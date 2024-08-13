Sticking With Risk Through Turbulence

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Transcript

Unwinds of stretched positions, heightened geopolitical risk and policy uncertainty have spurred sharp market swings in thin trading conditions.

We had warned of risk sentiment shifts driving bursts of volatility. That played out last week as Japan stocks suffered their worst three-day stretch ever.

1) Unwinds driving volatility

The Bank of Japan's unexpected policy shift to bolster the yen led to a rapid unwind of carry trades that use low-yielding currencies to buy other assets.

Unwinding of equity dispersion trades that sell index volatility and buy single-stock volatility further amplified the turbulence.

2) Reaffirming our Japan view

We reaffirm our positive view on Japan, where a virtuous circle of mild inflation is boosting wages and corporate earnings.

3) Why we’re still positive on the U.S.

We think U.S. recession talk is overdone and see a slowdown instead. Unemployment has ticked up from historically low levels. However, total U.S. payrolls are growing well above the usual pre-recession levels.

U.S. corporate earnings, especially in tech, have been stronger than expected.

Rather than dialing back risk, we stay overweight Japanese and U.S. stocks and favor the AI theme.

We had warned risk sentiment shifts and stretched positioning could lead to market air pockets of volatility. That played out as the yen surged, and Japanese stocks suffered their worst three-day stretch ever, forcing the Bank of Japan to walk back a hawkish policy shift. We stay overweight Japanese equities as a result. In the U.S., macro data shows a slowdown, not a recession, in our view. We keep our overweight to U.S. stocks and are encouraged by upbeat tech earnings.

A resurgent yen

U.S. dollar/yen exchange rate & U.S.-Japan real yield spread, 2022-2024

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results. Source: BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from LSEG Datastream, August 2024. Notes: The chart shows the exchange rate of U.S. dollars to Japanese yen and the difference between the real U.S. five-year Treasury yield and the real Japanese five-year government bond yield.

Unwinds of stretched positions, U.S. recession fears and policy uncertainty have sparked big market swings – exacerbated by thin trading activity. The BOJ’s sudden willingness to incorporate the yen as a factor in setting policy accelerated an unwind of carry trades that use the low-yielding yen to buy other assets. Speculators scrambling to close their short-yen positions drove one of the largest unwinds in yen futures on record in the past few weeks, according to CFTC data. Just how much of the carry trade has unwound is hard to quantify, given the over-the-counter nature of many yen-funded positions. Yet, the sharp closing of the gap between currency and rate spreads – see the chart – and rapid cutting of futures positions suggest a major unwind. Another position unwind – equity dispersion trades tied to index and single-stock volatility – magnified the stock slide.

Up until recently, the BOJ had been deliberate in trying to normalize policy without jeopardizing Japan’s return of inflation. Then came its sudden rate hike in July and blurring of its policy framework, including the yen as a factor. The rise of a BOJ policy misstep prompted us to reconsider our positive view on Japan. Yet, we felt the BOJ would be forced to walk back – and did. We think the BOJ will now proceed cautiously on policy, so we stay overweight Japanese stocks on a currency-unhedged basis. Further carry trade unwinding and yen strengthening is a risk. Yet, we like the virtuous circle of inflation driving wage growth – and thus corporate pricing power and earnings. Corporate reforms aimed at adding shareholder value are also key.

Slowdown, not recession

While Japan bore the brunt of last week’s turbulence, U.S. recession fears sparked the latest slide after U.S. payrolls data for July showed an uptick in the unemployment rate. Yet, the unemployment rate is still remarkably low by historical standards – and it’s rising because of a growing labor force tied to immigration, not because of job losses. Total U.S. payrolls have grown more than 1 million over the past six months, well above usual pre-recession levels. The latest jobless claims, ISM services data and Fed bank lending survey all paint the picture of an economy that is slowing, not approaching recession, in our view.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings, especially in tech, reaffirm our positive U.S. view. To date, Q2 earnings growth for tech versus non-tech sectors sits at 20% and 5%, respectively – up from expectations of 18% and 2% at the start of earnings season, according to LSEG Datastream data. While tech is leading the charge, non-tech sectors are poised to log their first earnings growth since late 2022, a sign strong earnings may be broadening out. Easing cost pressures and moderating inflation have benefited U.S. corporates. We stay overweight U.S. stocks and the artificial intelligence (AI) theme.

Our bottom line

We could still see air pockets of volatility in thin summer trading conditions. Rather than dialing back risk, we lean into our highest-conviction ideas. We stay overweight Japanese and U.S. stocks, and favor the AI theme in the U.S.

Market backdrop

U.S. stocks were flat last week, clawing back losses from Monday’s slide when Japan’s Topix plunged 12% for a record three-day drop. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose roughly 30 basis points from 14-month lows hit Monday during the worst of the tumult. Lower-than-expected U.S. weekly jobless claims helped alleviate recession fears, which we had flagged as overdone anyway. The yen eased from seven-month highs against the U.S. dollar, easing pressure on the unwind of carry trades.

July U.S. CPI is in focus this week. Inflation below expectations and soft July U.S. payrolls data have radically shifted the Fed and market narrative. Both services and shelter inflation have come down materially in recent data, and wage inflation has eased to its softest pace since 2020. Yet, we are not convinced inflation will ultimately come down in line with the Fed’s 2% target.