SurgePays, Inc. (SURG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 13, 2024 7:37 PM ETSurgePays, Inc. (SURG) Stock, SURGW Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.58K Followers

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Cox - President & Chief Executive Officer
Tony Evers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti
Curtis Shauger - Water Tower Research
Ed Woo - Ascendiant Capital

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to SurgePays Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, [Doug Lane] (ph), Investor Relations at SurgePays. Doug, you may begin.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the SurgePays second quarter 2024 earnings webcast and conference call. Today's date is August 13, 2024, and on the call today from SurgePays are Brian Cox, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Evers, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements as they are defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see SurgePays' most recent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements made today reflect our current expectations only, and we undertake no obligation to update any statement to reflect the events that occur after this call.

Copies of today's press release are accessible on SurgePays' Investor Relations website, ir.surgepays.com. In addition, SurgePays' Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 will also be available on SurgePays' Investor Relations website.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to President and Chief Executive

Recommended For You

About SURG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SURG

Trending Analysis

Trending News