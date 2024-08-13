ClaudineVM

Introduction

Volatility is back. The markets are shaky. The Fear & Greed index signals "extreme fear". Usually, times like this one are the best ones to scoop up deals. In this article, I will go over one of the best short-term possibilities I see in the German market: Covestro AG (OTCPK:COVTY, OTCPK:CVVTF), a leading developer and producer of specialty chemicals such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates and other polymer products. As such, it belongs to the materials sector and, of course, it presents a cyclical business. This might rule it out from many investors' watch lists. However, the main reason why we should look at Covestro in the short term is that it seems to be an exciting M&A play. Let me walk you through my research and explain why I am opening a small long position in Covestro.

The company: Business Model and Structure

Covestro is a global leader across its entire portfolio, composed of 2 main areas of business: Performance Materials and Solutions & Specialties. Its revenues are equally split between the two divisions. Moreover, although it is considered a cyclical company, this is true only for performance materials, with solutions and specialties Covestro sells worldwide, but the United States, China, and Germany make up 55.3% of the company's total sales in FY2023, a percentage that has slightly decreased to 54.3% in H1 2024. While these end markets are mature and wealthy, they also carry with them a concentration risk which is weakening Covestro. It is not a secret that Germany is facing a difficult economic situation, with flattish if not negative GDP growth and stagnating manufacturing activity. China, on the other hand, is not growing as fast as it was before the pandemic. The U.S. might be a more reliable end-market, but they can't make completely up for what China and Germany are not demanding.

Covestro's key customers are mainly in these industries: automotive, construction & residential, soft furniture, electrical, electronics, and household appliances, sports and leisure, cosmetics, health, diverse industries, and chemicals.

As we can see below, the Company claims to be one of the leaders in these segments, where the top 5 players usually make up a big chunk of the whole industry.

Covestro IR

The Company also claims to be a "cash cost leader" in its operations, mainly due to the high level of investments in production facilities. Nonetheless, we could also ask ourselves if the costs are not tightly connected with the Operation Areas and are also competitive. However, this is currently hard to understand based on the available data.

The company recognizes that it offers space for competitiveness improvement and has launched a program named STRONG to reduce costs by €400 million by 2028. However, regarding its labor costs, Covestro has also agreed with labor representatives to rule out forced redundancies in Germany until 2032.

Recent Financials

After a strong 2021 and 2022, Covestro has been hit by declining commodity prices, coupled with high energy costs in Europe. This has caused the company's financials to inflect south and move towards the weak part of the cycle, which is continuing in 2024: revenue, EBITDA and FCF are all decreasing YoY.

Covestro IR

Covestro had a dramatically strong sales decrease in 2023 (-18.7% vs. 2022). Although the latest report showed some positive signs with finally flattish sales (-0.8% in 2Q 24 vs. 2Q 23) driven by a volume increase offset by price reduction (volume +9.3%, price -9.7%, FX -0.4%). Covestro's EBITDA decreased to €320 million (vs. Q2 23 €385m) driven by a volume effect of €136 million offset by a negative pricing delta of €-186 million.

In the current environment, Covestro chooses the "volume over value" strategy, fighting to defend its volumes and keep its plants saturated by production activities.

It seems the company wants to fight to maintain volume and saturation in its plants even at the cost of accepting a margin reduction. This is quite normal in this business, but to be successful in the long run, volume recovery needs to be coupled with more pricing power. Of course, with what we have said about end-market concentration and the geopolitical risks associated with China, pricing power comes more from the overall macroeconomic conditions rather than from an organic moat.

And this leads to the critical topic: free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Look above at the quarterly cash from operations in the last decade: Covestro has usually pulled off positive results. But 2024 shows a bad start with results close to negative territory. If we subtract capex, we obviously end up with negative free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

This brings us to understand Covestro's capital allocation. It is the company's target to allocate cash to LT investments and the sum of capex and M&A activity eats up around two-thirds of the overall cash allocation.

This seems adequate in this kind of business, where investments in industrial processes are mandatory to maintain competitiveness. However, Covestro's investments in 1H2024 seem below the historical level: the company spent just €272 million, while it usually tops €800 million per year. This probably shows a postponement of investments decided by the company's executives to reduce the bleeding of cash.

Investors should also be aware that Covestro has suspended its dividend until profitability improves. This is a way to save cash and keep a healthy balance sheet. The new dividend policy, in fact, which was implemented in 2020, aims at distributing a dividend in the range of 35% to 55% of the company's net income. As a result, both the 2022 and the 2023 dividends were not paid. As far as I can tell, 2024 won't be any different.

Looking at the two main businesses of Covestro it is evident they have a completely different path. What the graph below shows helps us understand what we have seen at the beginning: Performance Materials faces more ups and downs in its yearly EBITDA, while Solutions and Specialties report very stable results throughout different market conditions.

Covestro IR

Highlights

Covestro appears as an interesting business in a difficult spot. This was confirmed during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call

The highlights of the second quarter were a continued strong volume increase of 9.3% year-on-year. With this, we are fully on track to our target of a high single-digit percentage volume increase in the full year 2024. However, lower prices are still affecting sales, which came in at €3.7 billion. We achieved an EBITDA of €320 million, landing on the midpoint of our guidance range. Free operating cash flow was minus €147 million, in line with our expectations. And we are narrowing our EBITDA guidance to €1 billion to €1.4 billion.

The company's net debt to EBITDA ratio has consequently spiked up to 3.2x from 2.7x at the end of FY2023. Covestro is trying a way to manage the quick changes in the business and has to fight for volume by accepting lower margins (this is not fully understandable for a company that claims to be a leader in cost management). Of course, long term it is no sustainable strategy and investors will need to see higher prices. But occasionally, it is wise to protect the market share while waiting for better developments. One could be strategic: a transition from Performance Material business to Solution and Specialties could be needed to reduce cyclicity and increase profitability.

Looking at the current share price of €53 in Frankfurt, with capitalization above €10 billion, the price seems already a bit high and with no upside in the short term.

But, as we have said, Covestro can be a good M&A play. In fact, the company is in talks with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on a takeover deal of €11.3 billion. Covestro confirmed just two weeks ago during the earnings call that it has opened its books to ADNOC for due diligence. There is a three-month window for the deal to go through and this means that by September we may have final news.

Now, the price per share proposed by ADNOC is €62, clearly subject to adjustments after the due diligence. As a matter of fact, Goldman & Sachs has increased its voting rights from 6.47% on January 2nd, 2024 to 9.65% on June 11th, Bank of America had 4.78% on Jan. 12th increasing up to 8.41% on July 19th, while instead, Morgan Stanley was at 6.9% at the beginning of this year and at 6.04% on August 5th. This makes me think many of these big banks are betting on the approval of the deal.

The market is still discounting some uncertainties: anything could come out from ADNOC's due diligence. But usually, a company won't open up its books unless things are more or less for the deal to go through advantageously.

ADNOC has of course much interest in acquiring a well-established German player in the polyurethane industry. It would integrate perfectly its activities and Covestro could benefit from cheaper oil supply directly from ADNOC.

Valuation

Covestro's factor grades are not extremely compelling right now, with only momentum earning a B thanks to the M&A talks.

Seeking Alpha

Growth and profitability, as we have seen, are under pressure and this is leading to many downward revisions. In this situation, it is difficult to predict when the company will turn free cash flow positive.

However, it seems to me that several signs point to a successful closing of the deal with ADNOC. Lower capex, for example, is usually seen when a company needs to boost its EBITDA and FCF over the short term.

So, my buy rating is only linked to the deal with ADNOC. Investors who don't believe the deal may go through, should not buy the stock, but should rather hold as the current macroeconomic situation is too unclear to predict when Covestro will move onto the next peak of a new cycle.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.