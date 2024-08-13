American Tower Corporation (AMT) TD Cowen 10th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit Call (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.58K Followers

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) TD Cowen 10th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit Call August 13, 2024 1:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Steven Vondran - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Williams - TD Cowen

Gregory Williams

Let's get started. Good morning. Welcome, everybody. My name is Greg Williams. I cover the cable, wireless and telco space at TD Cowen. I'm joined today in this session by Steve Vondran, President and CEO of American Tower. Steven, thank you for joining us.

Steven Vondran

Thanks, Greg. Thanks for the invite.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gregory Williams

Great. Steve, maybe you can just talk about your role as a CEO that you took on earlier this year. Now that we're over halfway through the year, can you just talk about strategic priorities, objective for the company? Anything you're sort of doing differently or putting your DNA on the company?

Steven Vondran

Sure. Well, look, I've been with the company for over 24 years. I've been part of the executive team for the last almost six. So long-term, you just see a lot of continuity in terms of our strategy. Having said that, our kind of near to midterm priorities are, first and foremost, sales, driving organic growth on our assets throughout the globe. And that will always be a top priority for us.

Second is complementing those sales with selective investments where we can earn the highest risk-adjusted return. And we talked a little bit on our second quarter earnings call about some of the strategic pivot that we've made to increase our investments in the developed world and decrease those in the emerging markets a bit. And that's not a new thing. We've been doing that over time, but we're just a little more explicit about that strategy. And there's actually a development on that

Recommended For You

About AMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AMT

Trending Analysis

Trending News