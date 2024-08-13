Telia: Excellent Telco Performance, Still A 'Buy' Here

flavijus

Dear readers/followers,

Unlike some, I invested quite heavily into Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) (OTCPK:TLSNY) when the company bottomed a year or so ago, and I kept adding while the company was below 30 SEK for the native, ending up with a very substantial Telia position, with an average yield of about 7-8% depending on where I look at having invested.

I did get questions from native investors about what I expected out of Telia as an investment and as a business, considering the negative business trends that have actually been "ruling" the company for some time. My answer was quite simple - normalization.

Normalization is a very powerful thing. If you "catch" a good company with a safe yield at a good valuation, your potential for outperforming the market while being safer than the average investor is quite high.

So was the case with Telia. The company has a very strong financial profile, despite some difficulties with some of its assets, and owns the strongest telecommunications infrastructure in the entire nation. Above all, it's the best by far when it comes to rural area communication and coverage, which I can attest to, personally. Where I currently work, other operators give me 3-6 Mbit with 4G, while Telia, despite it being north of the Arctic Circle and being very remote, manages 125 Mbit and 5G. Anecdotal evidence, for sure - but this is expressed in how it operates and where it comes from (it's the former state telco operator).

In this article, I'll do something simple - update for 2Q and show you what the upside is here - because performance has been good. You can find my last article here.

Telia - The update for 2Q24 shows momentum for the recovery and a good upside for 2024-2025

I will say that Telia has not been an easy stock to invest in for several years. Not only did I overestimate the timeframe where it would trade higher prior to its troubles, I also failed to foresee the depth of its decline, in part due to the very poor performance of its TV and content assets. Telia's strategy was, unlike its peers, to actually own TV channels, and like with other operators that tried this, it mostly failed (so far).

So while I consider Telcos to be some of the safest and most conservative investments you can make, barring some consumer goods businesses and utilities, which are equal to this here, I also say that Telia specifically comes with perhaps more of a downside than these businesses typically do.

But in the end, Telecommunications companies are income investments to me. Because of this, their short-term performance doesn't really matter to me, lest there is something fundamental behind the decline. In this case, I do not believe this to be the case for this company.

And 2Q24 sort of proves that.

The second quarter came in strong, with good operational traction, revenue and EBITDA growth in line, and good growth in subs, ARPU, and with low churn. Revenue was up a total of 2.6%, with EBITDA growth of about 4.1%, and the operational cash flow on a quarterly basis was close to annualizing at 8B SEK. On a quarterly basis, this is up over 1B SEK.

Telia also confirmed its full-year outlook, with leverage down to only 2.21x, which makes Telia one of the lowest-levered telecommunications companies for its size not only in Europe but elsewhere too. Telia has come a long way from the company that did not really manage to lower leverage all that quickly.

Telia IR (Telia IR)

Sweden has very strong KPIs here, with growing broadband subs. In fact, the largest positive for this latest quarter is actually that TV is now growing. Subs continue upwards, with a 19% ARPU growth (though driven mainly by price, not volume). Finland and Norway show stable trends as well, with very little worry from any of the two segments. The decline in EBITDA, earnings, or subscribers wasn't a thing anywhere in the company's results.

Telia remains and actually thrives in the Baltics. Lithuania is showing continued growth at over 4-6%, Estonia is also up, and with this in the bag, the only thing that needs to be closely looked at to ensure a good development for the coming fiscal and more is the TV segment.

It's undeniably choppy. But for this quarter, the EBITDA here was positive, and this was despite the UEFA 24 costs.

Telia IR (Telia IR)

All of Telia's development is to me a "lesson" in valuation and why you should buy good companies cheaply. Here I do take a different stance than famous investors like Warren Buffett. I'm very interested in buying good companies, rather than great companies, if the pricing difference makes more sense. If those companies are backed by asset bases such as Telia's, then I "know", that eventually these will recover to some degree, and I will get "my growth". What is the alternative? Shutting down or selling Sweden's largest communications infrastructure network?

Telia is "out of the woodwork", in my view. The P&Ls here are now firmly in positive territory with continued EBITDA growth above the rate of national inflation, and the growth is coming not only from legacy but from TV as well.

The positives go beyond the income, but also to the cost side of things. Both OpEx and CapEx are, in fact, down, with OpEx down 5% due to better cost discipline, and is now down to 31.5% of revenue, down over 200 bps in less than 1 year. And despite continued 5G investments, Telia's OpEx is down 200M SEK in one year.

The decrease of debt by nearly 10B SEK is also an example, and leaves the company with a sub-70B SEK net debt.

I wrote in my last article that provided that someone can put some reins on management, there is considerable value in this company and its future. It's my stance that this has now been done, and the indicators for this company's future are positive. We'll see what the company does with the TV/Media segment, but I'm no longer as negative about the company owning or trying to do something with this, now that there's some traction and proof that they're turning it around. Given the price they paid, I do still believe they would have been better off "leaving it alone", but we are where we are.

The "case" for the company has not changed, nor do I expect it to. Telia's strength in native Sweden and Norway is unmatched, and Norway and Sweden are 60% of this company's revenue. The reduction in business operations has reduced operational complexity to where I believe it's much simpler for Telia to outperform, and I expect the Baltics to continue at a higher single-digit rate than the other countries here.

This is my basis for outperformance at this share price. At 30-31 SEK, which is where we are today, I believe Telia to be set for continued outperformance, and I believe that its positives by far outweigh its negatives. The reason is that most of those negatives are very backward-looking (more on that in the risk section).

Let's look at the company valuation as of 2Q24.

Telia Valuation - Positive and with an upside here

In my last article, I gave the company a PT of around 35 SEK - and it's also the target where I'd actually say that Telia has reached its potential. The reason I'm continuing to hold Telia is that there is still considerable potential in the growth we're going to see in 2025 and 2026 (as I believe it to come). Telia is BBB+ rated with a yield of around 6.5% even today and thus supports both a thesis as an income investment and also as a total RoR investment at this price - though far less so than before. Some analysts have, in fact, taken a different tack and now consider the company to be a "HOLD".

I can understand where they are coming from. At 15-16x earnings, the company does not offer a compelling upside here, but only flat returns in terms of forecasts (Source: Paywalled F.A.S.T. Graphs link). However, we need to take certain things into consideration. Lower interest rates are coming, and Telia's operational improvements. Both of these factors are, as I see it, supporting a higher share price and will result in Telia growing to 35 SEK and above before it eventually stabilizes or goes back down. That's what I see from an EPS forecasted to grow at 23% for 2025, and another 12% for 2026.

Because of this, I say that even at 30.90 SEK, I continue to see an upside for the company that goes to 15-17% per year, even now, and the only rating I can give Telia here is a continued "BUY". That being said, after an upside of almost 30% in a short time, there is considerably less potential in the stock, and you should be a bit more careful. Given that 2024E is set to decline (which I believe as well), it's not unlikely that we'll see a decline here and see the company move down again before moving up.

The ADR we're looking at here is TLSNY, which is an ORD 2x ADR, meaning one ADR is 2 native shares. That means that my PT of 35 SEK translates to around $6.6 for the ADR.

This remains a 2-3 year investment, and I see the following risks to the company at this time.

Risks to Telia

Risks to Telia that most analysts mention are not ones I'd consider all that valid. Telia does have a poor history of capital allocation, but that really is the past - and past performance is only a limited indicator of future performance. The fact that the company's current dividend is not covered by FCF is also temporary - it's covered by earnings. The focus on the M&A of TV and Bonnier Broadcasting in 2018 is yet another set of "proofs" that the focus for this company is pretty backward-facing.

Risks are really more valuation related. The company is now above 30 SEK, and with an FV of around 35, I consider the upside now limited. Neither Telenor (OTCQX:TELNY) nor Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) is especially attractive here, either. It's fair to say that these companies move more or less in concert with one another. For that reason, I would currently characterize the entire space as being close to FV, and for investors to be more cautious.

Beyond that, I don't see many risks, which means that my thesis for the company is currently as follows.

Thesis

Telia, together with Telenor and Tele2, are the Scandinavian-leading telecommunication businesses. Telia continues to be the cheaper one of these at this time and is yielding over 6%+ with a covered yield that's already been confirmed for this year.

I believe at this valuation, the company has a sort of upside, and should not be underestimated. I view this company as a "BUY" here.

My price target for Telia is 35 SEK - specifically, I believe anything below 30, but especially below 25 SEK is a "STRONG" Buy, and anything above 36 is where you should start pruning your position. I recently added 0.5% to my portfolio when the company dropped below 25 SEK briefly - and I was obviously very happy with that decision. The PT for the relevant ADR is $6.6/share.

For now, as of August of 2024, I'd be more careful here again, but I still say "BUY" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Telia fulfills every single one of my criteria except being cheap, making it a decent "Buy" here - though there are companies with a more convincing upside.

