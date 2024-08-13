Pgiam/E+ via Getty Images

In late January of this year, one company that I was bullish on is a firm by the name of Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG). I acknowledged in that article that the business had been impacted by weakness in the freight market. Even so, since I had previously rated it a ‘buy’ in December of 2022, shares were up a whopping 31.1% compared to the 20.2% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. And since I first rated it a ‘buy’ in January of 2022, the stock was up 120.8%. That dwarfed the 4.1% rise seen by the broader market over the same window of time.

Despite these massive market beating returns, I remained optimistic about the company. Revenue has declined, but profitability metrics we're coming in strong. Add on top of this how cheap shares were, and I believed that the company warranted the ‘buy’ rating that I assigned it. But unlike the other times that I became bullish about the business, this call has proven to fall flat. While the S&P 500 is up 9.3% since then, shares of the freight transportation provider have risen by only 3.9%. There have been a couple of signs of weakness that contributed to this underperformance. But shares are still cheap on an absolute basis, and the company continues to grow revenue and cash flows. So, in spite of industry pain that is affecting the market, I think that keeping the company rated a ‘buy’ is the most sensible approach.

Sticking along for the ride

When I last wrote about Covenant Logistics earlier this year, the only data we had for the company extended through the end of the 2023 fiscal year. Today, results now cover the second quarter of 2024. Given this, our primary emphasis will be on these most recent results. During that time, revenue for the business came in at $287.5 million. That's an increase of 4.9% over the $274 million reported one year earlier. If we exclude fuel surcharges from the mix, the percentage increase in revenue was even greater, at 5.3%. That would take revenue up from $243.7 million to $256.5 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Operationally speaking, Covenant Logistics has four different segments. The largest of these is the Expedited segment. Using 910 tractors, the company provides truckload services to customers that have high service freight and delivery standards. One example provided by the company would be a customer that needs 1,000 miles traveled in the span of 22 hours, while another is a customer that needs delivery windows of 15 minutes each. Often, these tractors are driven by two-person teams, allowing for almost non-stop travel from start to finish. This is the firm's bread and butter, accounting for $108 million, or 37.6%, of its revenue in the most recent quarter. This represents an increase of 3.8% over the $104.1 million reported one year earlier. Even though the company benefited from the addition of 55 average tractors on a year-over-year basis, it did see weakness associated with fuel surcharges and a reduction in freight revenue per tractor per week.

Next in line, we have the Dedicated segment, through which the company operates around 1,384 tractors that are typically driven by solo drivers. These involve committed truckload capacity over contracted periods of time, often between three and five years in duration. Revenue for this segment grew by 15.1% from $81.2 million to $93.5 million. A good portion of this was because of a tractor increase that was the result of an acquisition the company made. However, it also benefited from a rise in average freight revenue per tractor per week amounting to 6.6%.

There are two other operating segments. The larger of the two is the Managed Freight segment, through which the company provides brokerage services and various logistics services. Sales in the most recent quarter of $60.4 million came in 4.6% below the $63.3 million reported one year earlier. This was the result of a weak spot market. The picture would have been worse had it not been for the company's acquisition of Sims. And lastly, we have the Warehousing segment. In essence, this part of the company provides warehouse management services for certain clients. It also provides shuttle and switching services related to containers, trailers, and more. From the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2024, revenue expanded by 0.7%. This was thanks to rate increases that it charged customers that began in the third quarter of 2023.

Covenant Logistics Group

While the top line for the business was positive, there was some weakness on the bottom line. The firm's net income dropped from $12.3 million to $12.2 million. Operating income for the company’s Expedited segment took a hit, plunging from $5.8 million to $4.8 million. Management attributed this mostly to higher depreciation costs and in insurance and claims expenses. Meanwhile, the Dedicated segment saw its operating income rise from $3.2 million to negative $5.5 million. This was thanks to a growth in sales for the segment.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

While net income ticked down modestly, all other profitability metrics improved year-over-year. Adjusted net income, for instance, ticked up from $14.4 million to $14.5 million. Operating cash flow, nearly tripled from $5.2 million to $22.4 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a nice improvement from $28.5 million to $43.3 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company expanded from $28.7 million to $37.5 million. These are all great developments. In the chart above, you can see overall financial results for the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of last year. Thanks in large part to the strong showing in the second quarter, first half results improved in every respect except for when it came to net income and adjusted net income.

Federal Reserve

There is no guarantee, mind you, that this bottom-line performance will remain robust in the near term. Management did provide some insight when they talked about second quarter earnings. They said that, even into the second quarter, there has been some industry softness. In fact, they said that for the Expedited segments specifically, they saw rates decline by about 5% following the rate reset that the company implemented in the second quarter of last year. However, utilization rates did improve. They aren't the only ones who have discussed weakening market conditions. The Freight Transportation Services Index, which was created by the US Bureau of Transportation Statistics, indicated that in April of this year, freight transportation was 1.4% lower than it was in April of last year. Admittedly, in May, it was 0.2% above what it was one year earlier. But that represents the only month of 2024 so far that there was a year-over-year improvement.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Because of this expected weakness, it would not be wise to project out how financial results might look for the rest of this year. But using historical results for the company, we can see how shares are priced in the chart above. Relative to earnings, the stock is not cheap, but it certainly isn't expensive. But when it comes to the other profitability metrics, shares do look attractively priced to me. In the table below, I compared Covenant Logistics to five similar firms. On a price to earnings basis, it was cheaper than four of the five firms. But two of the five were cheaper than it on both a price to operating cash flow basis and on an EV to EBITDA basis.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Covenant Logistics 12.8 5.7 8.5 Heartland Express (HTLD) 66.3 7.5 8.7 P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) 312.9 4.3 8.3 ArcBest (ARCB) 21.3 8.3 9.0 Saia, Inc. (SAIA) 26.6 19.3 15.3 Ryder System (R) 11.9 2.7 4.7 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Even though Covenant Logistics might not be the cheapest player in its space, the company does look attractively priced to me. Revenue continues to climb while cash flows follow suit. The industry is, admittedly, continuing to see weakness. But in the long run, I expect an eventual return to growth. Given these factors, for those who are able to weather these bumpy roads, I think that a ‘buy’ rating makes sense.