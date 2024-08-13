Just_Super

Investment Thesis

In my last article on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), I discussed the company's Q1 results and argued why investors shouldn't panic despite the surprise loss that the company posted. My rating on the company was a Hold.

Since my article was published in May 2024, the stock has gained 4.03%, marginally outperforming the S&P 500, which rose 3.22% during the same period.

In this article, I discuss the company's Q2 results and analyze the key developments and announcements made by the company, especially in the autonomous vehicle (AV) space.

A Snapshot of Q2 Earnings Report

Uber bounced back in the second quarter after posting a surprise loss in Q1. Q2 revenues came in at $10.7 billion, up 15.9% y/y, beating analyst estimates by $110.9 million. Diluted EPS came in at $0.47, up 161.1% y/y and comfortably beating analyst estimates by $0.15. Q2 Gross Bookings also topped analyst estimates, coming in at $40 billion (vs. the consensus estimate of $39.1 billion), with Mobility bookings being the primary driver, jumping 23% y/y. Adjusted EBITDA, yet another key metric for the company, came in at $1.6 billion, translating to a y/y growth of 71%. The company generated operating cash flows of $1.8 billion and free cash flows of $1.7 billion, ending the quarter with $6.3 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. The company also undertook share repurchases to the tune of $325 million during the quarter.

The company's Q3 guidance, despite missing consensus estimates, was also strong. For Q3, the company now expects gross bookings to come in the range between $40.25 billion and $41.75 billion, which amounts to a y/y growth of between 18% and 23%, on a constant currency basis. The midpoint of the guidance, $41 billion, came marginally below the consensus estimate of $41.3 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to reach between $1.58 and $1.68 billion, which translates to a y/y growth range between 45% and 54%.

Delivery Segment's Growth Shows the Potential of Company's Ads Business

While the Mobility business bounced back from the first quarter and was the primary driver of the overall growth of Uber's business in the second quarter, the bigger highlight was the impressive growth seen in the company's Delivery business, especially regarding adjusted EBITDA. More specifically, the adjusted EBITDA of the Delivery business came in at $588 million, representing a y/y growth of 79%. It represented 3.2% of the segment's Gross Bookings, a substantial jump from 2.1% of the Gross Bookings during the same period last year, and from 3% of the Gross Bookings in the first quarter.

In my last article on Uber, I touched upon how the company is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the Delivery segment becomes profitable. More of that could be seen in this quarter too, with the company partnering with Instacart and expanding its existing partnership with both Costco and Rite Aid.

While better cost leverage from higher volumes was one factor for the high growth in adjusted EBITDA, another noticeable factor was the increase in the Advertising revenue. The ads business for the company, in my opinion, is the next growth lever, and the growth seen in the Delivery segment sheds light on the positive progress made by the ads business. The revenue run-rate from Advertising, at the end of the second quarter, has exceeded $1 billion, and while the y/y growth has declined from 80%, it still translates to a healthy growth rate of above 50%. The ads business, through sponsored listings, currently represents 1% of delivery's gross bookings, well on track to hit the company's target of more than 2%. The company's Mobility business is also gaining a lot from the ads segment. The company saw strong ad engagement from riders in the second quarter, with click-through rates coming in at a little over 2.5%, well above industry averages of less than 1%.

While the ads business is still a small part of Uber's business, the company continues to take the right steps in positioning the business for future growth. Uber continues to invest in both the sales and technical teams and is actively working with merchants to ensure that there is a finer balance between merchant-funded offerings and sponsored listings, the latter being more profitable for the company. Partnerships with Instacart, whose basket sizes are about 20% higher than Uber's basket sizes, should also help the company attract advertising revenues from SMBs, especially with strong demand being seen in the suburban markets through the partnership. Finally, the growth potential for the ads business in the grocery & retail areas of the Delivery segment is substantially more in my opinion, and going forward should be a major catalyst.

Overall, Q2 showed the continued strength of the company's Delivery business and as I mentioned last time, the segment continues to be a valuable sidekick to the company's Mobility business. However, the main highlight of the Delivery segment's performance was the growth in the ads business, providing further evidence of how it can be Uber's next growth catalyst.

BYD Partnership Done with One Eye on the AV Market

The other key takeaway from Uber's Q2 report was the company's announcement that it had partnered with Chinese EV giant BYD. As part of this multi-year partnership, 100,000 new BYD EVs would be brought onto the Uber platform across the company's major markets.

While this is a major win for Uber towards its goal of electrifying its fleet by 2040, the bigger win is that Uber now has a partner who could very well help it to be a major player in the Autonomous Ride-Hailing space in the long run. Management already disclosed this when it announced that they have plans to collaborate with the Chinese giant to deploy its future AVs on the Uber platform. Uber already has autonomous rides on its app through its partnership with Alphabet-owned Waymo, but it currently only operates in Metro Phoenix, Arizona. With BYD, the company has found itself a crucial partner for its AV ambitions in Europe.

After dominating the EV space in China, BYD has firmly set its sights on Europe, despite the European Union imposing tariffs on Chinese automakers. The company plans to spend "billions of euros" in Europe as it aims to be a top EV seller by the end of the decade. And ahead of the European tariffs coming into force, the Chinese EV players have made substantial gains in Europe, grabbing an 11% market share in EVs in June, primarily driven by SAIC, the parent company of MG Motor, and BYD. While BYD may be trailing SAIC at this stage, the fact that the former is subjected to lower EU tariffs compared to the latter (17.4% vs. 38%) bodes well for its European ambitions. As such, the current EV partnership with BYD is a very positive step for Uber.

Furthermore, regarding AVs, BYD has serious ambitions, as evidenced by its recent announcement that it would invest $13.8 billion towards autonomous driving. Its latest model, the BYD Seal, which is a direct competitor to the Tesla Model 3, comes with a roof-mounted lidar sensor, the first model to have one. BYD was also one of the companies that recently received government licenses to drive their models with Level 3 and Level 4 self-driving capability, in seven Chinese cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. Given that AVs in both the US and Europe are a long time away from being mainstream, the licenses in China along with its planned investments towards autonomous driving, should allow BYD to innovate and be in a strong position to be one of the top AV players in the future. As such, in my opinion, Uber has a serious partner in its hands for its own AV ambitions in Europe.

It is vital that Uber takes AVs seriously and does everything in its power to get the major AV players on board. It appears that it is doing exactly that since management, during the earnings call, also announced that it is in late-stage discussions with more global AV players. This is because, in my opinion, the biggest challenger to Uber in the long run is not Lyft, but Tesla's robotaxis. I do not think Tesla would partner with Uber when it comes to Robotaxis. I firmly believe that Elon Musk sees Robotaxis as the future of Tesla and one that could be a major piece of his "everything app."

Autonomous Vehicles, including Robotaxis, are still possibly years away from being mainstream. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, during the earnings call, acknowledged that the company is not expecting to make substantial profits from AVs anytime soon. However, the rapid developments seen in sensor technologies, AI, and machine learning, have most certainly brought their timeline forward in my opinion. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global autonomous vehicle market size is expected to grow from $1.9 trillion in 2023 to $13.6 trillion by 2030, which translates to a CAGR of 32.3%.

Therefore, if you are a long-term investor in Uber, then you have to factor in that AVs would be the future battleground, given their potential to transform the ride-hailing industry dramatically. It is too big of a development to ignore. Furthermore, the future, in my opinion, could be brought further forward once Tesla unveils its Robotaxis. This is why I believe Uber being a partner for AVs is vital for its future.

According to the same report by Fortune Business Insights, Asia Pacific currently dominates the AV market. And as mentioned earlier, BYD has been one of the beneficiaries of this trend. Therefore, by partnering with Waymo in the US and now BYD in Europe, Uber is laying strong foundations to capitalize on the AV revolution when it inevitably arrives.

Valuation

Forward EV/EBITDA Multiple Approach Price Target $76.00 Projected Forward EV/EBITDA multiple 23.9x Projected FY24 Adjusted EBITDA $6.74 billion Cash & Cash Equivalents $6.3 billion Long-Term Debt $7.6 billion Click to enlarge

As mentioned earlier, the company expects Q3 gross bookings to come in between $40.25 billion and $41.75 billion. The company's Q2 gross bookings were closer to the high end of its Q2 guidance. Given the momentum seen in both Mobility and Delivery, I am of the opinion that the company should hit the high end of the company's Q3 guidance. As such, I assumed Q3 gross bookings of $41.75 billion for my calculations, slightly below my previous estimate of $42.3 billion. In Q4, I assumed gross bookings to grow at 23% y/y, the same as Q3, which, in my opinion, is reasonable, given that it would be a holiday-driven quarter. This translates to Q4 gross bookings of $51.35 billion, higher than my previous estimate of $45.1 billion. Taken together, this results in FY24 gross bookings projected to come in at $170.8 billion, higher than my previous estimate of $164.6 billion.

The company now expects Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range between $1.58 billion and $1.68 billion. During the second quarter, the company easily beat its Q2 guidance range and while I do expect the company to do the same in Q3, I assumed Q3 adjusted EBITDA to come in at $1.68 billion, the higher end of the company's guidance, which represents 4.02% of gross bookings, marginally higher than its Q2 figure, which was 3.9% of gross bookings. I assumed Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be also 4.02% of gross bookings, which translates to $2.06 billion. Taken together, total FY24 adjusted EBITDA is projected to come in at $6.74 billion, higher than my previous estimate of $6.08 billion.

The company, according to LSEG Data (formerly Refinitiv), currently trades at a forward EV/adjusted EBITDA of 18.5x, which is well below my previous estimate of 23.9x. Given that the company's mobility and delivery segments are demonstrating strong growth, with the latter getting an additional boost from the ads business, I have left my multiple unchanged at 23.9x for my calculations. At this multiple, the company's Enterprise Value amounts to $161.1 billion. After adding cash and cash equivalents of $6.3 billion and subtracting the long-term debt of $7.6 billion, the total equity value of Uber comes to $159.8 billion. The company has 2.1 billion shares outstanding, which results in a target price of $76, which represents an upside of about 10% from current levels.

The limited upside from current levels is hardly surprising, given that the stock is up nearly 11% in one week since it released its earnings. The stock has a B+ rating on the Seeking Alpha Momentum Scale, which suggests that momentum is strong. So, while from a valuation perspective, the stock may have limited upside, I wouldn't be surprised if momentum carries it to new highs.

My new price target is significantly higher than my last one ($69) since I am a lot more bullish on the company's performance in the third and fourth quarters, which has led me to increase my projections for both gross bookings and adjusted EBITDA, which subsequently increased my estimate of the company's enterprise value.

Risk Factors

Robotaxis from Tesla continues to be a risk factor for the company. However, the bigger risk factor is if a significant amount of AV players refuse to partner with Uber and compete with it instead. While management does not believe this to be the case, it's a risk factor that cannot be ignored by long-term investors.

In the more near-term, the main risk facing the company is the possibility of a recession in the US. If there are mass layoffs, individuals could turn to Uber for employment, which could boost driver supply, as acknowledged by the management. However, the demand for Uber rides and takeaways could take a massive hit. As such, while management believes that the company can weather a recession, it's another risk factor that investors simply can't ignore.

Concluding Thoughts

Uber bounced back in the second quarter, after reporting a surprise loss in Q1, beating the top and bottom line estimates. The Mobility segment bounced back, and the Delivery segment continued to make substantial progress on its path toward profitability, driven by the company's advertising business.

The company also announced a partnership with BYD, whereby 100,000 of BYD's EVs would be deployed through the Uber platform. While this is a substantial development, given that Uber drivers are switching to EVs at 5x the speed of normal drivers, the more important takeaway is that Uber has secured a strong AV partner for the future, especially for Europe where the Chinese giant is slowly but steadily making inroads in the region despite the tariffs imposed by the EU. With Waymo already secured in the US, the partnership with BYD, and possibly many more AV players, puts Uber in a strong position to capitalize on the AV revolution whenever it arrives. It also allows the ride-hailing giant to compete better against the impending arrival of Tesla's robotaxis.

Last time I covered Uber, I did say that Uber, in my opinion, could be a $100 stock in the long run, given its moat. With AVs in the mix and with the ads business providing solid momentum to the Delivery segment, I continue to believe that to be the case. The stock had suffered a substantial drop in recent weeks, prior to the earnings, which was a great buying opportunity in my opinion. Given the recession fears, there is every chance that such an opportunity could present itself again, and investors, in my opinion, should grab it with both hands.

