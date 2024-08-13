Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference (Transcript)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Results Conference August 13, 2024 3:30 PM ET

Erik Holmlin - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Kyle Mikson

Hi. Welcome to the Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference. I'm Kyle Mikson, and I cover life science tools and diagnostics for Canaccord. Pleased to welcome you to this Fireside Chats with Bionano Genomics. The company offers a really kind of a novel approach to optical genome mapping, an instrument and consumables platform. With the company we have Erik Holmlin, CEO. Thanks Erik for joining us today. Appreciate it. So, I guess, Bionano, don't cover it here. Maybe you could just provide a little overview for the audience, like what the company does, the history a little bit and what's kind of a what you recently presented I guess at your earnings.

Erik Holmlin

Yeah, sure. Well thank you very much for the opportunity to participate and, we follow your research and work with great interest and thank you have a good handle on a lot of the exciting innovation out there. So, it's a pleasure to participate and talk about Bionano, which is a innovative healthcare company that I think most would describe as a life sciences instrumentation company. And so, we sell a platform called the Stratus System, and that's our second system that we've been selling for optical genome mapping. Its predecessor the Sapphire System is also in the market. So, we have two very powerful platforms for this methodology or technique called optical genome mapping, which is a form of genome analysis that looks at single DNA molecules and unique from sequencing optical genome mapping is designed to look at large rearrangements in the genome.

So, you might think of hundreds or thousands or even hundreds of thousands or millions of base pairs being rearranged in the genome. And optical genome mapping can pick those up. Extremely high resolution compared to the standard of care, which is karyotyping, and high throughput and low cost. And what's very powerful about the methodology overall is that it combines the information that you would be getting from three traditional methods that are in use routinely today. So, karyotyping, which is the global standard for large rearrangement analysis clinically, fluorescence in situ hybridization or FISH, which is used routinely in hematological malignancies and other cancers to identify clinically actionable markers as well as micro arrays.

And so optical genome mapping is a replacement or alternative to those three methods that's substantially faster. It saves weeks compared to the traditional approach about half the cost overall. And now what we're finding after several publications that have started to come out, including publications related to our own clinical trials is that it's substantially better. So, the success rate in cytogenetic labs that are using optical genome mapping is much higher than it is with traditional methods. So, what that means is that half of the time a leukemia sample will go to a cytogenetics lab and it'll be returned with an answer that says normal karyotype 50% of the time. And so optical genome mapping is providing the same 50% of results, but of the 50% that are normal, we're starting to pick up pathogenic variants within that population. It's a significant improvement, meaning more patients get treatment as a result.

Q - Kyle Mikson

I think that was helpful to understand like, where you kind of fit in the context of like prototyping microarray and like a sequencing as well. But how do you think about the TAM for optical genome mapping and just maybe there's some overlap with like long read, for example, or something outside of it and there's also a clinical aspect. It's kind of interesting if you could just talk about that?

Erik Holmlin

Yes, I think that, optical genome mapping has been on its own sort of trajectory and evolution as a technique and a technology. But where it has found its real home, the killer application is in this area of replacing these traditional methods, and what's really interesting is that when you look at these cytogenetics labs, sequencing is not a technique which is used routinely there. The cytogenetic lab exists as part of anatomic pathology, which is separate in most cases from molecular pathology. Molecular pathology is where you are going to see sequencing used. So, cytogenetics as an opportunity includes thousands of labs on a global basis. About 1200 labs in the United States, another 1200 labs in Western Europe. And we estimate the rest of the world is equal to those two combined. There's about 10,000 labs worldwide doing cytogenetic analysis.

And we've done work to understand the number of patient samples that go through those labs. And we estimate that on a global basis it's 10 million patient samples. And so, on average our price is about $500 per sample. So, you can imagine it's a pretty substantial multi-billion-dollar market in the recurring revenue stream just coming from samples. And then 10,000 labs can adopt the equipment. In addition to this cytogenetic analysis, there is a use in drug development for karyotyping, microarrays and fish, and that's in cell and gene therapy, bioprocessing in general.

So, the process of modifying or editing cells, genetic -- gene editing for therapeutic applications, it's critical to understand if you've achieved the desired-on target effect, but even more important to know whether there have been potentially deleterious off target effects created by the technology. And so optical genome mapping is being adopted throughout pharma now for an application in genome integrity assessment and cell and gene therapy development. And so that's in addition to the substantial opportunity in cytogenetics.

Kyle Mikson

So, I think, so Stratus is like, it was launched roughly a year ago. I think it offers like 4 times fourfold data increase basically, or it's definitely higher throughput than the Sapphire. How has the rollout been for that? I mean, I know we're in like a capital purchasing is like dilemma right now. So, what are how has that rollout been? What's the install base looking like today?

Erik Holmlin

Yes, so, the first we rolled out Stratus, which as you said is the next generation of optical genome mapper in a side-by-side comparison of throughput, Stratus has four times the throughput of its predecessor the Sapphire System. And the reason that we focused on developing a system with higher throughput was simply that high volume labs have an interest in adopting optical genome mapping and using it on a routine basis. The bottleneck for them is simply that the Sapphire System couldn't accommodate their volumes.

Now we were happy to sell them as many Sapphire Systems as they needed to accommodate that volume, but it starts to get impractical to have 10 systems or 20 systems in a single lab. And so, the, Stratus system solves that issue by bringing this increase in throughput. There's a lot of flexibility in the workflow that Stratus introduces as a new system, for example, there's random access, so you can jump the queue.

A lot of great features of Stratus. We put that out in early access at the end of 2023. So, we made 10 systems available, and that was an oversubscribed program. Those systems were installed in the, at the end of 2023, but primarily in the first part of 2024. And so, labs are up and running, they're making comparisons to Sapphire and they're excited about the new workflow and certainly seeing the improvements in throughput. Since then, we have gone into what we'd call the full commercial production release.

And so, our contract manufacturer is now building the Stratus system. It's available commercially, and we see the up uptake in the demand for it as being strong. Something that's really important to note about new Stratus sites is that about 70% of Stratus adoption is by new customers. So somewhat unique compared to most new instruments that cycle through a genomics business.

We're not relying on a big upgrade of the existing install base, and this makes sense to us. So, we really developed Stratus to accommodate those labs that were on the sidelines regarding optical genome mapping because our current product at the time didn't satisfy the throughput needs. Once we've satisfied those throughput needs, you're seeing new customers coming in. So, it's bringing new customers in from the sidelines, and those customers tend to have higher volume needs and higher throughput overall. And so, we're excited about the uptake there.

Kyle Mikson

So, new customers, you're attracting new customers, people that wouldn't have bought like a Sapphire before?

Erik Holmlin

Yeah. And that's 70% of the Stratus adoption.

Kyle Mikson

Like new to OGM,

Erik Holmlin

They're new to OGM.

Kyle Mikson

Okay. Yeah, that's interesting. It's interesting because like not like we hear that with other sequencing companies sometimes, but this is such like an, I don't know, like everything's kind of new to OGM, but, so it's interesting that it's not recurring, like same-store customer, same-store sales, more or less.

Erik Holmlin

Well, we certainly have, I mean, 30% of Sapphire sites have adopted Stratus. But if you're going to be a Sapphire user, even before you bring it on board, you're going to assess its ability to serve your needs. And so, sites that have brought it on board, it accommodates their volume needs. And these would be in, low to medium throughput academic medical centers or regional reference lab. But now with Stratus, we're able to address major medical centers across the United States, across Western Europe as well as large commercial reference laboratories, which really had not been able to come on board. I think also all of this is happening real time. So, as you see Saphyr getting adopted, those users are publishing papers, presenting at conferences, and so that just accelerates awareness. And so new adoption is coming in at much higher volumes than the earlier adoption.

Kyle Mikson

With Stratys, are you most excited for the, like, market opportunity that's unlocked with in the like kind of clinical world or the, like life sciences, biopharma, like cell gene type world?

Erik Holmlin

Yes, I mean, I think that when we look at the adoption that we've seen really over the last six quarters, what we see is that it's all in academic medical centers or regional reference labs, with the exception of the biopharma. So, I'd say it's 80%, what we call AMCs and reference labs and 20% in pharma. If we look back to 2022 for example, a very small fraction of it was in pharma. And so, you see a lot of accelerating growth and adoption on the pharma side for cell and gene therapy applications. And then it wasn't 80% in AMCs, in reference labs, it was probably 50%.

So those two application areas have really become our focus commercially and the focus of the inbound demand. And we're obviously excited about both and the unmet need is so significant across cytogenetics’ cytogenetics that we see just entire systems converting over to optical genome mapping as their frontline first-line alternative. And June of this year, we had an incredibly significant milestone for this sort of clinical path, which is that the AMA established a CPT code, a category one CPT code, which can be used by any laboratory in the United States practicing optical genome mapping. And so now reimbursement is in the process of getting completed for OGM. And so, that's something that we really see as being a key driver going forward of not only adoption and more labs, but of consumables pull through.

Kyle Mikson

Yes. Do you think that the CPT code was not like, as appreciated as it should have been, like in the world, in the community?

Erik Holmlin

I would say yes. I mean, I think that -- and by community, if we mean this community, Wall Street, I would say yes. Certainly, if you were to ask me which investors do on a regular basis, what's the number one question that your salespeople are asked in the United States? Is there a CPT code for this? And so, for three years, that was the third application for a Category 1 CPT code for OGM. So, third time was the charm, and so for a long time they would have to answer, no, it's coming. But now we're past that, that's not the end of the reimbursement story. In many respects, we still have more work to do. So, coverage determinations by Medicare administrative contractors, those programs are underway.

But I think most labs recognize that after there's a Category 1 CPT code, I mean the standards are so incredibly high to get that code established. I mean, you need scientific rigor. There needs to be utility and real value in the methodology. A variety of external stakeholders commented during the process, including committees that convene and then there's an expectation that there is already an established level of routine use in place. And that's sort of the Catch 22 that everybody has to go through. How can there be an established level of routine use without the CPT code, but nevertheless, we were able to, our optical genome mapping was able to pass all of those thresholds. And so, this is really significant and the end user population certainly recognizes the importance of it.

Kyle Mikson

What's the next steps with kind of the reimbursement and the coverage and the payment for that?

Erik Holmlin

Right. So, in the fourth quarter of last year, we submitted an application. So, Bionano runs a CLIA lab. It's in San Diego called Bionano Laboratories. And we offer commercially a menu of clinical tests. We've been in the process of really streamlining that menu, so we've discontinued some services. Those services were based on sequencing or microarrays, and that's some legacy products that we have. And we focus that menu just on OGM-based laboratory developed tests, and we have one in hematological malignancies called OGMDX, Heme 1. And so, on the basis of that test, and on behalf of that laboratory, we applied for a local coverage determination from MUL dx, and it's working its way through the system. So, every time we see Gabe from MUL dx, we chase after him and ask for an update, and he says it's in the queue.

It's going to be a new coverage determination, so it'll be a new policy. It's not possible for us to really piggyback on an existing policy. And so that will take some time. We expect to see a draft LCD hopefully early in 2025.

Kyle Mikson

And the CBT code, is that like what's the procedure that's got like, like kind of like applied to?

Erik Holmlin

Yeah, so that's for the application of optical genome mapping to hematological malignancies.

Kyle Mikson

It's like, it's that broad, it's that like high level?

Erik Holmlin

Yes. It does not currently apply to applications in genetic diseases and so that's another big opportunity. So, a lot of blood cancers are analyzed by optical genome mapping, but a lot of genetic diseases are as well, whole genome analysis and then targeted analysis for some of the targeted analysis there already exist gene specific CPT codes. And so, labs that are running that can use those CPT codes and get paid, next year we would expect to apply for a category 1 CPT code, or we would expect our customers to apply for a category 1 CPT code for the whole genome constitutional genetic disease analysis.

Kyle Mikson

In what, like diagnostic use cases, is this really doing for the blood cancer? This is like monitoring, is it like, yeah, screening is that, it's not screening.

Erik Holmlin

Yes, and yes. I mean, it's primarily, it's enabling the definitive diagnosis of the specific type of leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma. And there are guidelines WHO, NCCN and so forth, which really describe the process that an oncologist would follow based on a set of objective data coming from a clinical analysis to manage the patient and optical genome mapping, historically it's been karyotyping that would be used some fish staining for specific markers. But now optical genome mapping takes the place of both of those. And so, the guidelines are very specific to look for this sort of a rearrangement impacting that gene or a duplication or a copy number variation. And if those types of events are found, the therapeutic course is very clear.

That information is also used to calculate something called a prognostic score, which will determine the severity of disease and drive critical clinical decision-making, including whether somebody should go onto therapy or not, or whether they would be a candidate for a bone marrow transfusion. And what we've seen, like at MD Anderson, which is gone routine with optical genome mapping as of last November, every new leukemia case at MD Anderson is mapped, because they see the value above and beyond the traditional methods. They find so many more actionable variants in samples compared to karyotyping and fish alone. And so, this allows them to get patients on therapy, including clinical trials. And so, it's got a significant impact on the therapeutic management of leukemia patients.

Kyle Mikson

Okay. If I could just take going back to like maybe your earnings that were recent like your guidance was lowered by not much. It was like 1 million or 2 million, basically of the midpoint. Why was that given there's like this demand and use cases and the CPT, like, it seems like there's like momentum. I mean, obviously the macro's tough, but what happened?

Erik Holmlin

Yes, I think that I mean the business is global and so we are progressing in Western Europe, progressing in North America, in Canada, optical genome mapping is in guidelines. It's a first line alternative to Karyotyping. And we've also been progressing well in China. And so, in China, our strategy has been to bring on board OEM partners who will bring a disassembled Saphyr system into China, reassemble it, it's made in China, and they'll sell it to hospitals there. Other genome analysis equipment firms have done similar models like in non-invasive prenatal testing.

For example, sequencing is there, and we have about three or four partners that have been going down this path. And a couple of cases, they're at the stage where they've got into clearance for the kits and they've submitted their package to the National Medical Products Administration, NMPA, which is the Chinese FDA, they submitted the instrument and they're waiting for clearance.

And so, we would've expected them to purchase a certain amount of consumables this year, and they're behind. And so, we said it would be best to sort of back the guidance down and kind of assume that that doesn't catch up in 2024, that's the primary driver. We've also seen a little bit of a lag. So, when, that 30% of customers are converting from Saphyr over to Stratys, we've seen that they pause, and there's a validation step that happens. And so that's taken some time. And so out of prudence, we've also factored that into the lowering of the guidance.

Kyle Mikson

That's why the whole like new to OGM and like the switching as well. These are sort of, they're nice metrics to like, like leading indicators of like long-term sort of adoption and healthy growth and stuff. But it's like near term it probably affects utilization effectively. So.

Erik Holmlin

Near term it's a little bit bumpy. But I think, what we see is that all of these labs when they come on board, and this is why we're so excited about this adoption for hematological malignancies and constitutional genetic disorders, is that once it becomes a routine, it stays. Right. Karyotyping has been the global standard for 50 years. Right. And so, once you become that standard, you're going to be that standard for a long time.

Kyle Mikson

And I think you had some like headcount reductions in this year.

Erik Holmlin

Yes. We certainly have been, faced with the need to extend our cash runway by reducing expenses. And we have had three sort of reductions in force and the latest one that we did we did heavily reorganize the commercial team. And I suspect that that has been a factor in some of the challenges that we've seen. So again, we factor that into the guidance adjustments.

Kyle Mikson

Okay. I guess looking forward, a year from now in ‘25, hopefully this CapEx constraints all that stuff, the pressure there is gone hopefully, or at least the comparison rear view is easier. It's another year of Stratus being out there. It's another, these newer users and everything are going to be more mature. What are some like, reasons for optimism and hope and kind of like talents for you last year?

Erik Holmlin

Yeah, I mean, I think that, if we look in the rear-view mirror just briefly and we see everything that's been accomplished, a brand-new system four times the throughput is in the market. Not just that, but an incredibly new powerful software platform for visualization, interpretation and reporting of the data. This streamlines the workflow so incredibly, it allows the laboratory to put a report in the hands of whoever's going to consume that information, which is just a one pager super intuitive, everything that they would expect to see out of the guidelines. So major product advancements that streamline the overall workflow. And those things are just behind us. So, we're just beginning to see the fruits of those.

And, with the CPT code out and established and these coverage decisions in process, I think if you start to look forward a year from now, of course, here's where we make forward-looking statements. And so, we don't actually know what's going to happen, but there, it's reasonable to expect that this momentum will continue to build. And, we do have to tough it out and weather the current storm along with our peers in the market. But I think that the reward for that is that we continue to build this incredible momentum and we come back come out of it stronger than ever.