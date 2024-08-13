ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

GS Shen - Technical Deputy Director-Strategy & IR
SJ Cheng - Chairman & President
Silvia Su - VP, Finance & Accounting Management Center

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Liu - Yuanta

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the ChipMOS Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. G.S. Shen of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES' Strategy and Investor Relations team to introduce the management team of the company in conference. Dr. Shen, you may begin.

GS Shen

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to ChipMOS' second quarter 2024 results conference call. Joining us today from the company are Mr. S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President; and Ms. Silvia Su, Vice President of Finance and Accounting Management Center. We are also joined on the call today by Mr. Jesse Huang, Spokesperson and Senior Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations.

S.J. will chair the meeting and review business highlights and provide color on the operating environment. After Silvia's review of the company's key financial results, S.J. will provide our current business outlook. All company executives will then participate in an open Q&A session. Please note, we have posted a presentation on the MOPS and also on the ChipMOS website, www.chipmos.com, to accompany today's conference call.

Before we begin the prepared comments, we remind you to review our forward-looking statements disclaimer, which is noted as the Safe Harbor Notice on the second page of today's presentation and in the results press release we issued. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available later today on the company's website.

