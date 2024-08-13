Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (PBLA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.58K Followers

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:PBLA) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

James Carbonara - Hayden, IR
Jennifer Simpson - President and Chief Executive Officer
Susan Horvath - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Panbela Therapeutics Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. And we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, James Carbonara of Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.

James Carbonara

Thank you, operator. Joining me on today's call are Jennifer Simpson, Chief Executive Officer; and Sue Horvath, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that statements made on this call that are not historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are detailed in the company's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made on this call speak only as of today's date. And the company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. With that, I will turn the call to company CEO, Jennifer Simpson. Dr. Simpson, please go ahead.

Jennifer Simpson

Thank you, James and thank you all for joining us. I will start today's call by discussing our clinical development program, our recent achievements, and upcoming milestones. Then Sue will review our financial results before we open up the call for Q&A. Beginning with our Phase III ASPIRE global clinical trial. ASPIRE is evaluating ivospemin or SBP-101 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for patients with untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. We were excited to announce

Recommended For You

About PBLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBLA

Trending Analysis

Trending News