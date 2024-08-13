courtneyk

Note:

I have covered Performant Financial Corporation or “Performant Financial” (NASDAQ:PFMT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, Performant Financial reported second quarter 2024 results ahead of consensus estimates, with both revenues and profitability outperforming expectations:

Company Press Releases / Regulatory Filings

Core healthcare revenues increased by 17% year-over-year and 8% on a sequential basis with the implementation of new contracts progressing well, as also outlined by management on the conference call:

Demand for our services remains strong as we continue to effectively demonstrate our value proposition to both current and prospective clients. This past quarter we implemented 10 statements of work including adding two new clients to our roster. In year-to-date we have implemented 20 new statements of work which we estimate will collectively generate approximately $9 million in annualized revenue at steady state.

Adjusted EBITDA turned positive for the quarter, and the company generated $3.7 million in free cash flow.

Performant Financial finished Q2 with $10.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $8 million drawn under the company's up to $25 million revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo (WFC). Total liquidity amounted to $20.8 million.

Management also reiterated full-year expectations:

Company Press Releases

However, not everything is going according to plan, as the upcoming election has created some near-term headwinds in the company's government vertical:

We are seeing several agencies take a more conservative approach with oversight programs. Though we anticipate this more measured approach will be limited to the current election cycle having navigated multiple prior elections we are confident that both the state and federal government's commitment to payment accuracy and transparency will likely remain unchanged no matter the election outcome.

However, with Performant Financial's target markets being heavily underpenetrated, management still sees plenty of long-term opportunity:

Company Presentation

In particular, the company has taken steps to enter the untapped state government market:

Staying on the government theme we continue to see an opportunity in the $300 million to $500 million state market. We have been active with state RFPs and continue to refine our strategy as we wait for the first contract award for both our recovery audit and third-party liability solutions.

With national health expenditures projected to rise by more than 50% until the end of the decade and approximately 20% of total healthcare spend considered waste, the company's opportunity remains large:

Company Presentation

However, with new contract implementations requiring up to 30 months to reach profitability, it will take more time for Performant Financial to achieve its stated Adjusted EBITDA margin target of 20%:

Company Presentation

On the conference call, several analyst questions centered around near-term impacts from the company's recent AI technology acquisition:

Company Presentation

However, management cautioned participants that there would be no “big bank” anytime soon as the company remains in the process of selecting the most promising areas for the acquired technology.

Bottom Line

While Performant Financial reported second quarter results ahead of expectations, the company warned of the upcoming election having created some near-term headwinds to its government business.

As a result, management only reiterated the company's full-year outlook, which I consider a prudent decision.

For now, I am reiterating my “Hold” rating on the shares, as it will take more time for Performant Financial Corporation to move closer to its long-term financial targets.