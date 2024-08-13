Enovix: Overvalued, Cash Burn, And Dilution

Aug. 13, 2024 6:24 PM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX) Stock
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.58K Followers

Summary

  • Enovix trading at $10.57 per share with a $1.8 billion market cap, generated revenue of just $3.8 million in its recent second quarter.
  • The stock has gained some momentum in recent months with non-binding MoU announcements.
  • Dilution will have to ramp up as a cash burn of $50 million erodes ENVX's liquidity base in my opinion.

Enovix Corporation headquarters in Fremont, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

I've seen this before, hyped technology promising commercial ramp, but trading at a valuation only justified by extrapolating projected sales extremely far off into the future. Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) at $10.57 per share and 172,399,172 average diluted

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.58K Followers
The equity market is a powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, REITs, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ENVX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENVX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News