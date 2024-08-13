Rob Daly/OJO Images via Getty Images

I still have a Buy rating for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) stock. EXFY achieved substantial EBITDA and EPS beats for Q2 2024. Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, and guided for new revenue contributions from the Expensify Travel product and the New Expensify superapp in Q3. In a nutshell, both its results and outlook are good, which justifies a bullish view for the stock.

The assessment of EXFY's key Q4 2023 financial metrics was the focus of my prior update published on February 27, 2024. With this latest article, I review Expensify's recent second quarter financial results.

EXFY Delivered Better-Than-Expected Q2 EBITDA And EPS

Expensify's Q2 2024 financial performance was revealed in an earnings release issued last Thursday. EXFY's actual second quarter EBITDA and earnings per share were way better than what the market had anticipated earlier.

The company's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA jumped by +373% YoY to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. On the other hand, EXFY turned around from a normalized net loss per share of -$0.01 for Q2 2023 to register a normalized EPS of +$0.06 in Q2 2024. Specifically, Expensify's actual Q2 2024 normalized EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted EPS beat Wall Street's consensus forecasts by +60% and +62% (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively.

In my February 27, 2024 write-up, I cited Expensify's earlier management commentary suggesting that the company's expense control initiatives implemented in the middle of Q4 2023 are likely to have a positive effect on its 2024 financial performance. This has turned out to be the case, as seen with Expensify's above-expected EBITDA and bottom line for the second quarter. At the company's Q2 2024 earnings briefing, EXFY highlighted that it is "pleased with the results" for its "cost-cutting measures." In other words, the company's success with cost management has translated into substantial Q2 2024 EBITDA and EPS beats.

Moving ahead, the mid-point of EXFY's free cash flow guidance for full-year fiscal 2024 was raised by +29% from $12.0 million previously to $15.5 million now. As a comparison, Expensify's actual FY 2023 free cash flow was a modest $0.6 million. The company credited the upward revision in its FY 2024 free cash flow guidance to "the effectiveness of the discipline that we put into reducing our costs" as per its second quarter earnings call commentary.

Expensify's New Top-Line Drivers Are In The Spotlight

EXFY's revenue growth prospects are favorable, if one looks beyond the recent quarter.

Top line for Expensify declined by -14% YoY to $33.3 million in Q2 2024, which represented a -3% miss as compared to the analysts' consensus projection of $34.2 million according to S&P Capital IQ data.

In its FY 2023 10-K filing, EXFY describes itself as an "expense management software platform that helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money" which is affected by the "economic health of our current and prospective customers." Therefore, it is understandable that EXFY's recent quarterly top-line performance has been poor in light of the weak economic environment. More importantly, Expensify's revenue seemed to have stabilized on a sequential basis, as its top line contracted by a marginal -0.7% QoQ for Q2 2024.

Looking forward, Expensify's top-line outlook is positive, taking into consideration new revenue growth engines. At its Q2 results briefing, EXFY revealed that it will start generating "new revenue streams" in the form of the "New Expensify" superapp and the new travel bookings offering "Expensify Travel" in the third quarter.

The New Expensify Superapp's Key Features

EXFY's Corporate Website

On its corporate website, the company refers to the New Expensify superapp as "an upgraded version of Expensify" that enables users to "toggle between their business and personal financial needs with ease" and "handle both personal and business finances" in a single app.

The company indicated in its second quarter results presentation slides that it intends to leverage on the new superapp (New Expensify) to "capture the untapped" part of its addressable market like the "users in the VSB/SMB (Very Small Businesses/Small-to-Medium Sized Businesses)" space. According to an April 2024 Pew Research Center commentary piece, roughly 79% of "small businesses" in the US have fewer than 10 staff, which are the VSBs that EXFY is trying to target.

The company's long-term revenue growth potential is enhanced with the New Expensify superapp which has a focus on both individual and corporate financial needs as mentioned above. Therefore, the new superapp could help EXFY to grow the number of free users and paid members for the future.

Separately, EXFY's new offering Expensify Travel is referred to as "a new corporate travel booking and management platform" that lets users "manage all of your T&E (Travel and Expense) directly within Expensify" on its product website.

A Snapshot Of How Expensify Travel Looks Like On The EXFY Platform

EXFY's Q2 2024 Results Presentation Slides

Expensify shared at the company's Q2 2024 results briefing that the fact that the company "didn't do travel" in the past was a "dealbreaker" for certain prospective customers. EXFY noted at its recent quarterly earnings briefing that some of these potential clients "are engaging" with the company following the launch of its travel booking solution.

As such, EXFY's venture into the travel market segment will most probably have a positive impact on its long-term growth outlook. This is because the company is now in a better position to target a wider spectrum of potential customers with the addition of the new travel booking product.

The company's disclosure of its new revenue drivers is consistent with the market's expectations of its future top-line performance. As per S&P Capital IQ's consensus estimates, Expensify's YoY revenue contraction is projected to narrow from -14% for Q2 2024 to -4% in Q3 2024, before the company returns to positive top-line expansion (+3% YoY) for the final quarter of this year. Also, the sell-side analysts are forecasting that EXFY's top line will grow by +7% and +9% (source: S&P Capital IQ) for FY 2025 and FY 2026, respectively.

In my view, the bullish top-line outlook for EXFY is reasonable, as the New Expensify superapp and the Expensify Travel solution have decent growth potential as detailed in this section.

Key Risk Factors

The major risks for Expensify relate to the company's cost management efforts and new growth engines.

EXFY's future earnings and cash flow might come in below expectations, if the company executes poorly on its cost optimization initiatives.

The company's future top-line performance could be a disappointment, assuming that the Expensify Travel product and the New Expensify superapp don't gain traction.

Conclusion

Expensify remains as a Buy-rated name, as the company's future is bright and the stock's valuations are enticing.

EXFY's prospects are favorable, taking into account the upward revision in its free cash flow guidance and its recently disclosed new revenue growth drivers.

The stock trades at an appealing Price-to-Earnings Growth or PEG multiple of 0.61 times. This is calculated based on Expensify's consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E ratio of 10.1 times and its consensus FY 2024-2026 EPS CAGR estimate of +16.6% according to S&P Capital IQ data.