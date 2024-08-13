Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chen Geng - Vice President, Strategic Finance and Treasurer
Angus Pacala - Chief Executive Officer
Mark Weinswig - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt Securities
Kevin Garrigan - WestPark Capital
Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum
Itay Michaeli - Citi

Operator

Hello and welcome to Ouster’s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After today's presentation and remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] The call today is being recorded and a replay of the call will be available on the Ouster’s Investors Relations website an hour after the completion of this call.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Chen Geng, VP of Strategic Finance and Treasurer.

Chen Geng

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2024 earnings call. I am joined today by Ouster’s Chief Executive Officer, Angus Pacala and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Weinswig.

Before we begin the prepared remarks, we would like to remind you that earlier today, Ouster issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2024 results. An investor presentation was published and is available on the investor relations section of Ouster’s website.

Today's earnings call and press release reflects management's views as of today only and will include statements related to our business and financial outlook that are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could impact our actual results, please refer to the company's SEC filings and today's press

