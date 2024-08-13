Olena Miroshnichenko/iStock via Getty Images

Last month, I published a deep dive into Zoetis' (NYSE:ZTS) business. As with any pharma company, its pipeline is critical to its future growth.

Librela is expected to be one of their most successful drugs, but I believe management is heavily sandbagging its $1B peak sales target for the medication:

Management's expectation (2023 Investor Day)

What Is Librela

Librela is a first-of-its-kind medication targeting the treatment of Osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs, a chronic condition with no known cure affecting their joints.

Librela is a recurring medication, which reduces pain levels associated with the disease, administered via monthly injections by a veterinarian. It is the only currently approved drug targeting OA.

Since OA is a chronic condition affecting dogs of all ages, those who begin taking it are likely to remain on it until they pass away.

It is a relatively new drug: it was only approved by the FDA in May 2023, and in Europe in 2020. As per last week's earnings report (Q2 2024), Librela sales were $116mm and $150mm combined with Solensia (similar medication but for cats).

Why It Will Blow Past Expectations

There are approximately 90 million dogs in the U.S., and ~80% go to the vet annually. This means a reasonable TAM of dogs more likely to be diagnosed and treated in the U.S. is ~72mm.

The monthly retail price charged by vets varies by weight, but first-hand accounts report it at >$80, on which they make ~50% gross margin. Therefore, they pay Zoetis (and Zoetis records as sales) per dog being treated is $40 monthly or $480 annually for each dog being treated.

Estimates for the percentage of dogs with OA range around 30%: some estimating ~20%, other sources claiming 40%, and another that 25% live with OA.

The biggest uncertain variable is the percentage of affected dogs that will get treated. Here is a sensitivity table summarizing all of the factors, where the figures you see are the implied sales of Librela based on the input factors set out earlier:

Librela Peak U.S. Sales Estimates (Author)

It is therefore easy to reach peak sales of $1B only by considering only the U.S. sales of Librela, not even Solensia or international sales, which the $1B guidance includes.

As of Q2 2024, Librela's sales alone are already at $116mm a quarter or a $~460mm run rate only a year after being made available in the United States. Librela and Solensia together generated $150mm or $600mm annualized.

Management commentary in this last quarter's earnings call gives further reason to believe they will blow past expectations:

Market adoption is higher than any product in our history [...] in the U.S., we see record penetration with over 80% of clinics now purchasing the product. No product in our history has penetrated this quickly. Reorder rates are approaching 90%, which is the leading indicator of customer satisfaction.

While I did not find the current percentage of dogs with OA being treated, it is likely that a revolutionary, one-of-a-kind drug reducing the pain from a debilitating chronic condition in dogs, with high reorder rates and record clinic penetration speed, will see anything less than 10% of afflicted dogs being treated.

And even if they were, we would already be >70% of the way to the $1B target without factoring in Solensia or International Sales, which already generate $388mm annualized revenue.

With lowball expectations of 10% of dogs treated and 20% of dogs with OA, assuming international and Solensia remain at their current run-rate, we would already pass the $1B sales mark.

Therefore, Zoetis is bound to outperform the low expectations it set for its next blockbuster drug.

Potential Tailwind on the Stock

We know that Librela's performance is highly material to Zoetis' stock price.

In April 2024, some news outlets reported on side effects worrying pet owners that put in question the adoption rate of Librela should they turn out to be accurate.

This led to an 8% drop in their stock price following the news report in late April.

Data by YCharts

I believe this will work both ways, this time in favour of the company, as it beats expectations.

For reference, Zoetis' annual revenue in 2023 was $8.5B, so outperforming expectations by even a couple hundred million in sales will be material to the top-line.

Risks to Outperformance

Adverse Effects: There have been reports of potential adverse effects associated with Librela (discussed above), which could impact its adoption rate. Although these reports are currently seen as uncommon, they could pose a risk if they gain more attention or if new evidence emerges, related to these same side effect concerns or new ones.

The mitigant to this risk is that Librela went through the standard clinical trial process for approval. Minor side effects that would emerge and affect the product's perception and adoption rate are more likely than yet-undetected severe side effects.

Economic Factors: Broader economic conditions and pet owners' willingness to spend on veterinary treatments could influence sales. As the first of its kind in the treatment of OA, it could see lower-than-anticipated adoption given the high and recurring cost of treatment.

However, as we discussed earlier, 10% treatment rate is enough to outperform guidance, so I expect the probabilities to be skewed in our favor.

Conclusion

Librela will be very material to Zoetis' stock performance over the medium term.

We can reasonably estimate the revenue the company will generate from the drug, and it easily blows past guidance.

While I do not expect it to be >3x what management has guided for (assume some information asymmetry in favour of their estimates), it is also unreasonable based on my conservative assumption to believe Librela will not peak significantly beyond the $1B annual sales target.

This will prove to be a material tailwind to the stock price I had not foreseen in my original deep-dive, shifting my recommendation to Buy.