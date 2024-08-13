EMs: Positioned To Carry On As Carry Trade Unwinds

Summary

  • The recent upswing in global volatility has riled investors, but we believe we’re seeing a normal and healthy market pullback.
  • Historically, the most liquid assets typically feel the first brunt of the initial stages of an unwinding carry trade, which is what has played out over recent days. In other words, in many cases, the selloff is not about company fundamentals.
  • Global markets are likely closer to the end than the start of the unwinding; we expect the next chapter to be more of a range-bound market, with less-liquid assets under pressure.
  • We are using volatility as a buying opportunity for Calamos Evolving World Growth Fund, and our outlook on emerging markets remains positive.

By Nick Niziolek, CFA

We’ll likely look back at the unwinding of the yen carry trade as similar to the Silicon Valley Bank crisis of 1Q23 or the UK pension crisis of 4Q22. Both selloffs ultimately proved to be

