Cummins: Dividend Strength In A Challenging Economy

Aug. 13, 2024 8:08 PM ETCummins Inc. (CMI) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cummins Inc. achieves record revenues and solid profitability in Q2 2024 despite a challenging economic environment.
  • Strategic partnerships and expansion into electric mobility position Cummins for long-term growth.
  • Consistent dividend growth and a healthy balance sheet make Cummins a standout choice for dividend investors seeking industrial exposure.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Cummins Inc. Indianapolis Location I

jetcityimage

Introduction

The American manufacturing industry is not in a great place - neither are the European nor the Chinese.

To use the words of Wells Fargo (emphasis added):

The ISM Index, a long-trusted bellwether for the manufacturing sector

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
33.96K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CAT, DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CMI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News