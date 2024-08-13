Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.57K Followers

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Parker - Investor Relations
Bruce Lowthers - Chief Executive Officer
Alex Gersh - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Harte - BTIG
Trevor Williams - Jefferies
Timothy Chiodo - UBS
Paul Obrecht - Wolfe Research
Aditya Buddhavarapu - Bank of America Securities
Dan Perlin - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome to Paysafe's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Matthew Parker, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matthew Parker

Thank you and welcome to Paysafe's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2024. Joining me today are Bruce Lowthers, Chief Executive Officer; and Alex Gersh, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, a reminder that this call will contain forward-looking statements and should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements contained in our earnings release and the company's most recent SEC reports. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements during this call speak only to the date of this call and we undertake no obligation to update them. Today's presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures. You can find additional information about these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most direct comparable GAAP financial measures in today's press release and in the appendix of this presentation which are all available on the Investor Relations website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Bruce.

Recommended For You

About PSFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSFE

Trending Analysis

Trending News