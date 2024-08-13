Zoetis: Librela Sales Should Peak 200-300% Above Management's $1B Target

Aug. 13, 2024 4:44 PM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS) Stock
Obelisk Investment Research profile picture
Obelisk Investment Research
227 Followers

Summary

  • Conservative estimates suggest Librela could easily reach management's $1 billion sales target without considering international markets or Solensia (its feline counterpart), which are included in management's target calculation.
  • Current sales data and management commentary show rapid adoption and high customer satisfaction, with Librela alone already generating a $460 million annualized revenue run rate just one year after its U.S. launch.
  • Librela's outperformance is likely to be a significant tailwind for Zoetis' stock price, given the market's sensitivity to news about the drug's performance.

Cheerful male vet preparing to vaccinate corgi dog during checkup on table, veterinarian and pet against vibrant yellow background

Olena Miroshnichenko/iStock via Getty Images

Last month, I published a deep dive into Zoetis' (NYSE:ZTS) business. As with any pharma company, its pipeline is critical to its future growth.

Librela is expected to be one of their most successful

This article was written by

Obelisk Investment Research profile picture
Obelisk Investment Research
227 Followers
I publish deep-dive analyses of companies across all industries, irrespective of market cap. Looking for wide moats, efficient capital allocators, growth potential, and underappreciated resilience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News