Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) TD Cowen's 10th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit (Transcript)

Michael Elias

Well good morning, everyone and welcome to TD Cowen’s 10th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit. My name is Michael Elias, and I’m the Communications Infrastructure Analyst here at TD Cowen.

And for this meeting we have Equinix and from Equinix, we have Jon Lin, who’s there EVP and GM of Data Center Services. This session will be structure as fireside chat and will run about 40 minutes. As compare to [illustric] question but as you my best a pause and I promise, I will find pause four questions at the end.

With that, Jon thank you very much being here.

Jon Lin

My pleasure.

Michael Elias

Really appreciate it. Now Jon, I think you have something that you need lead of with. So I turn it over to you.

Jon Lin

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Elias

So let's get started with this. Jon, I think you're very well known in the industry, but just maybe for some of those who may be less familiar with you, can you just give us an overview of your role at Equinix and as part of that, how your role has evolved over time at the firm?

Jon Lin

No, appreciate that. So I've been with Equinix 15 years. I currently run the data center business, so kind of 93% of the revenues look at the global estate, what we're doing in terms of development, planning, capital allocation and et cetera.

Prior to this, I was president of the Americas, but again, been there 15 years. I started as a Director of Marketing, actually went to corporate strategy, had a finance role and then [Ran Corp] Dev did the Verizon acquisition, Infomart a couple deals there and been there since.

Michael Elias

Now, as part of that, where are you spending most of your time these days? Like what's where the, what's -- where are you spending your time now? I'm curious.

Jon Lin

It'll be a shock I think for everyone to hear, like utility and AI are kind of top of mind. In some ways those are kind of obviously tightly coupled. But I think, even prior to the gen AI kind of rush, so to speak, utility and the forward thinking about land banking and power banking has been something that Equinix has been focused on for probably like three or four years now.

Especially as we saw kind of some of the utility dislocations with Western Europe, et cetera. So it's been a huge focus area for us, is it how do we make sure we're securing the future of the Equinix platform for long-term shareholder value?

Michael Elias

Alright. I will come back to that. I have some questions on that topic, but maybe let's kick things off to talk about demand. In 2023, I think the state of the enterprise, broadly, it was characterized by cost optimizations. We saw pullback in gross demand for Equinix off of the record levels we had seen in 2022. As you look at the landscape currently, how would you describe the state of the enterprise customer currently?

Jon Lin

I think there's one, the needs of digital transformation and digital infrastructure for the enterprise to just be viable into the future feels like, I mean, that's almost table stakes, which provides us like a very good solid, like fundamental base for which we can kind of build value off of. And so we still see a healthy amount of conversations there, like still great engagement with both new customers and kind of forward expansion of existing.

New use cases and workloads are particularly interesting to us. I think there's -- I might observe like two things. One coming into this year, I think there was a lot of concern, I think about the macro picture. I think 70% of the world's population or something was having an election this year. I think interest rate dynamics were kind of question mark, question mark.

And I think as like each month has passed and you've kind of seen a little bit better certainty around what that global picture might play out as I think that's given additional confidence to the enterprise on how they're going to invest around that spend.

I think early in the year though, there's still a lot of question about kind of what's the right emphasis and focus for the ability to deploy AI inside of the enterprise. And what we're seeing is in like particular verticals where it's very, very high yield to delivery for the value that you can get out of there. Like particularly around like financial services, insurance and kind of life sciences both on the healthcare side and on pharma. Like, there's big fundamental transformation that's going to be like really, really, really massive top line and bottom line drivers for those industries.

I think across the rest of the general enterprise though, there's a bit of a -- we need to get our data house in order to understand how to use AI like most powerfully and safely. And so that idea of structuring and making sure that the right governance mechanisms are in place for all of their data sets, understanding where they currently live even, and how to like, get into and out of those estates, and then how to like move those data sets into AI for ingest again in a safe way and on what we're increasingly seeing for the large multinationals as on a private AI basis is like really interesting.

I think, again, a tremendous amount of AI activity that's like consumer oriented, public, like TPU and service stuff, like huge amounts of workloads there. Like those are interesting but not super compelling to us. I think from a durable trend perspective, those are like kind of as we've seen with a lot of these consumer trends and cycle. It could be interesting for us. I don't know that it'll be there for the next like seven to 10 years. Whereas I do believe like a lot of the longer term AI value that's going to be unlocked, like this will be with us forever and fundamentally transform a lot of the economics of many industries.

Michael Elias

I want to take what you said of disaggregated and then we can take it maybe a layer deeper. So I met with Keith in June and one of the things he was noting was the challenge macro backdrop. Yet in spite of the challenge macro backdrop, are you guys put up record gross bookings in the second quarter?

My question to you is going to be, can you help me reconcile that soft macro backdrop with kind of the record pipeline that you guys are seeing? But I think at the beginning of your answer, you said that there's just better -- there's more certainty around the macro backdrop. Would you say that's kind of the change there? That's driving this better bookings and better pipeline. Just people feel a little bit more comfortable.

Jon Lin

I think that's helped that, I'd say look, the market dynamic has also changed over the course of the last like three or four years, but now in particularly in the last like probably two or three quarters. Where -- the large public players that are like out there and we're like going after retail enterprises and like doing a lot of speculative development to like take those workloads, there aren't many of us anymore, there's very few.

And then the amount of like incremental demand that manifested based off of gen AI and some of those workloads, et cetera, that we talked about, they've ended up consuming a lot of the capacity that's like out there in market. And so when you think about, okay, you look at the macro landscape on the data center side, I don't know that there's any data center capacity coming online in 2025 and 2026 that isn't already pre-leased except for maybe ourselves and maybe one or two other players in various markets doing speculative development there, like that means that that workflow is also starting to come to us.

And so in ways that I think both the velocity kind of like the pricing firmness that we can see around that and our ability to address that and kind of like willingness to take those workloads is increasing. So I think that that's also part of the reason why we're seeing a lot more of that activity in this last quarter and probably going to the second half.

Michael Elias

We're just going to keep stacking it. So we got the better macro. Now as part of that, I think what I just interpreted or I think is implied in what you're saying is that, like look, you have seen so much hyperscale demand that there's almost been a forcing function a way for of the enterprises outside of their traditional strong, some of their stomping grounds. And now that's creating almost a tail that's creating a tailwind benefit [Indiscernible]. And it sounds like from what you're saying, you are actually seeing that that manifest.

In addition, you talked about kind of financial services healthcare, which I would say those have been staples of the co-location market for a while. So you put those things together and that helps drive the -- an increase in demand. One of the things that you mentioned as part of the initial response, which I thought was really interesting, is you're talking about some of the other enterprises outside of that group getting ready for AI.

It's almost like you're getting your data in order, because you know, the data is going to be key in the AI in an AI world. What are you seeing out of that group that maybe is like, okay, we need to do some re-architecting and figure out how we're going to have an AI strategy? What are you seeing out of that?

Jon Lin

Yes, I think one, we've been on the journey with the enterprise for a long time talking about like hybrid multi-cloud and like, hey, making sure they understand what workloads are in which locations. A part of that for a long time has been a, like this notion that they need to have storage that's cloud adjacent to, like, that was probably one of the first use cases for hybrid cloud is, put your NetApp filer directly adjacent to AWS and then you can have control of that data.

I think that that data aspect though, and like storage aspect is increasingly interesting. And so, you've seen a lot of our activity out in the market around partnerships with Dell, partnerships with HPE and NetApp and Pure around, that data element as a fundamental layer for the underpinning of what's going on top of that, I think is a really powerful thing for again, like that every enterprise has to get ready.

Again, those industries that I mentioned earlier, like financial services and healthcare, as you guys can imagine, like they've been pretty mature on that data landscape and that's why they've been so ready to deploy these AI technologies faster than most. Like they've -- either from a regulatory basis or from kind of statutory basis, they've needed to have better control of that data estate. And so, they're ready to go with it.

Michael Elias

Interesting. So maybe building on that point that's what you're saying suggests to me that, okay, like let's say maybe some of the laggards who still have on-premise deployments and their data is, let's say more disaggregated, essentially bringing all of that data and in turn which creates the need for storage next to the compute so that then you could leverage the next generation of compute, the AI inference and so on. You actually are able to unlock the value of your data. That's what I'm interpreting from --.

Jon Lin

I think what you're saying. I think it's less than maybe about like data storage sprawl on the enterprise of state, because again, I think most customers, if they have storage platforms, that they've got some level of maturity around that. It's more as they've developed applications over the course of the last five years, and many of them have been cloud first in nature.

Well, like the data underpinnings of those application and workloads and like, where is that data store? It's in the cloud, it's adjacent to that workload. And now thinking through like, okay, how do I start converging those sets of data, like into the rest of the data estate? Whereas before they might have thought it as a standalone piece.

Michael Elias

I staying maybe on a similar topic, but just a different approach here is, one of the things I've noticed on the last two earnings calls has been you've talked more about a greater contribution from large footprint deals, which I believe Equinix defines over 500 kw. Is that right? 250? Say you over 250 would be the point of demarcation.

So earlier today, we had the enterprise data center round table and that was one of the things that came up seeing a skew to larger deal sizes. My question for you is, deal sizes are getting larger. What in your view is underpinning that trend?

Jon Lin

There's a couple of different, like really interesting areas again, over the last couple of years that we've seen. One is in the past when we -- you've thought about some of those large footprint deployments, it was more around like, migration of existing data estates from their on-prem location into something else. I'd say, the last like two or three years, you don't really see that very much anymore. It's really -- these are net new core workloads and just the size of compute and storage associated with that dataset is larger than it has been.

And it's like that, one of that is the proliferation of data and data capture is greater. I think the kind of complexity of models and the amount of economic value that they can drive by having higher amounts of compute applied against that, whether that's machine learning or like early stage AI, so to speak, et cetera. I think that that's greater.

And so when you look at that, then you're like, okay, that's very different than in the past when we might've been skeptical about some of the larger footprints where we're like, well half of that workload should go to the cloud anyway. If it should be in the cloud, the enterprise has already made that decision.

I think if there were, if the enterprise is willing to buy equipment, expend capital on their precious balance sheet, especially in the kind of like a raising interest rate environment and actually deploy that, that server networking, storage, et cetera, that is a core workload. And so that's a change in kind of the character and how we think about that and our relationship with the enterprise and well, we want to help you support that.

Like this is no longer some fringe thing that may end up going away. This is durable revenue. It's an important workload for the customer. Like we think that the both kind of the longevity of that and the importance of that for their enterprise architecture is more important. So we want to make sure we're leaning into help support that

Michael Elias

As part of what you're saying and almost suggests that, do you think we're at the end of that, let's call it that on-premise to colo/cloud migration? Are we towards the ending stages of that and now it's new workload creation in a colocation environment that's driving the incremental growth?

Jon Lin

I think so. The pundits have been kind of predicting the end of the enterprise like data center for too long to count. But I'd say, we certainly started seeing that motion -- COVID was one piece of it. People needed workloads deployed. They definitely weren't going to build out new stuff in their office prem.

I think the second part that was really powerful around this has been everyone has sustainability targets. Building out a subscale data center is probably the worst thing that you can do from a sustainability perspective and like offloading that to an Equinix where we have like science-based targets, we can go ahead and provide that. We at testable on green power utilization. Like you can carry that through, that's been a really powerful lever.

And then the third element that we're seeing in particular is just the density requirements of like compute in general has gone up in, but particularly around any of these AI use cases. I mean, our partnership with NVIDIA was originally founded. One, they're obviously an important technology and we were really interested in understanding it, but they came to us, because they were selling their boxes and then they were getting to the point when they were getting ready, like, well, where are we shipping it to?

And then they're like, whoa, 40 kVA cabinet. Like, where I can't put that in my enterprise prem. Like we need to find a place to land these things on a consistent, reliable basis. And so I think that like last piece in particular, as you start seeing some of that, you start seeing the complexity about like liquid cooling delivery.

I mean, in enterprise, trying to deploy liquid cooling into their data center. Like that's never going to make economic or sustainability sense. And so, I think all of that will end up skewing us towards like maybe finally at last the depth of the on-prem data center for like most of the use cases.

Michael Elias

That is very helpful context. Thank, thank you for that. Again, further building on it, makes us historically focused on signing the right deal with the right customer, which from my vantage point has been focusing on customers that have a high propensity to consume interconnection. As we get these larger footprint deals, what are your observations related to the propensity to consume interconnection?

Jon Lin

I would say on a per deployment basis, again, what we saw historically on some of those larger footprint deals was that they were relatively low on an interconnection basis compared to like these Cornell nodes. What we're seeing now increasingly is like those are converging, those like larger footprints that we're looking at are still, again, when you look at it on across on a per deployment basis, the amount of interconnection both on cross connects and VCs is right in line with the rest of the deployments.

Now on a per cabinet basis, like the interconnection will be a little bit lower because they're bigger. But I think the, what it points to though is the strategic value and importance of kind of the data flows is still very strong. And kind of the importance then to the overall like ecosystem of interconnection and kind of like that supply demand balance that we're trying to help between our suppliers on the cloud and network side and the enterprise is still very healthy, and so, like that all feels like, well that's, that's business that we want.

Michael Elias

Almost different from the large footprint deals that you would've seen in the past where there would have been let's say less interconnection associated with these new core workloads, they are consuming interconnection, let's say, at a rate similar on a per deployment basis with what you would've seen in the past from Equinix from as a standard.

Jon Lin

Yes.

Michael Elias

And I had this question also, earlier today, which is that to the extent that we are seeing deal size go up for the reasons that you mentioned, let's say, just higher densities and so on, does it make sense for Equinix to just start building larger data centers? Like how does it impact the way you think? And when I say size, I mean on a megawatt basis, just to be clear. Like how does it impact the way that you think about the build size on a megawatt basis?

Jon Lin

I mean, the answer is yes. Like, we have been already over the course of the last, like two or three years, been our overall construction size for our data centers has increased over time. And it's also starting to increase kind of the size that we're thinking about in terms of the phases, especially in kind of the highest velocity markets for us, where we're even thinking about like, should we be phasing some of this construction at all.

Especially, kind of given what we're seeing in terms of the demand characteristics and competitive supply in these market, and New York is a great example of this and certainly our last development in Ashburn.

Historically, when we were doing data center development, we wouldn't do any amount of like pre-sale/pre-leasing into the facility. It's like we're spec building when we -- like maybe three months before launch when we had to like a really, really firm ready for service date, we would go out and say like, okay, sales like go start selling into that.

Now, I think there's been so much latent kind of demand that we've actually started pre-selling into our facilities like six, nine months early, even in some cases. And so that means, again, that may not translate into monetization like day one, but certainly within the first quarter, like that acceleration is greater than we've seen in the past.

And so the additional part is that gives us both kind of like comfort and security to say, then we should build bigger. Because we know that we can actually take some of that earlier on the front side. But it’s hard. I think, when you think about data center construction is, and I see many folks in the room like this is -- it's not like you're doing a change order on your kitchen and like you can go ahead and like get a new sink. You're already a year into a data center project. Your MC your equipment ordering is like a two year lead. You can't just magically accelerate the development that you're already doing in like double or triple the size. No matter how many times I ask my construction team to do that.

In some cases, we actually have reallocated and again, part of our flexibility of the platform, the scale that we're doing is we have standard equipment that we're doing across multiple sites. I can move gen sets from one location to another on some of these construction projects. And like when I see higher velocity, I can do some of that, but not to the degree that we would love. And then you always end up with we got to do re permitting, you got to do all that work with a -- just the bricks and sticks construction elements that can slow you down.

But I would just say in general, like you are seeing us build like much bigger and also designing for flexibility so we can support much higher densities. That doesn't mean for us, we're going to build a data center that is designed and with an average of 100 kilowatts of cabinet and it's like a tiny square footage and it's all liquid cooled because we're building for assets that need to be here for the next 10, 15, 20, 30 years. We want to make sure that it's as flexible as possible.

And so we want to be able to support workloads that can go up to the 100, 200 kilowatts of cabinet. We don't think that that's going to be the majority of the workload or even if it's the majority in the near term that may not be for forever. And so we're seeing that both obviously from the enterprise side, but even on our hyperscaler deals that we're looking at when they're asking us to be able to support that, they're not asking for a smaller shell.

They know that this tech refresh five years down the road on the next thing that comes, it may not be at a 100 kilowatts of cabinet and they want that flexibility to say, I can still put it general kind of compute workload into that and not end up being hamstrung by having too tiny a shell.

Michael Elias

With that, I had like five additional questions pop up in my head. So the first is related to -- you're talking about essentially preleasing and that jives with what we've heard around the conference. We are seeing a greater degree of enterprise pre-leasing. I guess my question then becomes like, that would naturally elongate your book-to-bill, right?

And I think, what investors are used to is that short, you guys say, we had strong bookings, and then you kind of see it show up relatively quickly. When did that dynamic with the enterprise start to change? Was that in response to kind of the boom and hyperscale demand and them going out and leasing two to three years in advance so that it's a relatively recent shift? Like when did that change?

Jon Lin

No, I would say that's definitely been a relatively recent shift, like in the last two or three quarters. And again, I guess that's the basis of it. It's okay. I was just thinking about what -- as we report and think about bookings though, we're still kind of timing that based off of the ready for sale date. So, even though, we've taken it off the street, we're not kind of putting that embedded into our bookings numbers for that particular quarter, just like as we think about the treatment around that.

Michael Elias

One of the things you and I we've discussed in the past we're just talking about general rack densities and then how you guys think through building? My understanding is like the historical design for Equinix data centers, you could accommodate double digit densities in like a portion of the data center. Not uniformly throughout the facility. I think four to five was the right number on average across the facility.

As you think through the next-generation of data centers, are you essentially looking to build data centers where you could uniformly support, bear with me, 50 plus kW per cabinet across an entire facility? Or are you still taking the approach that, hey, we will probably have some customers that need to flex up from a density perspective and we'll have a sleeve of this data center where they can go run higher densities?

Jon Lin

What we're trying to do in the flexibility is like not create hard D marks in terms of like, this data hall is going to be this density versus this, we're planning around, call it like somewhere around 8 to 10 kVA a per cabinet as kind of the, across the average of the estate. If you were able to, if customers were consuming at that, we would basically like perfectly match the amount of space that we have as white space along with the amount of electrical, et cetera.

Now that doesn't mean that it needs to, at the end of the day, a lot of our customers are the fundamental unit of capacity that we're selling at is kind of the power limitation around that. So if they ended up chewing up, let's call it 20 kilowatts of cabinet across that entire state, we have full monetization of the assets, but we'll end up with stranded white space that, gives us opportunity then to say, can we add another augment block?

Are there future technologies or efficiencies that we can do? Can we upscale? And again, that's a lot of the work that we're doing even in our existing sites of like, it used to be a 4 kW site. Now can we add another power block in?

How can we supplement the mechanical to be able to generate more revenue off of those existing facilities and keep like, keep their longevity? But that's how we're thinking about it again, and we were looking at some of our latest liquid cooling design. It's like, I don't know, the piping is good enough that you could have five megawatts in a cabinet if you needed that. We don't think that that's likely, but the math works --

Michael Elias

The math checks down.

Jon Lin

And so, we're like -- that's kind of how we're thinking about these design characteristics. Again, like ultimately, we think it'll be on an air cooled basis, 8 to 10 as an average on the liquid cooled. I mean, who knows? But once you start going like the direct liquid, the chip, like you can support anywhere like north of a hundred. Like the numbers just get silly pretty fast.

And you're like, I think the real constraints going to be more around the enterprise customer or the buyer of that equipment, like the failure domain for if something goes wrong in that rack, like in just for their own gear. Like what's the blast radius, the expense associated with that, and it's like if there's a thermal event with a runaway and you're running gear that hot and like you start melting down silicon or something like that's obviously going to be pretty problematic. So

Michael Elias

That's completely fair point. At the beginning you talked about utility and AI. You've on the last quarter, I believe you announced that you bought 200 acres, I want to say in Atlanta. Am I remembering that correctly?

Jon Lin

Multi hundred megawatt campus.

Michael Elias

Multi hundred megawatt campus, which to me is a step function increase in the size of like the parcels that you've been looking at for xScale. I'm getting a sense that you're more actively leaning into this. I'm going to put my tinfoil hat on for a second. So just bear with me.

Is it possible, or is maybe one way to think about that is the reason for doing more xScale in the U.S. is yes, you can go after and capture part of the market for hyperscale, but also you do more of this in your major markets. It actually on the backend provides Equinix further runway for power, and you could potentially become a tenants of xScale for your retail footprint. Essentially, xScale gets the power, and then over time as you need it, Equinix itself can draw down that power. Is that something that is, am I crazy?

Jon Lin

I mean, you're not crazy. I mean, and like Equinix Inc. On the retail side, we're a tenant in a couple of existing, like of our xScale properties internationally already. And we've designed the structure of the JVs and awareness of that so that we have that option, again, it's market rates essentially. So it's not like our capital partners obviously don't want us to like get any incremental upside benefit of that. But our credit's pretty good.

We're going to be here for a long time. Like our JV partners are happy to take us as a lease side of that. The negotiations internally of the team between our real estate team and our real estate team can be tricky though. And actually it does make for some weird contentious discussions where you're like, what are we doing right now?

It is possible. Look, I think that there's a lot of different option benefit there on the xScale side. Look, we’re leaning in I think one, we feel like we've built a really, really powerful mousetrap just from a financial structuring and like ability to solve for what our customers are asking us to build perspective where we can create outsized returns for us like the 10 to one gearing on capital for us to be able to create this capacity is really powerful.

I think there's supply chain benefit of like, having the scale of doing xScale in inside of any of our markets gives us incremental buying capacity on our pre-inventorying, our pre-purchasing of equipment, et cetera, that otherwise just on the retail basis, we wouldn't have as much access to because the velocity of development is much higher.

And like you said on the utility side, I think it does give us some option value there. And I think we’re all going to -- we'll be put to the test when we end up saying like, there's x amount of a hundred megawatts of capacity, how much is Equinix going to take if this hyperscaler is willing to take all of it? And I think it'll just come out to who's going to help get to that power consumption faster. I think at the end of the day, capital partners just want to make sure we're monetizing that as quickly as possible.

And again, what we're seeing in many of these, like a 100 megawatt plus deals with the hyperscale is they're still putting a ramp in. They're still putting, and so our ability to take multiples of those kind of customers into that campus, inclusive of ourselves, creates a better monetization event for that total development.

Michael Elias

Let's talk a little bit about AI. Some very strong demand on the hyperscale side, on the enterprise side, particularly related to training. What are you seeing there? Is it a meaningful driver of demand where enterprise is trying to essentially build their own training, train their own model? Are you seeing that within your facilities, or is that is that still not a meaningful driver?

Jon Lin

I think we're seeing an uptick on that. Is that like a massive boost to the overall demand, I think the answer to that right can, is no. I think it’s in line, it’s durable. It's important. I think though, again, if you ask any CIO, do they have a mandate to do AI stuff? Yes. Were they given any incremental funding to do that? Like, no. And so there's a little bit of balloon squeezing of like, this is the nature of the demand that the enterprise has.

Now they've got dollars to spend on general purpose compute. They got dollars to spend across their entire estate. If they need to do AI, it's coming from over here. And so we want to make sure though that we're able to capture that and also provide a compelling like, reason for that to need to live at Equinix, which we think we have.

Michael Elias

To get it. Not a meaningful driver, but it seems like you are seeing just some of it. What is the form factor that that takes on within the data center? Like, any color on rack densities that you're seeing?

Jon Lin

Some of that estate's going to look -- we haven't seen crazy rack densities. I'd say like, call it in the high end of that is the 15 to 30 kilowatt range where we’re again still generally delivering that VA air cooling. Sometimes we’re doing liquid augments there. And then across the rest of the state, it's generally in like the 10 to 15 kW is like the -- that provides kind of enough both from a data storage plus some amount of training capacity.

Michael Elias

On the inference side, anything of note there? Or are we still too early? We're still in the middle of the training go out and we're not really seeing a meaningful inference demand current.

Jon Lin

I think the folks that are, again, like the verticals that I mentioned earlier, like it's a combination of training and inference. Inference is the usage of that training to drive the business result. And for those like financial services, healthcare, like life sciences, they are absolutely driving like economic benefit. And that's why they're spending the hard dollars so that inference is happening. I would say in general, what we're seeing is most of that inference is converged with the training platform, and in some cases, using that same technology stack.

What we're seeing though is like a lot of conversations in market and with the technology suppliers in chain around, hey, like the infra the nature of inference from like just the compute and algorithm perspective is very different than training. And we've said this for a while. It's like, hey, inference can run on CPUs, inference runs on your mobile phone inference runs on a lot of different technology stacks quite efficiently.

And so, we don't think like inference in the long run necessarily will manifest as, hey, 120 kilowatt liquid cool GPU deployments. It probably looks like the same kind of edge compute deployments that we've been seeing across the -- our estate today. And in similar form factors.

Michael Elias

Could it look like, could it look similar to cloud compute nodes, like where essentially that hosts the cloud? Could it take on a similar form factors to that, do you think?

Jon Lin

I think that's right. Like, or like private cloud deployments for the enterprise and like, hey, some of the, again, some of those edge kind of like hub sites, I think that that what it manifest into. The latency characteristics are also really interesting where, again, training is basically latency insensitive. You can kind of have that in all, not anywhere, but pretty close to and I think it's more about like fiber capacity into those locations.

And so, for fiber folks in the room, like fiber's hot again, it's awesome. I love it. I love to see that. Congrats to Lumen, it's we've seen the path, and we're seeing similar trends in Western Europe, where it's like, hey, fiber development now is being done on an infrastructure basis, not like a spec build fiber to the house. It's like, no, this hyperscale is going to pay for like this fiber build item. You can underwrite that. I think that's really, really interesting.

On the inference side, again, we're seeing it looks like web type behavior, and I think, maybe a year ago people were thinking about inference and like AI as like, it's going to be the autonomous car and you need like five sub five millisecond access for inference to make any sense. We're not really seeing that as kind of the meaningful trend. And so, I think that that notion, I think is going to be similar to a lot of maybe the hype around like 5G far edge, yada, yada. And it's like, okay, maybe a manifest, but it'll be a very niche application for that.

Michael Elias

I want to put this to you. Bear with me on that. As I think of cloud architecture, I think of you have your compute nodes and availability zone, which are all connected back to your network node, which essentially your cloud onramp.

The way that Equinix benefited in the cloud was not through hosting the compute nodes within the facility, but rather through the network nodes and the ecosystem that that created, it was essentially the lighthouse that attracted the enterprise workloads and that's how you benefited from through the growth of the cloud. As I think of AI and AI inference, I think of kind of way I see it is, it's the same thing except with training as an additional leg.

You do the training. Training gives you some foundational model. That foundational model is exported via inference and it's, it lives locally within a major metro, and then from there, that is connected to a network node likely to be in an interconnected facility like Equinix is. As I think of the growth of AI and the way that Equinix benefits it, I actually see it similar to the cloud where it's owning the network node within your facility that creates additional ecosystem and additional new core workloads on the part of the enterprises.

So the way that you benefit in AI is actually the same way that you benefit in the cloud. Where would you push back on along what I just said?

Jon Lin

I like that theory. Look, I think many of these trends -- as we're all saying, it’s early days around this. And like the early signs though are, if you're an AI service provider or a GPU as a service provider, you still have the characteristics of any other cloud service provider, which is you really care about high performance, like low latency and relatively low cost and efficient like network transport.

And so we’re again, the deployments that we've won from like Core Weave and Lamb, et cetera, it's like we're getting their network notes. We're getting those cloud onramps. They're also thinking about enterprise traffic and those inflows and outflows in the same way.

I think the early first waves of cloud were really driven around like internet as the primary transport. And I think what we're seeing is on AI in particular with the enterprise, like crown jewel data that is going to be fed into any kind of ingest engine, et cetera, is more sensitive than maybe some of that discreet set of workloads.

And the interconnectedness of those data sets is way higher than like, on like just general cloud applications. You can have like some marketing app and it can be sitting in AWS and it's almost just like a standalone thing there, and it's spitting back some amount of data. I think when you start talking about AI and how to unlock the real value of that, the web of interconnectedness on those data flows is substantially higher. And I think that sensitivity is something that we're watching.

So I do think like, that network and inter connection is going to continue to be incredibly important. Whether or not that's going to be like incremental volume, not sure, because again, a lot of those are going to be the same players that we know in love hyperscalers at large. SaaS players that are of massive scale like Salesforce, ServiceNow, like they’re going to be big AI kind of monetizers around that.

I do think though that our ability to think more about some of these core like data deployments and kind of like, what that infrastructure and architecture means for us, again, you're continuing to see more and more talk from us about like, we want, like all of that estate is incredibly important to make sure we’re supporting.

Michael Elias

One of the things we've been seeing is, and I mean this has come up on the earnings call is, the differential in density between what's getting churned and what's coming in new. My question for you was going to be, what is driving that delta? Is it that you have a small number of let's say GPU based deployments that are coming in that are skewing the average higher? Or is it that as you go through the refresh cycle on CPUs, the thermal design power of the new chips is higher, so as a result you're getting on the refresh an increase in rack density?

Jon Lin

As with everything, the answer's both. I would say, what we have seen though is, the general tech refresh rate explains the, call it a 5% to 10% increase on an annual basis there. We are seeing like more outliers that are like very high density or like double what our embedded base density is than in the past. And I was just telling the other team, in the first half of this year, we have sold more megawatts in the eight plus kVA per cabinet range than we did in all of last year.

And so like that as a percentage is definitely going up, which is, again, that number had been in the high single-digits and steady around that for a very long period. And now it's like in the low double-digits. And that's like, that is a trend that, again, across the estate, like it’s a very, very big embedded base and pool for us to like watch and manage and look at. But that is an interesting trend that we’re going to keep an eye on.

And again, that's why it's probably further exasperating -- some of the density, the dynamics that we're talking about because the natural tech refresh probably would've driven us to like, call it like 4, 8, 5.5 or 5 in a quarter or something like that. And you're like, okay, when you blend in the rest of that, it starts pulling it up because it's not linear anymore, it's not like, that AI or those dense workloads are like 11 instead of like 10 kVA. It's like, no, it's 30 like, it throws your math off a lot when you're dealing with like 4.

Michael Elias

That makes sense to me. Alright. Well John, it's always a pleasure spending time with you. Thank you very much for coming. Really appreciate it.