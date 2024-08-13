BlackBerry Limited (BB) Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.57K Followers

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference August 13, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Giamatteo - CEO
Tim Foote - CFO
Nathan Jenniges - Senior VP & General Manager, Cybersecurity

Conference Call Participants

Kingsley Crane - Canaccord

Kingsley Crane

Hi everyone. I'm Kingsley Crane, I'm one of the Software Analysts here at Canaccord. I'm delighted to be joined by BlackBerry today. We have John Giamatteo, he is BlackBerry’s CEO. He joined as President of the Cyber Business Unit in October, 2021. He was appointed CEO last December. We have Tim Foote, he's BlackBerry's new CFO. He joined BlackBerry following the acquisition of Good Technology in 2015. Held a number of roles, including most recently, Head of IR and CFO, the Cyber division. He was appointed CFO in two weeks ago, and the company's prepared a presentation and we'll start with that, and then we'll enter some Q&A.

Over to you John.

John Giamatteo

Terrific. Well, we've got 24 minutes. So I'll keep my opening comments as succinct and brief as I possibly can so we can spend more time on some of the Q&A activity. To try to keep it succinct and brief, I thought I would just start with why are the five top reasons for all of you out there to be thinking about investing in BlackBerry right now? Gone through a tremendous amount of transformation, and I want to walk you through some of the progress that we've made to really drive this great company, which we've just celebrated our 40th anniversary back in March. You are going to see us moving it forward in a very impactful way.

So let me start, I'm not going to do the safe harbor. Obviously, myself and Tim, as well as Nate and Kevin are here from the BlackBerry team. But

Recommended For You

About BB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BB

Trending Analysis

Trending News