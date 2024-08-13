Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.57K Followers

Start Time: 10:00 End Time: 10:56 January 1, 0000 ET

Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call
August 13, 2024, 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Strain - President and CEO
Tim Deacon - EVP and CFO
Steve Peacher - Executive Chair, SLC Management
Dan Fishbein - President, Sun Life U.S.
Jacques Goulet - President, Sun Life Canada
Manjit Singh - President, Sun Life Asia
Michael Roberge - CEO, President and Executive Chairman, MFS Investment Management
David Garg - SVP, Capital Management and IR

Conference Call Participants

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank
Tom McKinnon - BMO Capital Markets
Doug Young - Desjardins
Tom Gallagher - Evercore ISI
Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial
Paul Holden - CIBC
Mario Mendonca - TD Securities
Lemar Prasad - Cormark Securities
Nigel D'Souza - Veritas Investment Research
John Aiken - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Sun Life Financial Q2 2024 Conference Call. My name is Galene, and I will be your conference operator today. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

The host of the call is David Garg, Senior Vice President, Capital Management and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Garg.

David Garg

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Sun Life's earnings call for the second quarter of 2024. Our earnings release and the slides for today's call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at sunlife.com. We will begin today's call with opening remarks from Kevin Strain, President and Chief Executive Officer. Following Kevin, Tim Deacon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present the financial results for the quarter. After the prepared remarks, we will move to the question-and-answer portion of the call. Other members of management are also available to answer your

Recommended For You

About SLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SLF

Trending Analysis

Trending News