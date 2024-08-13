LogicMark, Inc. (LGMK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 13, 2024 8:13 PM ETLogicMark, Inc. (LGMK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.58K Followers

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chia-Lin Simmons - Chief Executive Officer
Mark Archer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marla Marin - Zacks

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in today's Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. Joining me from LogicMark today are Chia-Lin Simmons, Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Archer, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address LogicMark's expectations for future performance or operational results and anticipated product launches. Forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. For more information of these risks, please refer to the risk factors described in LogicMark's most recent filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC and LogicMark's press release that accompanies this call, particularly the cautionary statements in it.

The content of this call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of today August 13, 2024. Except as required by law, LogicMark disclaims any option to publicly update or revise any information to reflect events or circumstances that could occur after this call.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Chia-Lin Simmons.

Chia-Lin Simmons

Thank you, Olivier.

I'd like to start by congratulating the team for the progress that we've made thus far in transforming ourselves to a personal safety company, a solutions provider that meets the needs of a much broader audience of people at various stages and with various needs in their lives.

When I first joined as CEO, we were hardware company generating one-time revenue from sale of our personal emergency response systems to the government's Veterans Administration. What we had and still do have a long-standing relationship, meeting

