Raspberry Pi Holdings plc (OTC:RPBPF) is a well-known provider of SBCs or single-board computers for compute hobbyists and students, as well as for Industrial and embedded-use components primarily in the area of IoT or the Internet of Things. The stock listed on the London Stock Exchange on June 14 this year with the ticker RPI, and subsequently in the grey market in the U.S. with the OTC ticker RPBPF. For the sake of convenience, I'll be referring to the company by its home ticker, RPI.

Background on RPI

The traded company is a unit of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, a charitable organization founded in 2008. Raspberry Pi Ltd was set up four years later to handle its commercial operations. As of the IPO, post admission, the foundation owned 49.08% of RPI, with the remaining shares held by various other trusts and entities (shown below), as well as the public float traded on the LSE.

Raspberry Pi Holdings plc IPO Prospectus

The important thing for investors to know is that the company has been growing its revenues at a CAGR of over 40% for the last decade, as reported on Seeking Alpha. Even more important is that it's been net profitable all those years, with bottom-line income growing at around a 30% CAGR. Cash flows have largely been positive during that time, and the company has almost negligible share-based compensation that would suppress net earnings.

On the balance sheet side, as well, the figures are no less impressive. No debt, a current ratio of 2.3, and nearly $160 million in shareholder equity that translates to more than $15 of book value per share. From that perspective alone, the market price of $4.70 for the OTC shares looks extremely cheap.

My Bull Case for RPI

Aside from the impressive financials, there are several things that I like about this company.

The Charity Factor

The first of these is the way the company is structured under the charitable foundation. The primary goal of the foundation is to disseminate a passion for DIY compute projects using plug and play hardware and software components that you can buy and then assemble based on the configuration you need. To that end, the commercial entity has distributed around $50 million to the foundation since it began operations in 2012.

To me, such a structure is of real value because management is motivated to generate distributable earnings to feed the foundation, and it also means that management is likely to be aligned with common shareholders as well. Since free cash flows are typically used to increase shareholder equity and eventually start returning to them via dividends and buybacks, it serves both purposes. For context, Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi Holdings, is a co-founder of the original Raspberry Pi Foundation.

The Lack of Aggressive Competitors

This is low-power computing, as opposed to the high-performance computing segment that's far more aggressive and competitive. In this niche, RPI faces little competition. One reason is its price points - the Raspberry Pi 400 Computer Kit, for instance, retails in the U.S. for roughly $70 to $100 depending on which online store you buy it from, and there are components that retail for as little as $5.

Interestingly, NVIDIA (NVDA) was one of its competitors with the Jetson Nano Developer Kit, which was specifically designed for AI applications. However, that product reached its EOL or end-of-life in March 2022, and although it was replaced by more powerful dev kits like the advanced Jetson and the Orin, it sold at a much higher price band, making it prohibitive for most hobbyists looking for low-cost DIY solutions. Moreover, these were more focused on being edge platforms rather than home compute kits and modules. So RPI powered on, growing its revenues at impressive rates year over year.

That's not to say that there's no competition for RPI's products in the SBC space, but none that have gained the kind of universal appeal or strong branding that the company continues to enjoy.

Early Profitability Means No Leverage Needed

We've already seen how the company has been profitable from its early days, and this is a significant aspect for a primary hardware company that developed its own operating system - the Raspberry Pi OS, which can be used with Windows and Mac, as well as Linux distributions like Ubuntu.

One of the downsides of being in the hardware business is the constant need for capital funding. There's very little operating leverage in this segment because variable costs typically far outweigh fixed costs, at least until the business reaches a level where the economies of scale can start to kick in. Raspberry Pi has been profitable from early on, as we saw, and because it didn't grow aggressively through a large marketing budget or by leveraging its balance sheet for capex funding, it was able to be very conservative with its cash.

That's a rare model in a world where growth has to be aggressive in order to be able to acquire significant funding, and the funding acquired by demonstrating strong growth further fuels aggressive growth in a near-perpetual cycle. This invariably leads to bloated debt loads that ultimately can't be serviced by cash flows, and there's a downward spiral from there, often into bankruptcy or the stock being pushed down to penny status.

RPI, on the other hand, continues to have strong OCF of roughly $16.5 million in the TTM period. That said, its TTM opex came in at $28.2 million, but that's mainly related to the IPO pushing up its SG&A significantly for FY 2023. We'll have to wait and see how FY 2024 shapes up, but I was unable to find out when the company is announcing its first earnings figures. Nevertheless, we've already seen from its current ratio that the company has adequate short-term liquidity, and with no debt to drag down their earnings, there's a long runway for growth ahead.

Why Buy Raspberry Pi?

It's hard to project a forward valuation for RPI because its revenue growth and earnings growth have been swinging wildly on a YoY basis. Seeking Alpha data tells me that the OTC stock is trading at a price to forward sales of around 3.2x, which is very reasonable for a company that grew its annual revenues in the 33% to 43% range over the past three years, on a year-over-year basis.

What I find more compelling is the slew of insider purchases from the CTO, the Chief Commercial Officer, and other company executives and directors just this month alone. Insider buying is always a positive sign, especially when they were made at higher price points. It shows confidence in the leadership, which is a strong buy signal as far as I'm concerned. The only worry here is the illiquid nature of the OTC shares, which is another reason why I recommend considering an investment in the main LSE ticker, as outlined below.

I'm comfortable recommending a Buy for RPBPF, but because of the current illiquidity, I'd also encourage you to look into the possibility of investing directly in the LSE listing, RPI. Of course, there would be future concerns with respect to withholding tax if and when RPI decides to pay dividends, but from a currency viewpoint, this is a good time to invest in the LSE ticker, when the GBP is showing signs of strength against the dollar.

XE

Overall, I'm very positive about this company. It's created a strong customer base for itself that's growing at a rapid pace, and management has shown its prudence in handling cash flows over several years. Besides, that alignment between management's goals and shareholder interests is strong, and with heavy insider buying on top of that, this is definitely a stock that you'd want in your long-term portfolio. There's plenty of Pi to go around. Enjoy!

