Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference (Transcript)

Aug. 13, 2024 7:23 PM ETBionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Stock
Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Results Conference August 13, 2024 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erik Holmlin - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Kyle Mikson

Hi. Welcome to the Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference. I'm Kyle Mikson, and I cover life science tools and diagnostics for Canaccord. Pleased to welcome you to this Fireside Chats with Bionano Genomics. The company offers a really kind of a novel approach to optical genome mapping, an instrument and consumables platform. With the company we have Erik Holmlin, CEO. Thanks Erik for joining us today. Appreciate it. So, I guess, Bionano, don't cover it here. Maybe you could just provide a little overview for the audience, like what the company does, the history a little bit and what's kind of a what you recently presented I guess at your earnings.

Erik Holmlin

Yeah, sure. Well thank you very much for the opportunity to participate and, we follow your research and work with great interest and thank you have a good handle on a lot of the exciting innovation out there. So, it's a pleasure to participate and talk about Bionano, which is a innovative healthcare company that I think most would describe as a life sciences instrumentation company. And so, we sell a platform called the Stratus System, and that's our second system that we've been selling for optical genome mapping. Its predecessor the Sapphire System is also in the market. So, we have two very powerful platforms for this methodology or technique called optical genome mapping, which is a form of genome analysis that looks at single DNA molecules and unique from sequencing optical genome mapping is designed to look at large rearrangements in the genome.

So, you might think of hundreds

