Today, we are putting CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) in the spotlight for the first time since our last article on this small-cap name late in 2022. The stock has recently crawled out of Busted IPO territory after a rally following better than expected second quarter results last week. The company also made a potentially transformational announcement, which also has played a key role in the recent rise in the stock. Can the momentum continue for CompoSecure? An analysis follows below.

CompoSecure, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, NJ. CompoSecure designs and makes payment cards for 8 of the top 10 U.S. card issuers. These include JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and American Express (AXP). CompoSecure has over 80% market share in the metal card space and is thus a proxy on the continued growth of this premium niche market. The stock trades for just over $10.50 a share after its recent rally and has an approximate market capitalization of $850 million.

Recent Results:

CompoSecure, Inc. posted its Q2 numbers on August 7th. The company delivered non-GAAP earnings per share of 27 cents, a penny above the analyst firm consensus. Net income rose three percent from the same period a year ago to $33.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA was up eight percent to $40 million. Gross margins did drop from 55% in 2Q2023 to 52% in the quarter. This was primarily due to product mix, as well as inflationary pressure on wages.

More importantly, revenues rose by 10.3% on a year-over-year basis to $108.6 million, besting expectations by some $5 million. Management cited continued domestic growth and improved international demand for the sales beat. Leadership also narrowed it FY2024 sales guidance to $418 million to $428 million and for adjusted EBITDA of $150 million to $157 million.

The company also announced in its second quarter press release that they are expanding their strategic partnership with Fiserv, Inc. (FI) to include the marketing and reselling of their Arculus Authenticate offerings, a smart and simple crypto and NFT cold storage solution.

More importantly, the company also announced that the David Cote family is investing $372 million in CompoSecure through an entity called Resolute. They will become their majority shareholder in CMPO (approximately 60% of voting shares). David Cote is the ex-CEO of Honeywell International Inc. (HON), and he will now become the Executive Chairman of CompoSecure. This transaction is projected to provide its following benefits to CompoSecure and its shareholders:

Higher retained annual cash flow

Removes the current dual-share structure of the company

The elimination of tax distributions related to the Class B units.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since second quarter results hit the wires, Benchmark & Co. ($12 price target), Compass Point ($11.50 price target), Lake Street ($14 price target from $12 previously) and Bank of America ($10 price target, from $9 previously) have all reissued Buy ratings on the stock.

There has been no insider activity from company officers so far in 2024. CompoSecure ended the first half of 2024 with just over $35 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. CompoSecure's debt consisted of $200.9 million of a term loan and $130 million of exchangeable notes. The company's secured debt leverage ratio ended the quarter at 1.29x versus 1.60x at the end of the same period a year ago.

Earlier this month, the company also amended their credit facility. Doing so gave it lower rates, an upsized revolving line of credit, as well as longer term and more flexible covenants. This new facility will also enable continued growth and to retire some exchangeable notes maturing in December 2026.

Conclusion:

CompoSecure made 97 cents a share in FY2023 on just under $391 million in revenue. The current analyst firm consensus has profits growing to $1.10 a share on just over $425 million in sales in FY2024. Based on the Q2 beat, both revenue and profits estimates for this fiscal year probably will be taken up a tad higher in the coming weeks. The analyst community sees earnings of $1.20 a share in FY2025 on $460 million of revenue in FY2025.

CompoSecure hit a lot of right notes in the last week between second quarter results, an amended credit facility, and its new ownership structure. Shareholders have been rewarded for these moves with an approximate 30% rise in the stock. I would not be surprised to see some profit taking given that sharp and quick move, given that 15% of the outstanding float is currently held short and some of the rally could have come from a 'short squeeze'.

The stock has more than doubled since we last profiled it in late 2022. It no longer has some of the crypto concerns that were an overhang during that analysis. In addition, the company has done a solid job of diversifying its client base for its metal card products, which should also be noted.

If we do see some profit taking in the shares, I would add to my stake in CMPO if it pulls back to under ten bucks a share via covered call orders. The company is making the right strategic moves, and the stock is valued at under 10 times forward earnings.