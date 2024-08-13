MF3d

SMCI stock Q4 recap

My last article on Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) was a preview of its FY Q4 earnings report. That article was titled “Super Micro Computer Q4 Preview: A Swing Trade Setup (Technical Analysis)” and was published shortly before the release of its Q4 earnings report (“ER”) on August 6, 2024. As the title suggests, the article is more oriented toward the near term (as a swing trade) with an emphasis on its recent technical trading patterns.

With the release of its Q4 ER, I think it would be helpful to write this follow-up article with a focus on its business fundamentals, especially the new developments reported in its ER. Meanwhile, I will also switch my perspective from a short-term swing trade to the next ~2 years or so. In a nutshell, what I see is an excellent GARP (growth at a reasonable opportunity) for the next few years. My investment approach with high-growth stocks is largely shaped by the thinking of Peter Lynch (I learn from the best). And as you will see in the remainder of this article, SMCI’s Q4 earnings remind me of Lynch’s wisdom on the use of inventory data. Despite all the unevenness in its results, its inventory sits at near a record low, providing a reliable signal in my view of the robust demand for its products. After all, inventory does not lie.

Before further diving in, let me first quickly recap its Q4 results to better prime the subsequent discussion. As just mentioned, Super Micro Computer’s Q4 results are a bit uneven. Revenue came in at $5.31B, ahead of consensus estimates (by $10M) and translated into a whopping annual growth rate of +143%. However, its bottom line is under some pressure (more on this later). The GAAP EPS dialed in at $6.25, missing consensus estimates by a sizable margin of $1.56. There are also some signs of margin pressure due to rising OPEX. The market responded quite negatively, and its stock prices suffered large corrections after the ER.

Looking ahead, the company expects a robust growth curve, as seen in the next chart below. To wit, its Q1 FY25 revenue guidance points to a range of $6.0B to $7.0B, translating into an annual growth rate of 183% to 230%. For full-year FY2025, the guidance range is $26.0B to $30.0B, translating into an annual growth rate of 74% to 101%. Next, I will explain why I think it is very likely that the company will materialize such large growth, judging by its inventory data.

SMCI Q4 ER

SMCI stock: Q4 inventory in focus

As aforementioned, my investment approach with high-growth stocks like SMCI has largely been shaped by the wisdom of Peter Lynch, especially on the insights provided by the inventory data. For cyclical stocks like SMCI, the accounting earnings can fluctuate significantly and can cause investors to overact. Given the unevenness of SMCI’s Q4 numbers, I found his following insights on inventory data particularly relevant:

To start, unlike many other financial data that are more open to interpretation, inventory is one of the less ambiguous financial data. Lynch also explained why inventory levels can be a telltale sign of business cycles. Especially for cyclical businesses, inventory buildup is a warning sign, which indicates the company (or sector) might be overproducing while the demand is already softening. Conversely, depleting inventory is a sign of strong demand.

Specific to SMCI, despite the EPS miss and the margin pressure, its inventory sits at near record-low levels. More specifically, as illustrated by its earning slides below, the days of inventory outstanding (DOIO) were only 82 days in Q4. This is 10 days lower than the previous quarter (and helped to shorten the cash conversion cycle by 2 days QoQ also).

SMCI Q4 ER

To provide a broader context, the chart below shows SMCI’s inventory in absolute dollar amount (top panel) and in days of inventory outstanding (bottom panel) in the past 5 years starting in 2020.

The top panel shows that SMCI's inventory has been steadily increasing since 2020, reaching a peak of around $4.4 billion in the last quarter. However, inventory growth is not a concern whether the business is growing at the same pace or, even better, at a faster pace. And the latter is what has been happening to SMCI. As seen in the bottom panel, SMCI's DOIO has been trending down overall, despite some fluctuations. Its current DOIO of 82 days is not only significantly below the historical average of ~100 days but also close to the lowest levels historically. Such a low inventory is a telling sign of the demand for its products, in my view.

Seeking Alpha

Indeed, I see several strong growth catalysts ahead, driven by the booming demand for AI solutions. According to a report from the 650 Group, the AI market is expected to expand from $41 billion in 2023 to $283 billion in 2028. SMCI is well-positioned to capitalize on the demand. As a pure-play AI server provider, it enjoys superior server offerings, strategic production capacity, and economies of scale (see the next slide below).

In particular, I think the company’s investment in direct liquid cooling (DLC) will be rewarded handsomely in the next ~2 years or so. I expect its DLC products to enhance data center efficiency, reduce data center cooling costs, and also save space substantially. Management expects the DLC technology to increase its market share from less than 1% to 15% within a year and I think the company is making good progress toward this ambitious goal judging by its Q4 ER. As a highlight, the company reported the delivery of its 8U liquid-cooled clusters for Nvidia’s (NVDA) H100 AI chips (the first one to market).

SMCI Q4 ER

Other risks and final thoughts

The price corrections after the Q4 ER represent a market overreaction in my view and have brought the stocks’ valuation to an attractive level. More specifically, the chart below shows the FWD P/E ratios based on consensus EPS estimates for SMCI stock in the upcoming years. The forward P/E ratio is estimated at 15.83 based on its FY 2025 EPS, already a very reasonable level in absolute terms or relative terms. Its EPS is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with YoY ranging from 54% to 21% in the next 3 years. The figure is then projected to decrease rapidly to 12.19 in FY 2026 and further to 10 only for FY 2027 thanks to the rapid growth forecast. With a current FWD P/E of 15.8x, the PEG ratio (P/E growth ratio) is far below the 1x PEG many GARP investors consider as the gold standard. SMCI’s Board of Directors also authorized a 10-for-1 forward split of its common shares (with trading to commence on the split-adjusted basis in October), another sign of confidence in the stock’s price appreciation potential.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of downside risks, SMCI and its peers in the AI sector face intense competition. The AI landscape is characterized by fierce competition, both among established tech giants and also new entrants. Besides this generic risk, a few risks are more pronounced for SMCI. Compared to many other more established AI players, SMCI's revenue streams are less diversified and rely heavily on the data center market, creating concentration risks. Another issue is cost control. The slide below shows the operating expenses and operating margin for SMCI stock. As seen, its operating expenses have increased rapidly in recent quarters, from about ~$130 million a year ago (in Q1 FY24) to $184 million in Q4 FY24. Due to this increase, its operating margins have been pressured to the current level of 7.8%. As the company grows, it will need to continue investing in talent, research, and development. It is important that the company can do so while keeping costs in control.

All told, my conclusion is that the upside potential far outweighs the downside risks under current conditions. For investors who can look past the quarterly fluctuations and temporary setbacks, I see an excellent GARP opportunity with a PEG ratio substantially below 1x. I anticipate strong demand for its products (especially the liquid-cooled racks) in the upcoming years, judging by the record-low inventory data in recent quarters.