CompoSecure: Hitting The Right Notes

Aug. 13, 2024 3:21 PM ETCompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) StockAXP, JPM
Busted IPO Forum profile picture
Busted IPO Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, we look at CompoSecure, which designs and manufactures payment cards for top U.S. card issuers, with over 80% market share in metal cards.
  • The stock has shot up some 30% over the past week and a half.
  • The catalysts for this move were better than expected Q2 results, a potentially transformational ownership transaction and an amended credit facility.
  • Can the rally in this small-cap name continue?  An analysis of CompoSecure follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Busted IPO Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Silver credit card on a black background

daboost/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we are putting CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) in the spotlight for the first time since our last article on this small-cap name late in 2022. The stock has recently crawled out of Busted IPO territory after

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!

This article was written by

Busted IPO Forum profile picture
Busted IPO Forum
8.54K Followers

The Busted IPO Forum is an investing group led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist of Simplified Asset Management. Along with his team of analysts, Bret focuses on stocks that have been public for 18 months to 6 years, and that are significantly under their offering price.

The Busted IPO Forum: A model stock portfolio of attractive busted IPOs, trade alerts, deep dive analysis, a weekly option play idea and live chat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMPO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CMPO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMPO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMPO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News