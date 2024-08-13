D3Damon

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

I've been adding to my Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) position in an attempt to benefit from potential future rate cuts. This fund is invested primarily in preferred securities and carries a high amount of leverage. That leverage was not hedged like many closed-end funds hedged their borrowings, so the fund was impacted quite negatively when rates rose. First, on the preferreds being sold off and then second by the higher costs of leverage.

To be fair, rates aren't expected to go back down to zero anytime soon - at least barring some sort of economic collapse that could justify that sort of move. Still, FLC (along with the rest of the F&C lineup) should benefit from a reduction in rates.

We've started to see that occur now, even before rates are cut, with a stabilization of rates over the last year or so. We are finally hitting the point where the distribution has been slowly increasing after many distribution cuts, as well as the share price recovery from its low point in 2023.

FLC Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.45.

Discount: -11.45%.

Distribution Yield: 6.82%.

Expense Ratio: 1.52%.

Leverage: 38.9%.

Managed Assets: $304.841 million.

Structure: Perpetual.

FLC's objective is quite simple, "provide its common shareholders with high current income." They also have a secondary investment objective of "capital appreciation," though preferreds and preferred funds typically fall short of this secondary goal.

To achieve the fund's objective, it will "normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing securities, consisting of various debt securities." They continue with, "normally invest at least 50% of its total assets in preferred securities."

The high levels of leverage here make this a more aggressive bet in terms of an interest rate play. The fund will benefit significantly more from rate cuts than some of its other fixed-income peers, but that comes with increased risk due to increased volatility.

Performance - Discount Has Appeal

Since our last update, FLC has been performing well, and it has been performing incredibly well since the update prior to that-which was posted in the second half of October 2023, when risk-free Treasury Rates surged to highs not seen since before the Global Financial Crisis.

FLC Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

Admittedly, though, I turned bullish a bit too early on this fund, going back to May 5, 2022. Since that time, the total return has essentially been flat, with a bit of a loss of -0.89%.

The fund would still have a lot of ground to make up for as well as reach its prior highs, which I don't think it will actually achieve. This would be due to rates not expected to go back down to zero. This would be the case for all preferred and fixed-income focused funds, where I don't think they can recover to their prior high watermarks but move higher from where they are now.

Also, worth noting over the last few years that have been challenging for the space is that FLC had underperformed significantly on a total return basis. However, on a total NAV return basis, while there was a period throughout most of 2023 where the fund lagged materially, the recovery has been higher for FLC thanks to its leverage.

YCharts

This sort of divergence in performance for a closed-end fund also presents an opportunity. This is because we know when there is such a wide performance difference that, the fund has likely seen its premium shrink to a discount or a discount become even wider. In this case, FLC had been enjoying trading at a premium before collapsing into a discount that made the fall seem that much more dramatic for investors picking up this fund through 2020 and into 2022.

YCharts

Again, in this case, I don't believe that the fund will return to a premium because we aren't likely to go back to an interest rate environment like we were in before. However, I still believe that the discount can narrow from here to some degree, which could provide some further upside for the fund going forward. At the very least, I think that we've seen the worst levels of discount widening we will see during this cycle. Again, that would be barring the usual caveat of a black swan type of event, which we know historically pushes discounts to some extremes (see the Covid drop as an example.)

Distribution - Heading Higher

One area where investors are probably also skeptical to get back into this fund is due to the severe and many distribution cuts the fund had undertaken when rates were being increased aggressively. They've been heading back higher since, but most CEF investors want predictable and level distributions.

However, those level distributions sometimes come at the cost of being unsustainable, whereas FLC and the other F&C family of funds focus on more sustainable distributions. Those are distributions where the payouts are supported by the underlying net investment income being generated in the portfolio. When their borrowing costs were going up aggressively, that meant it was pressuring their NII lower.

FLC Distribution History (CEFConnect)

The fund borrows at a rate of SOFR plus 0.90%. That resulted in the annualized average interest rate being charged as of their last semi-annual report, coming in at 6.218%. That is where a problem can start when we look at the actual underlying average coupon being paid in their portfolio, which comes in at 6.95%. You then add in the other operating expenses to the borrowing costs, which come in at 1.52% as of the latest report, and you have a negative spread that comes to 7.738%.

FLC Portfolio Stats (Flaherty & Crumrine)

Of course, the average coupon is just that, only the average. That means there is a sizeable portion of the portfolio providing even higher coupons and yields to the fund. Looking at the last report, we can see some of those as well from Barclays and BNP Paribas, for example, with some of those holdings out-yielding the leverage costs and operating expenses.

FLC Holdings (FLC Semi-Annual Report (highlights from author))

So the costs can be justified in some cases if trying to look at it that way, but the overall point is that every 25 basis points the Fed raised, it cut into the spread the fund could earn. When that reverses, NII will start to increase once again.

Over time, higher yields will also have to be offered as well by those companies issuing these preferreds if they want to be able to raise capital. That will also lead to higher NII for funds like FLC. We can see that in the average coupon coming up slightly over time already. When we last looked at the fund, the average coupon was listed at 6.97%, so there was a slight decline in the latest figure about five months later. However, going back to our October update, the average coupon was 6.87%, and then early in 2023, we saw it at 6.73%. Portfolio positioning will also impact this, as it is an actively managed fund, and the management team can swap out positions daily.

The latest semi-annual report put NII at $0.50, which means it is on pace to come in around where NII finished in fiscal 2023. That also means that NII coverage based on the latest distribution comes to only around 91.3%. However, the management team here is likely already seeing higher NII and/or anticipating that it is on the horizon - so upping the distribution now, even if it isn't exactly 100% covered based on this prior information.

FLC Financial Metrics (Flaherty & Crumrine)

With lower rates could come potential for capital gains; as we see above, the leverage-adjusted effective duration was listed at 5.4 years. Meaning that for every 1% change in interest rates, the underlying portfolio should move about 5.4%. That could see some continuation of a recovery in the net realized/unrealized gains bucket.

FLC's Portfolio

Always worth noting in the preferred CEF space is that along with preferred securities in its portfolio, the fund is also invested in contingent capital securities (aka CoCos or AT1 bonds.) These became infamous in the banking crisis last year when Credit Suisse saw theirs completely wiped out. In fact, the securities listed above as an example of underlying holdings with higher relative yields are the CoCos of those financial institutions.

Overall, the last semi-annual report listed 73% of its portfolio in "preferred stock & hybrid preferred securities." For contingent capital securities, those were listed at 21.7% of the fund's allocation. With the remainder in corporate debt securities and money market funds.

The largest issuers of preferred and hybrid investment securities are financial institutions, which include banks and insurance companies. That's why it isn't too surprising to see the funds allocated heavily to these sectors, with 77% of the assets invested there.

FLC Sector Exposure (Flaherty & Crumrine)

The credit quality of these portfolios also generally has a sizeable allocation to investment-grade holdings - for FLC, it is a slight majority of the portfolio at nearly 51%. There is also an allocation to securities that aren't rated, which account for 16.3% of the fund's holdings.

FLC Portfolio Credit Quality (Flaherty & Crumrine)

For the most part, while the F&C funds are actively managed CEFs, the managers here aren't overly active. The latest report shows, though, that they were actually more active in the first half of their latest fiscal year. The turnover rate came in at 10%, which could put it on pace to hit 20% for the year if they keep up the same trend. That would be still rather low relative to other CEF peers, but in fiscal 2023 and 2022, we saw turnover rates of 9% and 7%, respectively.

That's worth touching on because when it comes to the top issuers that this fund is invested in, it rarely changes meaningfully from each update we provide. I'd consider this fund to be quite highly diversified, as no company takes an overly large slice of the pie. So when we see changes in the percentage allocations, it's generally small and due to normal price gyrations between the holdings.

FLC Top Holdings (Flaherty & Crumrine)

Conclusion

FLC posted their latest report, and the NII, as expected, appears to be bottoming out. With rates stabilizing, this fund can continue to perform well despite the challenges that higher rates still have on the fund. Further, when we get the expected rate cuts, this is one fund poised to benefit as its borrowing costs will come down, which were unhedged heading into the rate hiking cycle. For this reason, it saw the fund slash its distribution many times, which likely was another factor in the fund dropping to a deep discount. If risk-free Treasury Rates also follow lower, that could see some potential appreciation in the underlying portfolio as well. Being unhedged meant the fund felt the full force of the rate increase headwinds, but the reverse should also be true, and it should be unrestrained from the upside tailwinds.