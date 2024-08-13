Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 13, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Farnsworth - EVP and CFO
Bill Ballhaus - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Pete Skibitski - Alembic Global
Jonathan Ho - William Blair
Ken Herbert - RBC Capital Markets
Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Jan-Frans Engelbrecht - Baird
Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Mercury Systems Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I'd like to turn the call over to the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dave Farnsworth. Please go ahead, Mr. Farnsworth.

Dave Farnsworth

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. With me today is our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Ballhaus. If you have not received a copy of the earnings press release we issued earlier this afternoon, you can find it on our website at mrcy.com. The slide presentation that Bill and I will be referring to is posted on the Investor Relations section of the website under Events & Presentations.

Turning to Slide 2 in the presentation, I'd like to remind you that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements, including information regarding Mercury's financial outlook, future plans, objectives, business prospects, and anticipated financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to future risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements on Slide 2 in the earnings press release and the risk factors included in Mercury's SEC filings.

I'd also like to mention that in addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, during our call we will also

