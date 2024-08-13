Miners' Margins Grow As Gold's Soars To Fresh Highs

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
Summary

  • Gold reached new highs in July due to concerns over escalating global geopolitical risks, a shift towards safer and more defensive assets and speculation about an imminent Fed rate cut.
  • The NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index and the MVIS Global Juniors Gold Miners Index were up 10.91% and 8.38%.
  • While gold has reached new highs, gold stocks remain well below their historic peaks.

Pure gold from the mine that was unearthed was placed on the black sand.

Oat_Phawat

By Imaru Casanova

Trending Analysis

Trending News