Why This Key Factor Behind Declining House Prices Will Persist

Kirpal Kooner

"Let me see the cost sheet." That's what Andrew Carnegie once said to his protégé, steel tycoon Charles Schwab, when Schwab showed him his profit statement. "That's how I'll know whether you're making improvement or not," Carnegie followed. The cost sheet is the aggregate of the input costs to make or do anything, and the goal of every businessperson is to carefully manage the cost sheet to be able to provide the most competitive price and still make a profit.

With house prices, the same principle should apply. The cost of buying a newly built house should be somewhat competitive with the cost of buying an existing house that has been kept up. When the cost of building a new house goes up 30% in 3 years, then the cost of existing housing will likely rise in tandem as the replacement cost rises and buyers would be purchasing assets that have a long life left in them, like the foundation, roof, appliances, framing, patio, driveway, etc.

To work with this idea, I'm going to use 2 charts. The median cost of an existing home and the producer price index of construction materials.

Median Sales Price Existing Home (St. Louis Fed (FRED))

The first chart is the median sales price of existing houses sold in the US. Prices peaked in the 4th quarter of 2022 at $422,600. If we went back just 3 years, in the 4th quarter of 2019, the median price of an existing home was $327,100. In that span of 3 years, the median price rose 29.20%. Since peaking, going up to the 2nd quarter of 2024, prices have fallen to $412,300 or about 2.4%. This decline is trending downward and not just a one-off quarter or two.

The Cost Sheet

One of the most standout construction materials that soared in price during the lockdown period from Covid was lumber. These are pine boards that are used in framing buildings most commonly. The price of 1000 board feet would go from around $400 to $550 in 2019. The price would soar to over $2000 per board foot by March 2021. 2 X 4's were going for over $8 a piece at that time! So the input cost of lumber alone increased the cost to build a new house by $10k - $30k at least, helping to contribute to higher house prices overall.

Here is a 5-year chart of Lumber:

Lumber 1000 bf $ (Stockcharts.com)

The current price of 1000 board feet of lumber is $523.75.

A more comprehensive and better overall judgement of the cost to build a new home with respect to the material cost is the producer price index of construction materials.

Producer Price Index: Construction Materials (St. Louis Fed (FRED))

Median House Price Vs. Construction Materials

Below is a chart that is indexed from the end of the 2001 recession at 100 of the median sales price of an existing home and the producer price index of construction materials. This is to illustrate the relationship between the two over the long term.

Median House Price Vs. Construction Costs (St. Louis Fed (FRED))

The red line being the median house price and the blue line being the construction materials cost index. I added inflation, the green line, for perspective to give justice to the soaring cost of housing vs. overall inflation.

The housing bubble that would peak in July 2007 due to easy credit led to higher house prices vs. the construction materials cost until the bubble burst.

After that, we saw house prices fall lower than the construction materials cost index from 2009 to 2012. That would have been a good time to buy a house!

From 2012 to 2018, we can see that the median house prices went up far faster than the rate of inflation and once the Covid Trillions hit the economy, coupled with supply chain disruptions from the lockdown mandates, both housing prices and materials costs soared from 2020 to 2022. The rise in both existing house prices and construction materials was far more so than the overall rise in inflation, showing the extent of how hard housing prices have been hitting the average American.

Conclusion

Lumber prices having dropped back to 2019 prices could be very telling to the state of construction materials overall. We're seeing a clear trend in the producer price index of construction materials falling since peaking in May 2022. Median house prices also peaked around that same time and are dropping as well.

The producer price index of construction materials for July 2024 is now 2.45% lower than it was a year ago and is down .64% from June, indicating lower price again going forward.

I would expect these lower input costs to help lower house prices in the market in the months ahead. The longer the construction materials cost index drops, the longer we could see lower house prices.

It's important to note, the falling of prices could very well be the result of a slowing economy due to slowing demand.