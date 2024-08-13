Richard Drury

Geographic diversification has been a drag on asset allocator portfolios for years as equity markets became dominated by the FOMO trade of US large-cap Tech. But just because investing internationally has detracted from returns in the last decade, doesn’t mean it will be going forward. If you believe the time is near for international diversification to make a comeback, then why not just international companies that pay a high dividend? The good news is you can do just that with a simple product — Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

VYMI aims to follow the FTSE All-World ex-US High Dividend Yield Index. This is an index of companies in developed and emerging markets outside the United States that are projected to pay dividends above average. The fund invests in stocks through sampling, creating a less costly portfolio that tracks the key features of the index (that is, industry weightings, market capitalizations, and financial metrics such as P/E ratios and dividend yields).

The fund has over 1,500 companies, covering dozens of countries and many sectors. The extensive diversification minimizes concentration risk, while also giving investors exposure to many overseas markets without overexposure to any single region or industry. Most of the ETF’s holdings are large-cap and mid-cap companies. Smaller firms tend to have more volatility than large ones, so this emphasis also helps to stabilize the fund.

A Look At The Holdings

The top holdings are among the blue-chips of international investing. No position makes up more than 2.04% of the fund, and the sector mix is apparent when looking at the top 10.

vanguard.com

What do these companies do? Nestlé SA is a Swiss food and beverages conglomerate (including Nespresso, KitKat, and Nescafé). Toyota Motor Corporation is one of the world’s largest automakers by sales. Shell plc is a British multinational oil and gas company formed by the 2015 merger of Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group. Novartis AG is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and distributes innovative medicines and healthcare products. And Roche Holding AG is one of the leaders in oncology treatment and development.

Sector Composition and Weightings

No surprises when looking at the sector allocation. Financials, which often dominate the international portfolio, make up the largest position.

vanguard.com

Notice that Tech here makes up a tiny 3.3% of the portfolio. I’m a big fan of this given my concerns around that sector in particular in terms of just how crowded it is. It’s also worth noting that the sector allocation clearly gives this fund a more value rather than growth tilt, which is important if indeed we are at a cycle shift for style relative momentum.

From a country perspective, the fund is fairly well mixed, with Japan, the UK, and Australia all being relatively close to each other in terms of total portfolio weight.

vanguard.com

Peer Comparison

One fund worth comparing this against is the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV). Both have similar broad allocations and focus on dividend yielding companies outside the US. When we look at the price ratio of VYMI to IDV, we find that VYMI has substantially outperformed.

stockcharts.com

This looks to be more of a sector story. IDV’s second-largest allocation is to Utilities, which tend not to have as much capital appreciation potential, and as such held the fund back the last several years.

Pros and Cons

On the positive side? Yield. Nothing to sneeze at here at 4.66%.

ycharts.com

In addition, the lowered Tech allocation makes this almost a perfect diversifier to a US portfolio, with income and strong exposure to markets that are absolutely worth putting money to work in. Should the cycle favor international investing more broadly, this fund can have a strong tailwind from a momentum perspective.

But international investing also carries numerous risks: currencies can fluctuate, geopolitical issues and regulatory frameworks can introduce volatility and can affect returns. The other issue is that the fund’s skew is toward value stocks, which underperform when growth stocks dominate. I’m not as worried about that now, but keep this in the back of your mind should growth return as the dominant investment style from a momentum perspective.

Conclusion

Overall, I like this fund. It’s got strong diversification across holdings and countries, and I like the low Tech exposure overall. It’s got an attractive yield, and it makes sense to me to diversify against the US at this point in the cycle. If you want international diversification with cash flow, this is a good fund to consider, in my view.