aggressively, nearly reaching 2.5% in 2019. At the time, it appeared as though the Federal Reserve may have overshot their mark. Shortly before the onset of the pandemic, the federal funds rate was cut to 1.50% as the Federal Reserve sought to clean up their balance sheet as the economy stabilized. The Federal Reserve’s offloading of assets caused yields to begin dropping when, suddenly, a generational Black Swan event occurred.

Just months after the Federal Reserve cut the baseline borrowing rate to 1.50%, the pandemic began spreading across the globe. The ten-year treasury yield had just begun to recover following the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts when the pandemic shut down the global economy.

Data by YCharts

It appeared, just when the Federal Reserve began to strike the right balance and find harmony with interest rates, the unthinkable happened. The pandemic brought on unimaginable economic consequences, which led to the Federal Reserve dropping the baseline borrowing cost to zero. The yield of the ten-year treasury followed, approaching zero at the end of 2020.

This led us to an extraordinary time for fixed income. At the beginning of 2021, yields were lower than any point in history by a significant margin. While murmurs of negative yields began spreading through the economy, most economists agreed that there was only one realistic direction for yields to go… up. The Federal Reserve began to communicate their intent to increase interest rates as the economy recovered and attention turned to inflation. While the Federal Reserve had modestly increased interest rates during the 2016-2019 cycle, this time was different. Rate hikes were coming monthly and in 50 basis point increments. Yields had nowhere to go but up as money market funds began to pay the highest yields in decades. The two-year period that followed, marks one of the most significant short-term increases in yield for the ten-year treasury.

Data by YCharts

Today, the federal funds rate remains the highest in decades, and the ten-year treasury yield has stabilized around 4%. With the federal funds rate remaining flat for nearly one year, it appears as though we have reached a new normal. That said, looking in the rearview mirror, bonds have been ravaged by the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. The rapidly increasing yield has negatively impacted the performance of BND and similar funds.

Performance Recap

The change over the past three years has reshaped bond investing. Increasing yields have negatively impacted the valuation of intermediate and long-term bonds, such as those comprising much of BND’s portfolio. This means that although the portfolio of bonds has paid increasing interest income as yields rise, the value of those bonds has fallen.

Data by YCharts

For BND, this means that net asset value, or NAV, has declined considerably over the past three years. Since November 2021, shares of BND have declined by 13%. While interest income has offset the decline in NAV, total return remained negative during the period at -6%. Historically, multi-year periods of negative returns for bonds are unusual, earning their reputation as a safe harbor investment. This shift displays the significance of declining valuations caused by rising interest rates.

Unfortunately, the risks laid out in our previous coverage panned out. Interest rate risk was an insurmountable challenge for broad bond funds like BND, which invested across intermediate and long-term maturities. These bonds have declined considerably in value due to opportunity cost for newly issued bonds or other higher yielding alternatives.

Three years ago, the outlook was completely different for BND. Yields had bottomed out and the Federal Reserve had just embarked on their journey of boosting the federal funds rate. So, has the outlook changed?

Outlook

The Federal Reserve met in July for the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, or FOMC. Jerome Powell commented that the federal funds rate will remain unchanged at the present rate of 5.25% to 5.50% for eight consecutive months. Since the beginning of the year, investors have been eagerly waiting for possible rate cuts to provide relief to bonds, real estate, and other asset classes.

Data by YCharts

The Federal Reserve released a nearly identical statement at the July meeting compared to the June meeting that “inflation has eased over the past year but remains somewhat elevated.”

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. Job gains have moderated, and the unemployment rate has moved up but remains low. Inflation has eased over the past year but remains somewhat elevated. In recent months, there has been some further progress toward the Committee's 2 percent inflation objective.

In fact, the only difference was the addition of the word “somewhat” to the statement. For the past two years, the Federal Reserve has been steadfast in following an inflation-based monetary policy. This means interest rates were not going to decline until the inflation target had been met.

Today, mounting pressure has compelled Powell to reconsider how stubborn the Federal Reserve intends to be.

In fact, Powell has commented that he may not wait to achieve their inflation goal before cutting interest rates. Other sources are seeming to corroborate this sentiment, such as, Ajene Oden at JPMorgan (JPM) who believes a rate cut “is approaching.” CME FedWatch is a tool which forecasts changes in borrowing costs. Currently, the data is suggesting a 100% chance of a rate cut at the September meeting, split between either a 25 or 50 basis point cut. At this point, the consensus points to a nominal rate cut of 25 basis points at the September meeting.

CME FedWatch

Looking further ahead, rate cuts appear as a near certainty. In fact, by January 2025, consensus estimates for the federal funds rate have landed at a target range of 4.00%-4.25%, over 100 basis points below the current borrowing rate. In fact, the near certainty presents an opposing outlook from the last time we covered BND. Let’s explore in greater detail.

The Impact To BND

In our previous coverage of BND, we covered the portfolio in detail. We covered the index, the credit quality of the corporate holdings, and the maturity ranges of the portfolio. The principal risk we identified for BND was the possibility that interest rates could increase. To quote our prior coverage:

However, BND’s past performance has largely benefited from tailwinds which cannot be further replicated. The fund will have nowhere to hide when interest rates begin to rise, putting substantial pressure on share price. While rising interest rates should support increase distributions, the overall performance will largely be offset by the impact of interest rate risk on NAV…

Unfortunately, this risk panned out and despite the rising interest income from BND, total returns have remained negative over the past three years. The erosion of NAV overpowered the rising income, leaving investors in the red for a period of several years. However, a key piece of our thesis was “tailwinds which cannot be further replicated”, referring to the long-term decline in yields. At that point, the ten-year treasury yield was below 2% and the Federal Reserve was intent on raising the federal funds rate.

Today, the situation is not so similar. The ten-year yield has increased significantly and stabilized around 4%. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has indicated that interest rates have likely peaked, and we may enter a prolonged period of rate cuts. These factors provide a fresh outlook for BND.

Interest Rate “Risk”

When the Federal Reserve began raising rates, investors sounded the alarm that bonds would face an unthinkable impact, shaping up like a lost decade.

Data by YCharts

This was the presentation of interest rate risk. In fact, BND puts interest rate risk forwards as a key risk for investors in BND. BND’s fact card has the following definition of interest rate risk.

Interest rate risk: The chance that bond prices will decline because of rising interest rates. Interest rate risk should be moderate for the fund because it invests primarily in short- and intermediate-term bonds, whose prices are less sensitive to interest rate changes than are the prices of long-term bonds.

The risk presented by interest rates is the possibility of a decline in value. However, this occurs when interest rates increase. Should interest rates begin to decrease, interest rate “risk” dictates that existing bonds will increase in value. Combining this concept with the current forecast of upcoming rate hikes, the outlook for BND has become much more favorable. In fact, today, the fund’s distribution has increased and there is potential for capital appreciation should interest rates be cut.

Quantifying upside is difficult for bond funds. Duration is one measure that gauges a bond’s interest rate risk. Duration is the measurement of a bond’s risk considering maturity, yield, and coupon. These and other contributing factors are combined into a single number which quantifies interest rate risk. A bond with a ten-year duration would lose 10% of its value if rates were to increase by 1%.

PIMCO

Most of BND’s holdings are short or intermediate maturity, meaning duration is relatively short. At the portfolio level, BND’s average duration is 6.0 years. This means just as BND’s net asset value and share price have fallen because of rising interest rates, the opposite scenario could be ready to unfold. BND could be approaching a multi-year period of share appreciation which could exceed 10% should the Federal Reserve cut rates as forecasted. The upside for bonds would be significant, providing relief for existing shareholders who have suffered over the past several years and new opportunities.

BND is one of the largest fixed income funds, providing diversified exposure to the total bond universe. Mixed between corporate bonds, treasuries, and treasury equivalents, the fund is the gold standard amongst bond funds. In our previous coverage of BND, we assigned a “Hold” rating on the basis that there was likely no further upside. Given the changing outlook, BND has earned a “Buy” rating.