After witnessing shares of the Daily Direxion Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXL) double in value over a two-month span from mid-April to mid-June, I weighed in on this security. I weighed in with concern for investors who had made huge profits off of the AI frenzy during the spring.

I consider myself a knowledgeable gambler, but when I was a novice, I remember hearing or reading the following two pieces of advice:

You'll rarely find mirrors on the casino floor because the casino wants to avoid you looking into a mirror and realizing that you're not actually James Bond. So take periodic visits to the washrooms to remind yourself.

Never refer to money you've won as "the casino's money" because with that mindset, it's destined to become the casino's money again soon.

In mid-June, my view was that those investors still holding SOXL after such a fortuitous rise were playing dangerously with the casino's money. Especially given that this was a 3x Leveraged ETF; a type of security at significant risk of price erosion (vis-a-vis its 3x target) over longer periods of time, as cautioned by various organizations including FINRA.

I wasn't necessarily betting against the AI theme - it was anyone's guess as to how long the fascination was going to last - but I recommended investors consider taking profits and consider 3 alternative ways to maintain bullish exposure to the AI theme (if they wished).

Performance since June 18th

I'll be first to admit that the timing of my cautious article on SOXL involved a lot of good luck. I'm not a clairvoyant, but I do like to consider myself a smart judge on allocation and risk.

At its recent price of $31.27, shares of SOXL are down some -52% from the day my first article on SOXL published.

Unbelievably, although they may not feel lucky, holders of SOXL are actually kind of fortunate. At the time of writing, the underlying semiconductor index, represented in proxy by the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is down -17.95% over the same time period. So in fact, SOXL has outperformed its daily 3x mandate.

Holders of leveraged ETFs would like to see a higher (than daily mandate) realized factor on the way up, and a lower one on the way down.

The fact that the reversal in semiconductor stocks has been so sharp has been beneficial to the unit price of SOXL, despite the -52% loss. Had semiconductor stocks oscillated back and forth for a long period of time, eventually reaching this -17.95% drawdown (since June 18, not since the high), SOXL would have performed worse than it has.

Alternatives & Are They Still Viable

In my article from a couple of months ago, I presented 3 options for investors moving out of SOXL after its run. Let's summarize those, look at the performance, and also assess whether those remain good options for investors going forward.

1) Deleverage by selling SOXL and buying SOXX instead.

The results are presented above. Investors having, for example, $10,000 of equity in SOXL on June 18th would now only have ~$4,800. Anyone who had moved from SOXL to SOXX would still have about $8,200 remaining.

Would I still recommend deleveraging SOXL into SOXX? That's a tough one, honestly. As noted earlier, the tech/semiconductor space is still not seeing much oscillation. As I wrote about the UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ) recently: "Any Trend Is Your Friend". If tech/semiconductors continue to experience consecutive weeks/months where it's the hottest thing in town, and otherwise periods where it's colder than old dishwater, SOXL could perform well by achieving higher realized factors when it matters.

If, however, neither the bulls nor bears have their way for extended periods of time, then SOXL would prove to be a poor holding.

2) Borrow on margin and invest is SOXX to stay levered.

In this alternative, a holder of SOXL would have sold their shares but levered-up on their own and invested in SOXX in a leveraged manner. So, for instance, if an SOXL investor had a $10,000 position on June 18th, they would have had $30,000 exposure (3x) to the daily movements of NYSE semiconductor index. In wishing to maintain their $30,000 exposure, an investor could have elected to transfer their SOXL funds to SOXX, and additionally borrow another $20,000 to invest in SOXX.

This strategy would have performed more poorly than SOXL itself. Why? Because over the ~2-month period, SOXL realized a return factor of only 2.9x against SOXX. Investors who would have leveraged-up on their own through borrowing would have realized a full 3x factor on the downside move in SOXX, PLUS interest costs. Assuming a margin interest rate 6%, the strategy would have resulted in a loss of nearly -55%.

3) Build a synthetic long position using options

In the 3rd alternative, I suggested investors in SOXL could sell their positions and build a synthetic long position if they had access to options.

Options, by definition, involve leverage. Anyone wishing to maintain a juiced-up exposure to the semiconductor index could do so via a synthetic position.

At the time of writing on June 18th, SOXL had a price of ~$65.00 and SOXX has a price of nearly $260, or almost exactly 4x. Anyone wishing to maintain their 3x exposure could therefore have purchased 1 synthetic option for every ~133 shares of SOXL they owned.

The September 260 put option of the synthetic option would obviously now be heavily in-the-money, with a value somewhere around $47.50 at the time of writing. The call option is virtually worthless, but I see it trading still at around $0.50.

Here's how the synthetic long would have performed relative to SOXL.

Here too, holding SOXL would have outperformed the alternative; the estimated loss on the synthetic position using options would have been nearly 10% higher than having kept equivalent exposure in the 3x leveraged ETF.

The reason, again, is that the correction in semiconductor stocks was steady, as opposed to fluctuating back-and-forth.

Summary and Conclusions

To summarize, although I looked brilliant in the timing of my June 18th cautionary article on leveraged semiconductor ETF SOXL, I was truly expecting a period of fluctuation as AI/semiconductor believers and doubters each took their turns owning sentiment of the day, kind of like a street fight. That hasn't happened.

The sharp correction, no matter how painful (-52%) has nonetheless protected SOXL investors from the fallout that beta slippage could have delivered, saving them from even greater losses.

My advice for SOXL holders at this point would be to closely monitor sentiment. Should semiconductor stocks mount a steady unidirectional comeback, SOXL should deliver a realized factor of >3x, and they just might.

However, should the direction for semiconductors approach a back-and-forth battle, that would be the time to again consider one of the above leverage alternatives.

Risks of Note

While sharp pricing changes up or down over several days can work well for SOXL holders, any single-day sharp downturn could cause value destruction almost impossible of recouping. Consider a 1-day drop in semiconductor stocks of -25% - that would lead to an approximate 75% immediate drawdown on the value of SOXL.

In my view, leveraged ETFs remain an unwise security choice to tuck away for the long term. Even those that leverage against underlying securities/indices that move in strong trends need to be carefully monitored.