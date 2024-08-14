Jetta Productions Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Micro-cap stocks are frequently overlooked by institutional investors, so a big advantage of investing in micro-cap stocks is the opportunity to discover outperformers and beat the market. As such, I decided to write an article about Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO), because this is an undiscovered micro-cap stock, with the most recent article on Seeking Alpha about it being published in March 2023, when the stock was at the same price levels.

Based also on absolute and relative valuation, USIO is cheap at $1.50 per share, so it could outperform in the foreseeable future.

Business Overview

I quote from the company's news:

Usio, Inc. is a leading Fintech that operates a full stack of proprietary, cloud-based integrated payment and embedded financial solutions in a single ecosystem to a wide range of merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit/debit and ACH payment processing platforms, as well as a turn-key card issuing platform to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has a development office in Austin, Texas. "

USIO owns the websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com.

USIO's Key Competitive Advantages

When it comes to its key competitive advantages in the payment processing industry, USIO states in the annual report (emphasis added):

We believe that our specific focus on providing integrated payment processing solutions to merchants, in addition to our keen understanding of the needs and risks associated with providing payment processing services electronically, gives us a competitive advantage over other competitors, which have a narrower market perspective, and over competitors of a similar or smaller size that may lack our experience and expertise in the electronic payments industry. We believe this allows us to satisfy the market demands for risk management, and service reliability. Furthermore, we believe we present a competitive distinction through our internal technology to provide a single integrated payment warehouse that consolidates, processes, tracks and reports all payments regardless of payment source or channel. This integrated payments approach helps offer superior quality in service, alongside industry leading implementation times, and platform reliability. We also believe our customized technology solutions and high level of service provide a competitive advantage, particularly for smaller businesses that do not have large internal technology capabilities or the ability to comply with payment security regulations, saving our customers time and money, while offering a broad range of diverse payment options. Due to our proprietary systems and our ability to create and establish corporate-branded card programs in shorter time frames than our competitors, our prepaid card offerings are competitive with those of much larger companies. We also believe that our ten plus years of prepaid industry experience in processing and managing prepaid card programs is a competitive advantage over many of our competitors. We believe our connectivity and the ability to process via the contact-less networks of Apple Pay®, Samsung Pay™ and Google Pay™ are also competitive advantages. We also believe that the Akimbo mobile application technology and advanced card holder websites provide a competitive advantage in securing both consumers and business clients that have a need for a card program for their customer base. Finally, we believe we hold a significant competitive advantage over potential entrants into the prepaid industry as a result of the significant barrier in obtaining bank sponsorships for prepaid card program management and an even higher barrier for performing prepaid card processing."

Growth And Strong Balance Sheet

In early March 2024, USIO reiterated FY 2023 revenue growth guidance of 18-20% reaching to a new record high and positive full year adj. EBITDA, based on strong fourth quarter transactions and processing volume. And this was the case, as shown below. In other words, the management team's forecasts were in line with the final results for 2023.

Specifically, USIO announced in late March 2024 record revenue of $82.6 million for 2023 achieving growth of 19% with optimal customer concentration, as quoted from the annual report:

No customer accounted for more than 10% of revenues in 2023 or 2022."

This was the seventh consecutive year of record revenue, and revenue breakdown by source is illustrated below:

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change ACH and complementary service revenue $ 14,888,973 $ 14,782,606 $ 106,367 1 % Credit card revenue 28,476,591 27,121,621 1,354,970 5 % Prepaid card services revenue 18,729,350 9,117,670 9,611,680 105 % Output solutions revenue 20,496,195 18,406,388 2,089,807 11 % Total Revenue $ 82,591,109 $ 69,428,285 $ 13,162,824 19 % Click to enlarge

This revenue YoY growth was coupled with gross profit margin expansion, as gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 22.5% in 2023 from 21.0% in 2022.

In 2023, USIO also announced big YoY improvements regarding adj. EBITDA, net income and cash flow. Specifically, adj. EBITDA in 2023 was positive at $2.4 million, up nearly $3 million compared to 2022.

Net loss in 2023 was just $0.5 million, compared to a net loss of $5.5 million in the same period last year. Importantly, USIO was profitable in Q4 2023, with net income being $0.03 million compared to net loss of $0.15 million for the same period last year.

Positive operating cash flow was $14.9 million and positive free cash flow was $14 million in 2023, compared to negative operating cash flow and negative free cash flow for the prior year.

Finally, cash and cash equivalents were $7.2 million in December 2023 while interest-bearing debt was only $0.8 million, so USIO was net cash of $6.4 million at the end of 2023.

Revenues for Q1 2024 were $20.3 million, down 5% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily reflecting a decrease in Prepaid revenues due to the planned wind down of the company's NYC COVID-19 Incentive program. The revenue breakdown by source is illustrated below:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 ACH and complementary services $ 3,881,734 $ 3,340,722 Credit card 7,560,734 7,339,898 Prepaid card services 3,341,224 4,807,404 Output Solutions 5,537,923 5,958,220 Total revenue $ 20,321,615 $ 21,446,244 Click to enlarge

In Q1 2024, adj. EBITDA and cash flow were down compared to the prior year period. Specifically, adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million for the quarter, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million a year ago. Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $0.3 million, compared to net income of $0.015 million for the same period in the prior year. Cash flows used in operating activities was $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to cash flows used in operating activities of $0.2 million in the same period a year ago. However, things on all fronts are expected to get better in the coming quarters. More about that in the next paragraphs.

Additionally, USIO continued to be in solid financial condition with $7.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2024, while interest-bearing debt remained only $0.8 million, so USIO was net cash of $6.3 million at the end of Q1 2024.

Growth For 2024 And Beyond

USIO has taken these key growth initiatives lately to fuel its growth planned for 2024 and beyond. And there are more deals on the horizon. Specifically:

1) In December 2023, it hired payments veteran Mr. Jerry Uffner as Senior Vice President of Card Issuing Sales, who has excellent credentials.

2) In December 2023, it entered into a strategic partnership with Genius Avenue, a leading benefits administration company.

3) In May 2024, USIO announced the expansion of its partnership with MOBILEMONEY that provides kiosks, hardware, software, installation, on-site training, cash management, and back-end administrative support to various markets. These include convenience stores, special events, gaming facilities, hospitality, and other businesses throughout the U.S.

4) In May 2024, USIO announced that it will provide the integrated payment platform for a leading web-based ERP ISV with annual credit card processing volume exceeding $1 Billion. This program is live right now and moving along with the implementation integration process.

Importantly, this deal has significant growth potential with expected acceleration through the end of the year, which could help USIO make over $20 million in annual recurring revenues for its Card business, as quoted below (emphasis added):

We welcome our new ISV and its customers to the Usio payment network. This is a significant competitive win as our new ISV has customers that process over $1 billion of electronic payments per year. If Usio achieves its objective to board all of the ISV’s existing merchants, their more than $1 billion of transaction processing volume could equate to over $20 million in annual recurring revenues for our Card business. Usio’s payment solution is currently being integrated into the ISVs web-based ERP solution. We expect to board the first group of merchants in the later part of the second quarter with boarding expected to ramp up from that point forward. Once boarded, we expect revenue to follow beginning late this year and more meaningfully in 2025. This new relationship reflects the strong value proposition that our PayFac-in-a-Box payment solution offers to independent software vendors (ISVs). Our technology allows ISVs to easily integrate flexible payment capabilities into their applications enabling their merchants to process all manner of electronic payments. Ease of use, the strength of our payment network, our ’white glove‘ customer service, and the flexibility of our solution were all factors that were heavily in our favor. The ISV provides ERP software for thousands of merchants, who generate approximately $6 billion in total revenues per year, of which more than $1 billion is in the form of electronic payments. The firm caters to a variety of verticals, primarily franchisees in the janitorial & sanitation, home improvement, and domestic services industries, but serves other markets as well, such as Government. In addition to their leading ERP software, the ISV has expertise in complex product configuration and sales (configure, price, quote), warehouse management, supply chain logistics, and a variety of other integrated business tools."

and:

We won this business because our PayFac is easy to use, has a strong payment network, offers the industry's best white glove customer service, and the platform is extremely flexible. This opportunity would never have arisen if it were not for the numerous successful implementations that are leading to additional awareness and building confidence in the Usio PayFac solution throughout the industry."

On that front, the CEO stated again in May 2024 that (emphasis added):

It’s been a good start to the new year, with volumes up across almost all business segments and first quarter financial performance is on track to meet our 2024 top and bottom line guidance. More importantly, we expect our sales growth to continue this year, and recently announced what could potentially be the largest single program in the Company’s history. This particular opportunity has the potential to nearly double our annual Credit Card revenues. While this opportunity wasn't explicitly included in our full year 2024 guidance, we did anticipate additional volume from new independent software vendors. Revenues were within $100 thousand of our internal forecast, however the quarterly comparison from last year was unfavorably skewed by a large Prepaid program. If the impact of this prepaid card program was excluded, Usio first quarter revenues would have been up from a year ago. Our business is fundamentally strong and our growth prospects are bright. The increasing awareness we have been earning by delivering exceptional financial solutions for our customers continues to bring new opportunities and the amount of potential new business has never been greater for Usio.

5) When it comes to the ACH segment, the CEO stated during the latest CC that (emphasis added):

PINLess Debit also continues to exhibit strong growth. In 2024, our year-over-year comparisons will be normalized since there is no longer any voyage or cryptocurrency noise in the comparable 2023 numbers. This will provide a clear view into the ongoing success of ACH where we have historically outperformed the industry growth rate. But the real acceleration of ACH will come when we get our FedNow and the Clearing House products in the market. We're not quite live yet, but it's something that we're very close to. And just like every other part of our business, the sales pipeline in ACH is rich and there are abundant opportunities."

6) The company's PINless debit product is part of the ACH segment and allows merchants to debit and credit accounts in real-time. On that front, Houston Frost, the company's Chief Product Officer, stated in the latest CC that (emphasis added):

The incremental volume associated revenue with ACH is not only ACH is complimentary service, which includes PINLess Debit, but - and in the future it will include the Clearing House and the FedNow. And we're closing more deals. And so there's not many providers that do PINLess Debit. It's very complicated. And so we're closing more deals with PINLess Debit. And our ACH volumes are starting to go up in new sales as well."

7) A few weeks ago, the CEO expressed again his optimism about the company's future growth by stating that (emphasis added):

I want to thank Nasdaq for this opportunity to share the Usio story. Usio is on the precipice of a dynamic period of growth in the electronic payments market, especially in the wake of the signing of our potentially largest ever PayFac payments processing agreement. The pace of change across the industry is accelerating, and this is creating opportunity for nimble organizations like Usio. We are helping drive this change, and I was pleased to be able to share my perspective on the future of the electronic payments industry.”

Positive Outlook

1) Thanks to the aforementioned growth initiatives, the CEO stated in late March 2024 that (emphasis added):

We ended the year with our strongest ever balance sheet, which provides the resources to support our growth strategy. We believe that fiscal 2024 will be another year of revenue growth and bottom-line improvement. In addition to the momentum created by the recurring revenue of our many long-term clients, I am extremely excited by large opportunities in the pipeline that, when contracted, could change our growth trajectory and establish a broader and deeper base in our markets to help us build shareholder value over the long term."

and (emphasis added):

I am very pleased with the progress achieved across all of our businesses in 2023 and the strong financial position in which it has placed us entering the new year. I am encouraged with the prospects for 2024. Our Card pipeline is extremely robust and we are on the precipice of potentially signing some of the largest PayFac deals in the Company’s history. Output Solutions has significantly expanded their capacity through a major capital improvement program, which we expect will lead to further growth and increased profitability. After its first ever $100 million card load volume quarter in the third quarter, prepaid set a new record for load volume in the fourth quarter, a key indicator of the underlying strength of their business. And, ACH grew in both the fourth quarter and for the full year after a year of tough comparables. "

and (emphasis added):

Fiscal 2024 Guidance: The Company continues to expect strong 10-12% growth in revenue in 2024 while also anticipating 70% - 90% growth in Adjusted EBITDA to a range of $4 to $4.5 million and $0.05 to $0.07 EPS. Guidance is conditioned on no appreciable deterioration in economic conditions."

2) The CEO stated in the latest CC that the pipeline remains rich, including some mega-deal prospects, as quoted below (emphasis added):

And the pipeline remains rich, including a few mega-deal prospects, which all equate to $5 million or more in annual reccurring revenue potential."

3) In May 2024, USIO reiterated full year 2024 expectation of 10 – 12% revenue growth, while also announcing that:

We can be creative and capitalize on these opportunities in part because the Company is also in an excellent financial position with over $7 million in cash at quarter end with the expectation of positive cash flow for the year, including an estimated $3 million in interest income. "

4) In May 2024, the CEO also stated that:

SG&A in Q1 2024 was up slightly, but by the end of the year, we expect to once again achieve our goal to keep overhead spending growth below that of revenue growth. This, together with scaling our business, will be helpful in meeting our objectives of improving operating leverage and generating a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA and positive GAAP earnings this year."

5) The CEO stated in the latest CC that:

Consequently, I'm pleased to reaffirm our 2024 guidance. We expect revenue to be up between 10% and 12% for 2024. With a focus on enhancing operating leverage, we expect adjusted EBITDA to be between approximately $4 million to $4.5 million. In addition, we believe we will generate positive GAAP EPS in fiscal 2024."'

Valuation

The market cap is approximately $40 million at the current price of $1.50 per share. As of Q1 2024, cash & cash equivalents are $7.1 million and interest-bearing debt is $0.8 million. This means that USIO has a net cash position of $6.3 million and zero leverage. Therefore, its Enterprise Value currently is approximately $34 million.

Based on the aforementioned guidance, Revenue and adj. EBITDA in 2024 will be about $90 million and $4.3 million, respectively, so EV-to-2024 Revenue and EV-to-2024 adj. EBITDA are estimated to be about 0.3 times and 7.9 times, respectively.

USIO's peers are large-caps, mid-caps and small-caps. Their key multiples are illustrated below, proving why USIO at $1.50 per share has a very low valuation:

Company Enterprise Value / Revenue (*) FI 6 AFRM 5 FIS 5 PAYS 3.5 MQ 3 TOST 3 RPAY 3 IIIV 3 FOUR 2 CTLP 2 SQ 1.5 USIO 0.3 Click to enlarge

(*): Estimate based on the company's latest quarterly results and guidance

and:

Company Enterprise Value / Adj. EBITDA (*) MQ 60 TOST 40 PAYS 21 IIIV 17 SQ 15 FIS 15 CTLP 14 FI 13 FOUR 11 RPAY 8 AFRM Undefined due to negative adj. EBITDA USIO 7.9 Click to enlarge

(*): Estimate based on the company's latest quarterly results and guidance.

The Repurchase Program

In 2023, USIO bought 210,546 shares of its stock at an average price of $1.84 per share, as illustrated below:

Maximum number (or approximate dollar value) of shares (or Total number of units) that may yet be shares (or units) Average price paid purchased under the Period purchased per share (or unit) plans or programs October 1, 2023, to October 31, 2023 346 $ 2.02 $ 2,659,425 November 1, 2023, to November 30, 2023 11,753 $ 1.71 $ 2,639,381 December 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023 198,447 $ 1.85 $ 2,271,392 Total 210,546 $ 2,271,392 Click to enlarge

In Q1 2024, USIO bought 27,864 shares of its stock at an average price of $1.61 per share, as illustrated below:

Period Total number of shares (or units) purchased Average price paid per share (or unit) Maximum number (or approximate dollar value) of shares (or units) that may yet be purchased under the plans or programs January 1–January 31, 2024 5,887 $ 1.68 $2,261,410 February 1–February 29, 2024 20,745 $ 1.58 $2,228,724 March 1–March 31, 2024 1,232 $ 1.75 $2,226,570 Total 27,864 $2,226,570 Click to enlarge

High Insider Ownership

Insiders own 20%, so their interests are aligned with shareholders', as illustrated below:

Percent of Shares Beneficially Owned Name and address of beneficial owner Nature of beneficial ownership Shares Owned Shares – Rights to Acquire Total Louis Hoch President, Chief Executive and Operating Officer, and Chairman of the Board 3,026,729 43,000 3,069,729 11.7% Houston Frost Senior Vice President 668,527 14,500 683,027 2.6% Tom Jewell Chief Financial Officer 771,898 32,381 804,279 3.1% Greg Carter Executive Vice President 311,000 15,000 326,000 1.2% Ernesto Beyer Director 60,666 25,000 85,666 0.3% Brad Rollins Director 104,667 25,000 129,667 0.5% Blaise Bender Director 81,677 28,200 109,877 0.4% Elizabeth Michelle Miller Director 23,723 50,444 74,167 0.3% All directors and executive officers as a group (8 persons) 5,048,887 233,525 5,282,412 20% Click to enlarge

Excluding insiders, other shareholders who own 5% or more of USIO's common stock are illustrated below:

Name and address of beneficial owner Amount and Nature of Beneficial Ownership Percent of Shares Beneficially Owned National Services, Inc. 50 E. Green St. Pasadena, CA 91101 2,531,427 9.4% Katherine Ayers, Surviving Spouse of Michael Long c/o Usio, Inc. 3611 Paesanos Parkway, Suite 300 San Antonio, Texas, 78231. 1,733,225 6.5% Click to enlarge

Key Risks

1) Competition: USIO operates in a highly competitive environment, as quoted from the latest annual report:

The payment processing industry is highly competitive. Many small and large companies compete with us in providing payment processing services and related services to a wide range of merchants. There are a number of large transaction processors, including Fiserv, Inc., Elavon Inc., WorldPay, Stripe and Square that serve a broad market spectrum from large to small merchants and provide banking, automatic teller machine, and other payment-related services and systems in addition to card-based payment processing. There are also a large number of smaller transaction processors that provide various services to small and medium- sized merchants. Many of our competitors have substantially greater capital resources than us and operate as subsidiaries of financial or bank holding companies, which may allow them on a consolidated basis to own and conduct depository and other banking activities that we do not have the regulatory authority to own or conduct."

2) Micro-cap stock: USIO's market cap currently is less than $100 million, so this is a micro-cap stock. Additionally, it has low daily volume given that insiders and other major shareholders own approximately 36%, as shown in the previous paragraph. Therefore, high volatility is likely and USIO is not for day traders, momentum traders or short-term traders. Instead, the potential buyers need to have a 12-month investment horizon (at least).

3) Acquisition: USIO acquired IMS in December 2020. Thanks to its strong balance sheet, it can afford to acquire another company. But the takeover target might not deliver results according to the original expectations, or USIO might experience difficulties in integrating the acquired company.

Takeaway

USIO has maintained a strong balance sheet by having a solid net cash position as of Q1 2024, so it has zero leverage, which is a key starting point. It has announced that it will combine revenue YoY growth with adj. EBITDA YoY growth, positive operating cash flow and positive free cash flow in 2024 for another year in a row. On top of this, it expects that it will be profitable in 2024.

Thanks to a handful of ongoing growth initiatives along with new ones that are on the horizon, I forecast that growth, positive operating cash flow, positive free cash flow and profitability will continue in 2025.

Given also that its current valuation is much lower than many other names from the same industry, I believe that USIO at $1.50 per share is a Strong Buy for investors with a 12-month investment horizon (at least).

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.