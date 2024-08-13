BlackBerry Limited (BB) Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference (Transcript)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference August 13, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Giamatteo - CEO

Tim Foote - CFO

Nathan Jenniges - Senior VP & General Manager, Cybersecurity

Conference Call Participants

Kingsley Crane - Canaccord

Kingsley Crane

Hi everyone. I'm Kingsley Crane, I'm one of the Software Analysts here at Canaccord. I'm delighted to be joined by BlackBerry today. We have John Giamatteo, he is BlackBerry’s CEO. He joined as President of the Cyber Business Unit in October, 2021. He was appointed CEO last December. We have Tim Foote, he's BlackBerry's new CFO. He joined BlackBerry following the acquisition of Good Technology in 2015. Held a number of roles, including most recently, Head of IR and CFO, the Cyber division. He was appointed CFO in two weeks ago, and the company's prepared a presentation and we'll start with that, and then we'll enter some Q&A.

Over to you John.

John Giamatteo

Terrific. Well, we've got 24 minutes. So I'll keep my opening comments as succinct and brief as I possibly can so we can spend more time on some of the Q&A activity. To try to keep it succinct and brief, I thought I would just start with why are the five top reasons for all of you out there to be thinking about investing in BlackBerry right now? Gone through a tremendous amount of transformation, and I want to walk you through some of the progress that we've made to really drive this great company, which we've just celebrated our 40th anniversary back in March. You are going to see us moving it forward in a very impactful way.

So let me start, I'm not going to do the safe harbor. Obviously, myself and Tim, as well as Nate and Kevin are here from the BlackBerry team. But I just wanted to start with number one, our strong portfolio. You may have a lot of people out there lose track of what we are doing as a company, but we have very much focused on two distinct businesses. Our IoT and QNX business, primarily focused on the automotive industry. We power over 235 million vehicles around the world. Think of us as the operating system that runs the car. When you think of our QNX business, it's a business we're very excited about and very well positioned for growth.

Our cyber security is our second division. It's got a collection of different assets and capabilities inside that division. Three out of four of them, BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry SecuSmart. Think of that as the core of what BlackBerry always was, secure communications, whether that's protecting mobile devices, whether that's providing secure communications from a SecuSmart standpoint or whether that's sending critical events management alerts in the event of political unrest, natural disasters. These are the core of our secure communications capabilities.

The other element of our cyber business as our endpoint security, we acquired leader in the industry, Cylance, AI one of the most sophisticated and advanced AI security endpoint technologies that exist in the market. So IoT and cybersecurity, those are the two business units that we've set up. I'm going to talk a little bit more about what they're generating and the progress that we're making in driving these two divisions to profitability.

Number two, over the course of the last nine months, we've taken a significant cost out of the business. We've rationalized a lot of our labs, a lot of our corporate infrastructure as we drove towards setting the company up into these two autonomous business units. $125 million worth of cost has come out over the course of the last nine months. That's setting us up for return to profitability and return to positive cash flow as we get towards the end of the year and into the next fiscal year. So a tremendous amount of activity from a cost perspective is another reason I believe investors should be thinking about BlackBerry as an investment right now because of the path that we're on from a profitability standpoint.

Number three, improving fundamentals. These two business units, the underlying fundamentals of these businesses couldn't be any stronger. The QNX, that's our royalty backlog. Think of that as every time a car comes off the line, we get paid by an OEM for the operating system that they are licensing for us to power that vehicle. That backlog has grown from $560 million. It's now stands at $815 million of licensing royalty of that's going to roll through the P&L at 100% margins. Really strong position for the QNX business to be in at this point.

On the cyber side, ARR and our DBNRR key -- two key metrics that really kind of show the overall health of the business, both of them are moving at a good pace. You could see we had some headwinds over the course of the last year or so. And over the course of the last couple quarters, all of it is ticking up into a much better direction, into a much more stable place.

Number four, when you think about the cost that we've taken out and those underlying metrics that are now starting to generate some top line stability and even in some cases growth, you could see our cash flow position has improved dramatically. We have -- this time last year, Q1 of last year, our cash burn was about $75 million a quarter. You could see we've narrowed that down to about $15 million. We have more to go. And I would just say between that and the capital raise that we did back in January, puts our balance sheet in a really strong position to execute on our plan to bring this company back to growth.

And number five, really focusing on these two divisions. One of the things, anytime you go through a transformation of the likes of a company like BlackBerry has gone through, you need to do a reset and say, what are you really focused on? In some cases, more importantly, what are you not focused on? And what we are focused on is that IoT division and we're focused on that Cybersecurity division. And that entails setting up our own divisional leadership team with their own governance structures, with their own IT systems and their own focus on driving those businesses in an agile and nimble way. So getting those two businesses, IoT and cyber firing on all cylinders is really what the leadership team and I are driving towards to bring BlackBerry back to profitability and cash flow positive.

So, I'll stop there, but those are the five key reasons. I really would love everybody out there to take a second look at this great company and the progress that we're making.

With that, let me turn it over to you, Kingsley, and we'll take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Kingsley Crane

Thanks John. Thanks for that presentation. So pretty clear that you have two great segments in your business. So let's start with QNX and IoT. So as a software analyst, the QNX business is fascinates me. It's great gross margins, differentiated mind share with the engineers in the end markets. You also have long lead times, but you can create really strong multi-year customer relationships. So just walk us through an example of customer journey and how that develops and how that spend can scale over time.

Tim Foote

Should I turn up?

John Giamatteo

Tim, go for it.

Tim Foote

Yes, you're right. This is a really long live cycle business, which means when you get a design, you're going to get revenue generation for upwards of like 10 years, really. So, if we think about a hypothetical design win, we would get the announcement on day one that they are going to build QNX into maybe two, three, four different systems in the car. QNX is being the operating system that's going to sit beneath the software stack.

At the early stage of the project, but before the vehicle's ready to be shipped, it's being designed, we'll get around about 20% revenue. It comes from effectively a software development Kingsley called development seats. Then over the course of the development, the two to three years we're going to get professional services and that's another 20% as well. But then arguably the most interesting part is when we move into production, because we are now getting 100% margin royalties on as shipped basis. And the $850 million that that John spoke to is the backlog of estimated future royalties that's to come at a 100% margin.

Kingsley Crane

What are the key data sign posts that investors should be watching to judge the health of the QNX business? Is it the backlog? Are there other elements they should look at as a forward indicator?

Tim Foote

Yes, ultimately that's the real kind of guiding like for this business is how healthy is that backlog. So at this point in time, there are some headwinds in software development in automotive. It's a difficult task. They've moved OEMs have moved from being metal benders to having to develop software and it's a complicated challenge. So in the near-term, we've seen some headwinds but the good news is that the backlog has continued to grow and it's been growing at around about 20% per year for the last couple of years.

So if we continue to add at that rate over time, things will ease up. We are seeing some signs that some of those development challenges are actually being overcome by the leading OEMs. So we should start to see that backlog convert into revenue in the P&L.

Kingsley Crane

So at CES this year, you announced a handful of new products. It was the software development platform 8.0 QNX sound, QNX in the cloud. What are you hearing from customers so far on what they're most excited about? Are we seeing any near-term indicators in the backlog and then the longer opportunity as well?

Tim Foote

Yes, great question. So it's a real testament to the level of investment we've put into the QNX business, but also the in-house expertise within that team, which has been together for quite some time working on this. So, SDP 8.0 is the next generation of the operating system. And really when we think about QNX, one of its most sort of defensive moats is the fact it's safety critical -- safety certified, should I say. And it's very hard to do that, to be able to be so reliable that people's lives in a car can rely on the software and it performing as it should. But the other aspect is really performance.

So, if you think about a venn diagram of safety, there are not too many players in there and high performance not too many players in there performance. We're at the intersection and there's hardly anyone else there at this point. So SDP 8.0 is a huge step forward for us. But the other ones that you mentioned, like QNX sound and QNX in the cloud is a way of us kind of building up the stack in a way. So we are actually selling beyond just the core operating system and that's going to be a real pathway for us to increase the ASP per vehicle. And in terms of feedback, so far very positive. At the last earnings call, we mentioned that we've built on -- we've actually secured some design wins now for SDP 8.0. So very positive.

Kingsley Crane

You mentioned autos that's been such a successful segment for you. If we widen the aperture a bit and look at medical devices, other heavy machinery, even commercial vehicles, what needs to be done either from a product standpoint or go-to-market standpoint to verticalize and move into those areas?

John Giamatteo

And actually, we see that as a huge opportunity. Obviously, auto is the core at this point in time, but over time, we actually see beyond auto, what we call the general embedded market, to be an even bigger opportunity. So when you look at the car, it's really the most advanced endpoint out there with the amount of software and the edge compute, what we're seeing in things like medical and industrial, same trends are happening, same trends are just moving at a slightly slower pace, and they're not quite as advanced but when they do get to that stage, QNX is finding a role.

So medical things like surgical robotics, we’re a leader in that space, similarly in industrial automation. So I think the industries kind of need to catch up a little bit but generally speaking, it's a bit more fragmented. And also if you've kind of got the top 25 OEMs, you've got a very large amount in the market in some of these things like medical, the production runs are much smaller. And that's really where things like QNX in the cloud is really important because it allows developers to have easier access to the tools.

Kingsley Crane

Sounds like you're well positioned as those markets catch up to you.

John Giamatteo

Absolutely.

Kingsley Crane

Let's talk cyber. Let's move to cyber. You mentioned in the prepared remarks that there's two main components in the cyber business. It's really the secure communication segment and the Cylance segment. Those are not necessarily new products, but maybe there's some nuance to why you've segment them that way. So, just any clarity on that.

John Giamatteo

I'll kick off and I'll let the team jump in on some of it. We segmented it that way. Part of it is from our rich heritage. Think of BlackBerry, you think of secure communications and our UEM portfolio, our AtHoc portfolio, our SecuSmart portfolio is all about secure communications, whether that's text, data, voice, it's no longer across just a BlackBerry device. It's now across our iOS devices. It's now across Android devices. So those three segments, we kind of segment them in one bucket because they really represent the rich heritage around secure communications that the market has always known us for. And I think the testament to that is our biggest customers are nine out of the 10 largest banks in the world. Our biggest customers are 18 out of the G20 countries in the world, use some form of this rich, secure communications capability. So that's one segment of the cyber business.

The other segment was, five years ago, we made a big acquisition of Cylance for the AI powered cybersecurity segment of the market. That industry has a completely different set of dynamics. We've evolved that portfolio. We've invested heavily in that portfolio to bring out more capabilities within it. So for those reasons, we've kind of separated within cyber a more secure communications look as well as endpoint detection and response look.

Kingsley Crane

I think that segmentation makes sense. So that's helpful to describe. So within that secure communications, we have SecuSmart that's been doing pretty well for you, how can investors think about sort of the longer term opportunity at this point and then how significant is the software only availability for SecuSmart?

John Giamatteo

Unfortunately, when war breaks out across the world, it's an unfortunate thing. But defense contractors get a lift, because the secure communication -- militaries that need more secure communications capabilities naturally gets a lift. So we have seen over the course of the last a year or two, a lot of more interest in some of this SecuSmart technology. It's the most sophisticated encryption technology that exists in the planet. Literally, this is CIA, FBI, this is defense. This is the most sophisticated technology.

What we're very excited about was when we first bought the company, it was a hardware-based encryption. It was encryption that would go in an SD card, we'd put the SD card in a phone, we'd sell the government the phone. Over the last two years, we invested significantly in turning that into a software token solution. It's now basically an app that you can load onto your phone and provide the most sophisticated encryption, not WhatsApp type encryption. Like the most sophisticated encryption is now an app on your phone.

And that now lends itself to a number of new use cases. We talk to our top banks, your top 1,000 executives. You want to make sure that they have secure communications. Here's a solution that's a software based that can roll out on iOS or Android. So for those reasons, Kingsley, it's started as a very hardware focused use case, more geared towards the military, which is great. It's a great business for us and we think there's more opportunity for growth there, but I think since we pivoted to a hardware, it's opening up a new set of opportunities.

Kingsley Crane

So you mentioned having some of the most secure products on the market, or most secure and UEM or unified endpoint management, that's also a benefit of that suite for you. So, just -- could you review the financial profile of UEM today? I think there was some churn in the past, like what can be done from a product standpoint or go-to-market that can quell the churn and then increase expansion.

John Giamatteo

Let's work Nate into this.

Nathan Jenniges

I'll answer that one. The UEM business did see some churn, as I'd say a lot of the smaller customers decided to go to intune. But we remain extremely strong in governments and financials around the world. A lot of opportunities outside of the United States, places where we're the only game in town left that really does secure on premise data sovereignty able to keep all of your mobile and app secure, keep all of the data in country, remain the strongest in certifications. And we're finding those opportunities. Part of what we've gone through in the transformation is to get much more laser focused of understanding which markets, which segments, where in the world those opportunities are. And we're shifting a lot of resources to focus on those growth opportunities.

Kingsley Crane

Very helpful. I want to skip over to Cylance. AI is a really pervasive theme in tech and certainly in cyber as well. And that's been a key benefit of Cylance for so long as a using AI in the detection layer. You've also recently started focusing on Cylance MDR and MDR on demand. We would just love to hear more about expansion opportunities within the endpoint segment, not necessarily related to just covering more endpoints.

John Giamatteo

A big shift has been on the Cylance side after the acquisition. There was a lot of work we had to do to catch up on some of the fundamentals. Like we were very great at prevention in AI, like you said but we were lacking EDR. So we spent a lot of investment making a compelling EDR opportunity. But as we did that, we also saw the market demand shifting from just wanting to buy software but also wanting the full service offering. So this year -- we've over the last two years but this year, we've launched a whole new suite of MDR products and services including a unique on demand offering where we're able to go into every single endpoint customer and just for 15% more. They get access to a button that if they have an issue, they can click on it and get immediate access to our security operations team. We'll help them investigate that threat.

We've also just recently, last month launched a XDR version of our managed service offering. So that expands the aperture further because now we don't necessarily have to have the endpoint switched first. That's been part of the MDR. We can go into any, whether it's Microsoft or CrowdStrike or any other endpoint that's there and add value to them, to the company.

Kingsley Crane

On the topic of endpoint and you mentioned CrowdStrike, there recently was a pretty significant global outage involving CrowdStrike. There's been a lot of talk from analysts or customers talking about vendor concentration just as operators into cyber space. What's your take on the event and then what are you hearing from customers?

John Giamatteo

The take on the event is I think it's something that's long been something that's been possible with the endpoint security space, just of the level of access that we have inside of the operating systems. Certainly not all vendors are that way. We've certainly published our own view. Because of the fundamental of how we start with just machine learning and AI, we don't need that level of access and ability to do software updates in the device. We have heard from some customers, but I would say that you're not going to see like a sudden massive switch, no company takes lightly switching their endpoint security. It's something that takes a little bit of time, 12, 18, 24 months as they practically think through what their options are. But I will -- we're starting to hear some of that where, maybe we shouldn't have all of our eggs in one basket.

Kingsley Crane

But so is that the case that that Cylance does not necessarily use the same kernel level access?

John Giamatteo

We have kernel level access, but none of our software updates change the kernel behavior.

Kingsley Crane

Critical distinction there, clearly. So, you've also declared interest and exploring some alternatives for different parts of your business. I guess what are you looking for? What are you definitely not looking to do? And then just any more context in what you've done to kind of separate the two units from a G&A perspective or maybe some platform R&D services?

John Giamatteo

That's good. So let me start, what we decided to do. In December of last year, when we had a leadership change, we decided we are going to focus this company on two business units, IoT and cyber. And that was a massive decision because that now creates clarity. A lot of different little things that we were doing as a company. Little investments, little future, little vision, convergence all these little things that we were doing, we narrowed the scope and said, if it's not IoT and it's not cyber, we're not doing it. That really helped us create clarity that really helped us drive the cost out of the business. And if it's not focused on driving IoT growth or driving the cyber business, we're not going to spend the money. And I think that is what really has helped us make the progress that we've had in a short period of time in nine months to take $125 million of cost out to stabilize the underlying metrics of both businesses to put it in that kind of place. I think that was a really good first step of getting these two businesses up and running and firing on all cylinders.

Now that we've got them up and running and firing on all cylinders, we'll see what comes our way. If there's some people that are interested in certain assets of the company, maybe we'll consider it. But I think it was harder to do that when we had I think an unwieldy portfolio of things. Now it's very focused. We see line of sight to where we want to go from a profitability and from a cash flow standpoint. And I think that might lend itself to other opportunities that maybe we don't even see at the moment.

Kingsley Crane

Looking forward to hearing more about that at your Analyst Day on October 16, happens to be the 7th anniversary of you trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Thank you, John, Tim and Nate and yes, we'll leave it there.