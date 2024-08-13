nicolamargaret

If there's anything that makes the UK supermarket Marks & Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF) (OTCQX:MAKSY) stand out right now, it's sales growth. The figure saw a healthy 9.4% growth for its financial year ending March 30, 2024 (FY24) which makes it a highlight for three reasons:

It's a significantly higher number than its five-year average revenue growth of 4.7% for M&S and the ten-year average of just 2.4%. Only the three-year CAGR is higher at 12.5% and that too is due to a pandemic related low base in 2021.

Sales in the latest financial year have outstripped those of peers like the UK's biggest supermarket by market share, Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY) and the second biggest, J Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSAIY). They have seen growth of 4.4% and 3.8% respectively. In fact, as the chart below shows, the company's growth during the important festive season of last year, was second only to the German discount retailer Lidl, among all retailers .

all retailers The latest growth is also notable considering the otherwise sagging trends for the UK economy. GDP stayed essentially flat in 2023. While growth was slightly better in the first quarter (Q1 2024) with 0.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth, it wasn't substantial enough to truly make a big difference to supermarkets' fortunes.

Source: Grocery Gazette

Performance against targets

So what's driving M&S's growth? From the looks of it, the company's strategic plan is helping. In the words of its CEO, Stuart Machin "Two years into our plan to Reshape for Growth we can see the beginnings of a new M&S."

This plan includes increasing market share, reducing costs and improving margins by FY28 (see graphic below). Going by its latest performance, the company's already well on its way to achieving these targets.

Source: M&S

Increased market share

For the financial year FY24, it has increased market share in both its food segment and its clothing segment. For food, it's up by 0.15 percentage points to 3.7% from FY23. For clothing, is up by a bigger 0.4 percentage points to 10%. This is important since the food and clothing & home (C&H) segments bring in 92% of the sales.

Margins at target

The adjusted operating margins are even better off, since they are already above the target. The adjusted operating margins for M&S as a whole has risen to 6.4% from 5.2% in FY23. For food, the margin is up to 4.8% (FY23: 3.2%) and for C&H, it's up to 10.3% (FY23: 8.7%).

This is particularly encouraging, as my last Hold rating on the stock was focused on doubts whether it will, in fact, be able to increase margins. But the company's growth and the cooling off in inflation has helped.

Cost reduction target raised

The improved margins have also been supported by the company's efforts to reduce costs. Of the targeted GBP 400 million by FY28 earlier, it has now delivered GBP 180 million reduction. This is up from the targeted GBP 150 million for the year (see right hand chart below) and amounts to 0.8% of sales in the UK, which brings in a bulk of the sales. The company's international operations are less than 8% of its total sales as of FY24. M&S has now raised its cost reduction target to GBP 500 million.

Source: M&S

Stock metrics

With improved performance, the company reinstated dividends last year. They are still small, with the forward dividend yield at just 0.94%. But going by the double-digit yields pre-pandemic, increases going forward are likely. Especially if it continues to see robust profit growth. For FY24, the reported basic earnings per share [EPS] were up by 18.4% and the adjusted basic EPS was up by 45.6%.

Profit estimates

In estimating the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios for MAKSY, far more conservative figures have been assumed. These assumptions are as follows:

Sales growth is seen slowing down to the five-year average for revenue growth of 4.5%. Note that the company differentiates between sales and revenue growth in that revenues only include the commission on sales of third-party products, while sales include the gross value. Since the two weren't far apart in FY24 in either value or growth terms, it's safe to make the assumption.

With M&S's focus on improving margins, the reported net margin is forecast to rise to 3.4% in FY25, showing a 0.2 percentage point rise as seen in FY24. The adjusted net margin is assumed to be 4%, based on a 0.4 percentage point rise last year.

The assumptions show growth of 9.8% in reported post-tax profit and 17% in adjusted post-tax profit, a significant come off from FY24.

Market multiples

The forward GAAP P/E comes to 13.9x and the forward non-GAAP P/E to 11.9x. Both are below the stock's five-year average levels of 24.1x and 15.5x respectively. These indicate at least 30% upside to MAKSY, even after its 56% price increase over the past year. Even if the adjusted post-tax profit margin were to stay static at last year's level, there would still be at least 15% price upside.

The UK economy is still weak

Even though the assumptions indicate a price rise, the state of the UK economy still needs to be considered. Growth for the three months to May 2024 has picked up, the fastest since January 2022 of 0.9% from the three months to February 2024.

But how well the recovery continues, especially for the consumer economy, remains to be seen. The retail sales figures aren't encouraging, with a 1.2% decline in June 2024 on broad-based weakness across segments (see chart below). Even the forecasts for 2024 put GDP growth at 1%, which is well below the trend economy's growth of 1.6%.

Still, there's comfort in the fact that it's better than last year, inflation is at comfortable levels and the Bank of England has started the rate cut cycle.

Source: Office of National Statistics

What next?

Overall, there's much to like about M&S right now, even considering the soft UK economy and particularly weak latest retail sales numbers. First, the economy itself can improve over the remainder of 2024 and into 2025. Specifically, it can become more consumer friendly as inflation remains subdued, and interest rates come down.

Second, the company's superior performance despite the environment it was operating in last year stands out and gives confidence that it can continue to do so. The fact that it outperformed its competitors is even more encouraging. This is an indication of a well executed strategic plan.

Third, in estimating the stock's market multiples for FY25, conservative sales estimates have been made nevertheless. Though, margins are seen expanding, based on M&S's recent gains. But even if they didn't, there's still upside to the stock. Also, it has restarted dividend payments, which is something to look forward to over time, given its high pre-pandemic dividend yields.

I'm going with a Buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.