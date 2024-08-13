David Trood

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) is a pioneering medical technology company dedicated to transforming the cataract surgery landscape. The company’s flagship product, the Light Adjustable Lens, LAL system, is the first and only FDA-approved premium intraocular lens, IOL, that allows for postoperative customization and optimization of visual acuity. This groundbreaking technology aims to enhance the quality of life for millions of cataract patients by offering superior vision outcomes and unparalleled flexibility.

RXST price chart (Seeking Alpha)

A Better Solution to a $13 Billion/Year Problem

Cataracts, which involve the loss of transparency in the eye’s natural lens, affect approximately 50% of individuals by age 60 and can lead to significant vision impairment or even blindness if left untreated. Traditional cataract surgeries typically involve the implantation of monofocal or fixed-power premium IOLs, which lack postoperative adjustability. These lenses often fall short of meeting patients' expectations for quality vision across different distances and come with trade-offs like glare, halos, and reduced contrast sensitivity.

The global cataract devices market is currently valued at $13 billion annually and is projected to reach $20 billion per year by 2032. The cataract surgery market is not only substantial, but also rapidly expanding. In 2023, approximately 31 million cataract surgeries were performed worldwide, with 4.7 million in the United States alone. The premium IOL market, representing about 21% of U.S. cataract surgeries, generated around $780 million in revenue in 2023. This market segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate, CAGR of 9.5%, reaching $1.3 billion by 2028 in the U.S. alone.

The RxSight LAL system is revolutionizing cataract surgery by enabling precise, postoperative adjustments to the implanted lens using a proprietary Light Delivery Device, LDD. This adjustability allows for correcting residual refractive errors and customizing vision according to patients' real-life needs, resulting in superior visual outcomes and higher patient satisfaction.

As the premium IOL market is poised for significant growth, driven by an aging population and increasing demand for high-quality vision, traditional premium IOLs have limitations that have hindered broader adoption. RxSight’s innovative solution addresses these shortcomings, providing a timely opportunity for disruption in the market. With a growing number of cataract surgeries globally and a rising preference for premium options, RxSight is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

RxSight’s primary competitors in the premium IOL space include Alcon, Johnson & Johnson Vision, and Bausch + Lomb, all of which offer fixed-power premium IOLs. These lenses often necessitate compromises in visual quality and come with side effects like glare and halos. In contrast, RxSight’s LAL system offers a unique advantage with its postoperative adjustability, which no other premium IOL currently provides. This distinctive feature gives the company a significant competitive edge.

IOL innovation (Investor presentation)

The RxSight LAL system consists of the Light Adjustable Lens and the Light Delivery Device. The LAL is made of a proprietary photosensitive material that allows its shape and refractive power to be modified post-implantation through controlled UV light exposure from the LDD. This system provides several competitive advantages:

- Customization: Postoperative adjustments enable precise vision correction based on the patient’s real-world needs.- Superior Outcomes: In clinical trials, 70% of LAL patients achieved 20/20 vision without glasses, compared to 40% with other premium IOLs.- Minimal Side Effects: LAL patients report lower incidences of glare and halos than those with multifocal lenses.

The company operates a “razor and razor blade” business model. The initial sale involves the Light Delivery Device, which facilitates the adjustments, while ongoing revenue is generated from the Light Adjustable Lenses. This model ensures a continuous revenue stream, as each cataract procedure with the LAL requires a new lens. Additionally, the company offers training, support, and marketing materials to help practices integrate and promote the RxSight system.

The leadership team comprises experienced professionals from the medical device and ophthalmology industries. A seasoned CEO leads the team with a track record of successfully bringing innovative medical technologies to market. CEO Dr. Kurtz co-founded and led LenSx Lasers, Inc., which Alcon Inc. acquired, and previously co-founded IntraLase Corp., which went public and was later acquired by Advanced Medical Optics.

Strong Market Penetration and Revenue Growth

The company reported impressive financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, with total revenue reaching $34.9 million, representing a significant 68% increase compared to $20.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. This growth was driven by a 92% increase in the sale of Light Adjustable Lenses, totaling 24,214 units, and a 16% rise in Light Delivery Device sales, with 78 units sold. The installed base of LDDs grew to 810 units, a 55% increase from the previous year.

Gross profit for Q2 2024 was $24.3 million, or 69.5% of revenue, marking a 102% increase from $12.0 million, or 57.8% of revenue, in Q2 2023. The improved gross profit margin was attributed to a favorable product mix shift towards higher-margin LAL sales, increased production volumes, lower material costs for LDDs, and a higher average selling price.

RxSight financial highlights (Investor presentation)

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $32.6 million, reflecting a 27% increase from $25.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. This rise was primarily due to ongoing investments in expanding the LDD installed base and supporting the increased LAL sales volume.

As of June 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $233.3 million, a significant increase from $125.4 million on March 31, 2024. This increase included $107.5 million in net proceeds from a confidentially marketed public offering that closed on May 13, 2024.

For the full year 2024, the company raised its revenue guidance to $139.0 million to $140.0 million, reflecting 56% to 57% growth compared to 2023. Operating expense guidance was also increased to $135.0 million to $136.0 million, including higher non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. Gross margin guidance remained unchanged at 68% to 70%.

Valuation

The stock is undervalued at its current price according to my DCF valuation model (fair value = $76). Link to DCF model.

The stock's mean sell-side analyst price target is $72 (51% upside potential), range of $68 to $75).

RxSight sell-side price targets (Tipranks)

The stock has pulled back from recent highs and is rebounding after the impressive Q2 earnings report earlier this month.

The SA Quant rating is Strong Buy (4.61), and the momentum grade is A-.

In conclusion, RxSight represents a compelling investment opportunity in the medical technology space. The company’s innovative LAL system addresses a significant unmet need in cataract surgery, offering superior vision outcomes and driving patient satisfaction. With a strong market position, robust financial growth, and a seasoned leadership team, RxSight is well-positioned for continued success and market expansion.

Rating Buy with a 2-3 year price target of $76.

Risks: Investment risks include the potential failure to gain market share, slowing revenue growth, and patent challenges. Investing in the biotech, pharma, or medical technology sector carries significant risks and may not be suitable for all investors. This note reflects my opinion and is not professional investment advice. Please conduct your own due diligence or consult financial advisors before making investment decisions.