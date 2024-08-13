Sticking With Risk Through Turbulence

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • Recent extreme market volatility shows the impact of sudden sentiment shifts and sharp position unwinds. We lean into risk and our high-conviction ideas.
  • U.S. and Japanese stocks clawed back after a record three-day slide in Japan. The yen slipped back after surging to seven-month highs against the dollar.
  • The July U.S. CPI is in focus. Recent inflation and jobs data stoked expectations of sharp rate cuts. We see cuts ahead but rates settling higher for longer.

Businessman using tape measure with risk wording for risk analysis investigate management and assessment concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Transcript

Unwinds of stretched positions, heightened geopolitical risk and policy uncertainty have spurred sharp market swings in thin trading conditions.

We had warned of risk sentiment shifts driving bursts of volatility. That played out last

View as PDF
FORPUBLICDISTRIBUTION INTHEU.S.,CANADA,LATINAMERICA, HONG KONG,SINGAPORE ANDAUSTRALIA.FORINSTITUTIONAL, PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIEDINVESTORS ANDQUALIFIEDCLIENTS INOTHERPERMITTED COUNTRIES.
15

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.28K Followers
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXY--
Invesco CurrencyShares® Japanese Yen Trust ETF
YCL--
ProShares Ultra Yen ETF
YCS--
ProShares UltraShort Yen ETF
EWJ--
iShares MSCI Japan ETF
DFJ--
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News