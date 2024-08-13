SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Canaccord Genuity's 44th Annual Growth Result Conference (Transcript)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Canaccord Genuity's 44th Annual Growth Result Conference August 13, 2024 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

J.B. Lowe - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Austin Moeller - Canaccord

Austin Moeller

Hi, good afternoon, everyone. My name is Austin Moeller. I'm the Sustainability Analyst here at Canaccord Genuity. And today we're joined by J.B. Lowe, the Head of Investor Relations at SolarEdge. So, it's great to have you.

J.B. Lowe

Happy to be here. Thanks for having me.

Question-And-Answer Session

Q - Austin Moeller

Yes. So just my first question here, can you discuss the importance of having distributed rooftop Solar to provide surplus electricity to base load power on the grid at peak times like the summer and at night, particularly when the EVs are charging?

J.B. Lowe

Sure. Thanks for the question. Look, I think it's distributed solar is going to be a piece of the puzzle that kind of solves this whole energy transition ecosystem that we have going on right now. It's not going to be the biggest part, given the smaller system sizes that you see on rooftops, but it'll definitely play a part.

I think from a commercial perspective on commercial installations, it's certainly going to be a bigger deal. But looking across the entire ecosystem, I think the importance of grid services is only going to be increasing over time.

You see, the pretty large number of virtual power plants that are including distributed solar and distributed batteries, for that matter, behind the meter of which SolarEdge plays a small but important part, I would say. We have VPP programs in many states and we actually have VPP programs in Europe as well that are going to be part of the puzzle of, again, solving this kind of load shifting dynamic that we think about when

