Introduction

The American manufacturing industry is not in a great place - neither are the European nor the Chinese.

To use the words of Wells Fargo (emphasis added):

The ISM Index, a long-trusted bellwether for the manufacturing sector, sunk even deeper into contraction territory in July coming in at 46.8, a reading just spitting distance from its lowest levels of the past three years. Only two components were above the 50-line of demarcation between expansion and contraction: prices paid and supplier deliveries. This is a troubling development as it signals that higher interest rates are hurting activity without the intended outcome of further lowering prices. - Wells Fargo

The last part of the quote above is crucial because it shows more evidence of a weakening economy. However, the Fed cannot cut rates aggressively without risking a second wave of inflation.

Wells Fargo

With that said, it's not as black and white as it may have been in prior economic cycles. Although demand is poor, in general, there are other factors at play, including economic re-shoring, fueled by the Inflation Reduction Act. This has supported multi-billion dollar spending on semiconductor facilities, auto plants, and many other operations that are bullish for manufacturers.

That's where Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) comes in, a diversified engine producer I have covered for many years. On June 9, I wrote an article titled "10-12% Annual Returns? Why Cummins Could Be Your Next Dividend Champion."

Since then, shares have returned 7%, beating the 1% return of the S&P 500 by a decent margin. That is fantastic, especially if we consider the poor outlook from manufacturing indicators like the ISM index.

As the company very recently released its 2Q24 earnings, it's time to dive into the details as I update my thesis.

So, let's dive into the details!

Cummins Continues To Stand Out

In the second quarter of 2024, the company achieved record revenues of $8.8 billion, which marks a 2% increase from the prior year quarter. This growth was driven by strong demand in key segments and better pricing.

EBITDA reached $1.35 billion, up from $1.33 billion in the prior year quarter. The EBITDA margin was 15.3%. Although this is down from 15.4% in 2Q23, it's a great margin in an environment of elevated inflation.

Moreover, these numbers include the Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) spin-off, which became an independent company in May of last year.

Cummins Inc.

Now, let me throw some numbers at you that stood out with regard to its segments:

The Engine segment reported a record $3.2 billion in revenue, which was driven by strong on-highway volumes and favorable pricing, with EBITDA margins expected to increase to 13.7%-14.2% for the full year. As we can see below, revenue growth is expected to come in between negative 3% and positive 2%.

The Power Systems segment also set a new record with $1.6 billion in revenue and an EBITDA margin of 18.9%. According to the company, this reflects significant improvements in operational efficiency and pricing. This segment is expected to see at least 3% growth on a full-year basis.

Additionally, the Distribution segment achieved a record revenue of $2.8 billion, supported by a 9% increase from the previous year. Distribution sales are expected to grow by at least 5% this year.

Revenue in the Components segment is expected to see up to 14% contraction this year, with a 13% decline in 2Q24. This is due to the Atmus spin-off.

Cummins Inc.

Putting everything together, the company raised its full-year revenue and EBITDA margin guidance based on strong results and an improved outlook.

As we can see below, the Indiana-based company expects revenue growth to be down 3% to flat, with EBITDA margins forecasted to come in between 15.0% and 15.5%. Its previous revenue growth guidance was down 2% to down 5%.

Cummins Inc.

In addition to strong demand, the company is expanding its footprint in key markets.

For example, the company has a partnership with Isuzu Motors to introduce a new 6.7-liter engine for medium-duty trucks in Japan and other global markets.

It also has a joint venture with Daimler Truck (formerly a part of Mercedes-Benz) and PACCAR (PCAR) that created Amplify Cell Technologies, which is a key step in localizing battery cell production in the U.S.

On top of that, the company's Accelera segment, which is currently too small to be "relevant," got a $75 million award from the Department of Energy to convert roughly 360 thousand square feet of existing manufacturing space in Columbus, Indiana, for zero-emission components, including battery packs and electric powertrain systems.

Cummins Inc.

This is part of the Inflation Reduction Act. It's small steps for the company, but that's all it needs to prepare its business for the future. After all, the energy transition is a slow process.

As I wrote in my prior article, by 2030, Accelera could be a business with up to $9 billion in sales, potentially reaching breakeven profitability in 2027.

Cummins Inc.

So, what does this mean for shareholders?

Shareholders Remain In A Great Spot

Since the first day I started covering Cummins, I have heard how satisfied people are with its dividends.

Currently yielding 2.5%, the dividend has a very healthy payout ratio of 35% and a five-year CAGR of 8.1% - a mile above the average rate of inflation.

The dividend has been hiked for 18 consecutive years and enjoys an A-rated balance sheet.

As I have written in prior articles, the only reason why I never bought CMI despite being so bullish is the fact that I own Caterpillar (CAT) and Deere & Company (DE).

The biggest difference is that these two produce machines. Each with a specific focus. Deere focuses on agriculture, Caterpillar on construction and mining.

Cummins is a supplier. Although Caterpillar also sells engines, Cummins is more diversified, as it supplies an almost endless range of buyers from heavy-duty trucks to trains and mining dump trucks.

Cummins Inc.

Valuation-wise, CMI remains attractive as well.

Trading at a blended P/E ratio of 14.8x, CMI trades slightly above its long-term average of 14.1x earnings. However, using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect 0% EPS growth this year to be followed by 11% and 17% EPS growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

This paves the road for a fair stock price target of $360, 24% above the current price. It's also higher than my prior target of $343.

FAST Graphs

Needless to say, I maintain a Buy rating, expecting CMI to remain a fantastic play for dividend growth investors seeking diversified industrial exposure.

Takeaway

Despite the broader manufacturing struggles, Cummins continues to impress, delivering record revenues and solid profitability even in a challenging economic environment.

With strong demand, strategic partnerships, and expansion into areas like electric mobility, Cummins is in a great spot for long-term growth.

Meanwhile, the company's consistent dividend growth, supported by a healthy balance sheet, makes it a standout choice for dividend investors.

While I remain bullish on Cummins, it's essential to keep in mind the competitive landscape and the current economic headwinds.

That said, overall, Cummins offers a compelling investment opportunity, especially for those seeking diversified industrial exposure with reliable dividend growth.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Financial Performance: Cummins continues to deliver record revenues and maintain solid margins, even in a tough economic climate.

Cummins continues to deliver record revenues and maintain solid margins, even in a tough economic climate. Reliable Dividend Growth: With an 18-year streak of dividend hikes and a healthy payout ratio, Cummins is great for investors seeking reliable industrial dividends.

With an 18-year streak of dividend hikes and a healthy payout ratio, Cummins is great for investors seeking reliable industrial dividends. Strategic Expansion/Diversification: The company's partnerships and investments in future technologies, like zero-emission components, position it well for long-term growth.

