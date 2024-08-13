Enphase: The Turnaround Begins

Aug. 13, 2024 2:57 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Stock
Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
4.12K Followers

Summary

  • Enphase's Q2 earnings missed estimates, but the stock rallied 12% the following day.
  • That's because Enphase's sales and profit numbers have finally bottomed.
  • Moreover, management guided for sequential improvement, with strong bookings heading into Q3.
  • With its fundamental erosion finally over and rate cuts on the horizon, perhaps, this is just the beginning of Enphase's turnaround story.
Solar Panel - 3D Render

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) — the pioneer of semiconductor-based microinverters and leader in solar-plus-storage home energy systems — reported Q2 earnings a few weeks ago, missing both Revenue and EPS estimates.

Despite the underperformance, the stock rallied more than 12% the following day

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
4.12K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ENPH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENPH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENPH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News