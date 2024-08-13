Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (MLYS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Ferry - LifeSci Advisors
Jon Congleton - Chief Executive Officer
Adam Levy - Chief Financial Officer
David Rodman - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael DiFiore - Evercore
Richard Law - Goldman Sachs
Annabel Samimy - Stifel
Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo
Rami Katkhuda - LifeSci Capital

Operator

Welcome to the Mineralys Therapeutics Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time all lines are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dan Ferry of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead, sir.

Dan Ferry

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2024 conference call. After the close of market trading today, we issued a press release providing our second quarter 2024 financial results and business updates. A replay of today's call will be available on the Investors section of our website approximately one hour after its completion. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for Q&A.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements about the company. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business. These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in today's press release and our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of today, August 13. Except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

