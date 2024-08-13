JHVEPhoto

I've seen this before, hyped technology promising commercial ramp, but trading at a valuation only justified by extrapolating projected sales extremely far off into the future. Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) at $10.57 per share and 172,399,172 average diluted shares outstanding is trading at a $1.8 billion market capitalization. The company generated $3.8 million in revenue during its fiscal 2024 second quarter, with cash burn from operations at $27 million. I first covered ENVX in 2021 just after it went public via a merger with Special Purpose Acquisition Company, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The company is down 44% since then but has caught momentum in recent months on the back of non-binding MoUs, with a range of unnamed companies. There has been significant bullish commentary extruding the potential of the company's high-density silicon anode batteries, heightening the need for a bearish perspective.

Data by YCharts

ENVX's diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding was up 9.7% from its year-ago comp, with dilution over the last three years at 28%. Critically, this combination of dilution, anemic revenue against a material market cap, and losses could aggregate to become a spiral of decline. The risk here isn't that ENVX does not generate revenue, there is clearly a level of commercial ramp for the upstart. The fundamental headwind the bulls will face will come from the extent of this within the context of cash burn and existing liquidity. ENVX ended the second quarter with $250 million in cash and short-term investments, the figure down $12.5 million sequentially from the first quarter as the company tapped its ATM.

Negative Free Cash Flow And Liquidity

Data by YCharts

ENVX's negative free cash flow at $52 million during the second quarter was roughly in line with the first quarter, but up from $36.3 million in its year-ago comp. The company's short-term investments, made up of U.S. Treasuries, ended the quarter at $14.8 million, down from $100 million three quarters ago. ENVX's current cash burn rate would place its run rate at just under five quarters and the company would face going concern risk a year from now if it's unable to dilute its shareholders further or reduce cash burn in my opinion. ENVX flagged during its second-quarter earnings call that it expects cost reduction initiatives to be better reflected in its third quarter. Still, there was some uncertainty as to the extent of the improvement. It comes as roughly 6 million shares from existing shareholders become tradable in early August. This is not dilution, though, as new shares are not being created.

Enovix Investor Presentation July 2024

ENVX does not anticipate reaching scale until 2026 when it anticipates generating "multi-hundred million dollar revenue". To emphasize, ENVX is currently trading at a $1.8 billion market cap against expectations for revenue of roughly $200 million, at least two years from now. This is where the spiral of decline kicks in, ENVX's shareholders' equity has consistently been declining since fiscal 2022, with the figure at $170 million to close out the second quarter. I'd anticipate the company's equity going negative by the second quarter of its fiscal 2025, especially after adjusting for intangible assets of $50 million at the end of the second quarter.

Data by YCharts

ENVX Will Dip Until The Next Well Timed MoU News Release

Returns for ENVX are now driven by new MoU announcements in the absence of tangible revenue generation until 2026. There is nothing wrong with a speculative position in a company generating products to target multiple large markets, from the Internet of Things to Computing, the controversy is just how much to pay for this exposure. There is no doubt that ENVX at its current market cap is unhinged for more fundamental investors, the company remains a show-me story that's burning through its cash reserves and still sits many years away from profitability. These MoUs are only non-binding, they are simply not a certainty in terms of driving material future revenue.

Data by YCharts

That the company can add hundreds of millions to its market cap with an MoU announcement that's not material for revenue in the short to medium term, is simply a remarkable feat, reflecting a congelation of euphoria and hype over the battery company. These MoUs are extremely commonplace and do not mean the unnamed entities will proceed with ENVX's batteries, which needs to be clear to prospective shareholders paying $1.8 billion for a company generating quarterly revenue of $3.8 million. I'll look to short ENVX if there is another spike up, but the commons remain a sell, unchanged from when I last covered the ticker. A Fed rate cut would pose a material risk to bears here, though, and should shape the prospect of a bearish position in the commons.