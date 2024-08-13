Datadog (DDOG) Presents at The Oppenheimer Technology, Internet and Communications Conference Transcript

Aug. 13, 2024 4:38 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG) Stock
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) The Oppenheimer Technology, Internet and Communications Conference March 14, 2024 2:05 PM ET

Company Participants

David Obstler - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Ittai Kidron

All right. So good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining us today for this session. We have David, the CFO of Datadog. My name is Ittai Kidron, and this is the second day of the Oppenheimer Annual Technology Conference, our virtual conference and guess the only ones still doing that virtual. So I guess we're unique on that front. I guess it's a good thing.

David, thanks for joining us today. And for the audience listening in, needless to say, we'll love to get you involved in the discussion as well. I'll be monitoring the webcast application. So please post your questions over there, and I'll work them into the discussion as needed or on the flip side, you can e-mail me at Ittai, I-T-T-A-I.kidron at opco.com, and I'll be watching my e-mail and working your questions in. David, thanks again for joining us today. Really appreciate it.

David Obstler

Thank you for having me. Appreciate it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ittai Kidron

I'd love to start with more of a bigger picture question. You've been public for a few years now. How is Datadog today very different than the Datadog at the time of the IPO?

David Obstler

Yeah, very interesting. I think when you think of Datadog as a product-centric company, land-and-expand platform company, the company started out with an infrastructure product. And when we went public, we were just expanding to APM logs. And today, we announced, I think it was a couple of quarters ago that infrastructure crossed the $1 billion. But logs and APM each crossed $500 million. And we just announced on this call that our digital experience suite of Synthetics and RUM had crossed $200 million. So I

