Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Antonio Marco Campos Rabello - CFO and IRO
Benjamin Steinbruch - President, Executive Board, Chairman and CEO
Luis Martinez - Executive Director, Commercial and Logistics Area & Member of Executive Board
Edvaldo Rabelo - Director, Cement Business

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Sasson - Itau BBA
Caio Greiner - BTG Pactual
Marcio Farid - Goldman Sachs
Caio Ribeiro - Bank of America
Ricardo Monegaglia - Safra
Camilla Bardem - Bradesco

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. At this time, we would like to welcome everyone to CSN's conference call to present results for the Second Quarter 2024. We have the company executive officers with us.

We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded and all participants will be in listen-only mode during the company's presentation. Ensuing this, there will be the question-and-answer section, at which time further instructions will be given. Today's event can be accessed at ri.csn.com.br, where the presentation is also available. The replay service will be available soon after the call.

Before proceeding, we would like to declare that some of the statements herein are mere expectations or trends and are based on the current assumptions and opinions of the company management, and that future results, performance, and events may differ materially from those expressed herein, which do not constitute projections. In fact, actual results, performance, or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, such as overall and economic conditions in Brazil and other countries, interest rate and exchange rate levels, future scheduling or prepayment of debt denominated in foreign currencies, protectionist measures in the U.S., Brazil, and other countries, and competitive factors at a global, regional, or national basis. We will now turn over the floor to Mr. Antonio Marco Campos Rabello, the CFO and Investor

